Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-March 15
Nagpur, Mar 15 (Reuters) – Rapeseed and castor oil in non-edible section today zoomed up in the
Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on good buying support oil paint and allied industries
amid tight supply from producing regions. Reports about weak production in this season and
renewed demand from overseas industries also jacked up prices, according to sources.
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* In edible section, soyabean oil also reported higher here on good festival season
demand from local traders amid thin supply from local crushing plants. Notable rise
in international edible oil also boosted sentiment.
* Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed and
coconut KP oil today ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect further rise in rapeseed and castor oil here.
SOYMEAL
* Soymeal prices today ruled steady here on subdued demand from South-based traders
amid ample stock in ready position.
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Wednesday open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 696 694
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 656 653
Cottonseed refined 725 725
Cottonseed solvent 705 705
Groundnut oil (loose) 980 980
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,640 1,640
Sunflower oil refined 880 880
Linseed oil 900 900
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,220 1,210
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,400 1,350
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,350 2,350
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 691 688
Soyoil Solvent 651 648
Cottonseed refined 730 730
Cottonseed solvent 710 710
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 691 689
Soyoil Solvent 651 648
Cottonseed refined oil 730 730
Cottonseed solvent 710 710
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 701 699
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
703 701
JALNA
Soyoil refined
703 701
NANDED
Soyoil refined 704 701
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 699,
Baramati – 701, Latur - 701, Nanded – 703, Parbhani – 703,
Koosnoor – 700, Solapur – 704, Supa – 704, Sangli – 705.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Wednesday’s open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 22,700-23,000 22,700-23,000
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 23,400
Akola – 23,400, Washim – 23,200, Dhulia – 24,000, Hingoli – 23,500,
Jalna – 23,300, Nandurbar – 23,800, Khamgaon – 23,000, Latur – 23,600,
Nanded – 23,500, Parbhani – 24,000, Solapur – 23,800, Supa – n.a.,
Dharwad – 23,600, Sangli – 23,700
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 33.9 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 15.5 degree Celsius
Rainfall : Nil
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 34 and 16 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
