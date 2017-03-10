Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-March 10 Nagpur, Mar 10 (Reuters) – The slide in soyabean oil prices continued unabated in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra for fourth day today on persistent selling by stockists amid good supply from producing regions and weak trends in overseas markets. Sentiment turned bearish as Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam reported down. Fresh fall on NCDEX in soyabean oil and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh edible oil prices also affected sentiment, according to sources. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil today ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect downward trend in soyabean oil. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices showed weak tendency in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid high moisture content arrival. Further fall in soyabean oil, no takers to soymeal, downward trend on NCDEX and release of stock from stockists also pulled down prices in weak trading activity. Nearly 900 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 25,000-26,900 25,000-27,200 -- (Available price) Market delivery 25,100-27,000 25,100-27,300 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 28,000-29,200 28,000-29,200 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 400 25,000-26,700 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., Akola -29,400, Washim – 28,500, Dhulia – 29,700, Hingoli – 29,500, Jalna – 27,500, Koosnoor – 30,300, Malkapur – 29,000, Latur – 29,000, Nanded – 28,900, Solapur – 29,500, Sangli – 29,800. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton (100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,500-7,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,300-1,500 Dhan n.a. n.a. 2,200-2,250 Cotton n.a. n.a. 5,305-5,610 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Friday open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 695 698 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 655 659 Cottonseed refined 727 730 Cottonseed solvent 707 710 Groundnut oil (loose) 980 980 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,640 1,640 Sunflower oil refined 880 880 Linseed oil 900 900 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,210 1,210 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,300 1,340 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,350 2,350 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 688 692 Soyoil Solvent 648 652 Cottonseed refined 730 730 Cottonseed solvent 710 710 AKOLA Soyoil refined 689 691 Soyoil Solvent 651 654 Cottonseed refined oil 730 730 Cottonseed solvent 710 710 DHULIA Soyoil refined 699 703 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 701 702 JALNA Soyoil refined 701 704 NANDED Soyoil refined 702 705 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 695, Baramati – 698, Latur - 698, Nanded – 698, Parbhani – 701, Koosnoor – 699, Solapur – 702, Supa – 702, Sangli – 703. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Friday’s open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 22,700-23,000 22,700-23,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 23,400 Akola – 23,400, Washim – 23,200, Dhulia – 24,000, Hingoli – 23,400, Jalna – 23,300, Nandurbar – 23,800, Khamgaon – 23,000, Latur – 22,800, Nanded – 23,100, Parbhani – 23,000, Solapur – 23,900, Supa – n.a., Dharwad – 23,600, Sangli – 23,700 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 35.9 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 20.8 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 35 and 20 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * * * *