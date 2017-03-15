Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-March 15 Nagpur, Mar 15 (Reuters) – Rapeseed and castor oil in non-edible section today zoomed up in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on good buying support oil paint and allied industries amid tight supply from producing regions. Reports about weak production in this season and renewed demand from overseas industries also jacked up prices, according to sources. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * In edible section, soyabean oil also reported higher here on good festival season demand from local traders amid thin supply from local crushing plants. Notable rise in international edible oil also boosted sentiment. * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed and coconut KP oil today ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further rise in rapeseed and castor oil here. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today ruled steady here on subdued demand from South-based traders amid ample stock in ready position. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Wednesday open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 696 694 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 656 653 Cottonseed refined 725 725 Cottonseed solvent 705 705 Groundnut oil (loose) 980 980 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,640 1,640 Sunflower oil refined 880 880 Linseed oil 900 900 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,220 1,210 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,400 1,350 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,350 2,350 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 691 688 Soyoil Solvent 651 648 Cottonseed refined 730 730 Cottonseed solvent 710 710 AKOLA Soyoil refined 691 689 Soyoil Solvent 651 648 Cottonseed refined oil 730 730 Cottonseed solvent 710 710 DHULIA Soyoil refined 701 699 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 703 701 JALNA Soyoil refined 703 701 NANDED Soyoil refined 704 701 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 699, Baramati – 701, Latur - 701, Nanded – 703, Parbhani – 703, Koosnoor – 700, Solapur – 704, Supa – 704, Sangli – 705. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday’s open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 22,700-23,000 22,700-23,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 23,400 Akola – 23,400, Washim – 23,200, Dhulia – 24,000, Hingoli – 23,500, Jalna – 23,300, Nandurbar – 23,800, Khamgaon – 23,000, Latur – 23,600, Nanded – 23,500, Parbhani – 24,000, Solapur – 23,800, Supa – n.a., Dharwad – 23,600, Sangli – 23,700 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 33.9 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 15.5 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 34 and 16 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * * * *