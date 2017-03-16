Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-March 16 Nagpur, Mar 16 (Reuters) – Castor oil, non-edible oil prices recovered further in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on increased offtake by oil paint and allied industries amid a firming trend in producing regions. Buying activity in this oil picked up because of poor crop position reports in this season because of unseasonal rains. Trading activity other major edible oils reported weak as no trader was in mood for any commitment because of downward trend in American soya digam prices, sources said Thursday. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * In edible section, soyabean oil today moved down on poor demand from local traders amid good supply from local crushing plants. * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed and coconut KP oil today ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect upward trend in castor oil here. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today quoted static here but demand was poor in limited deals. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Thursday open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 694 696 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 654 656 Cottonseed refined 725 725 Cottonseed solvent 705 705 Groundnut oil (loose) 980 980 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,640 1,640 Sunflower oil refined 880 880 Linseed oil 900 900 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,220 1,220 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,420 1,400 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,350 2,350 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 688 691 Soyoil Solvent 648 651 Cottonseed refined 730 730 Cottonseed solvent 710 710 AKOLA Soyoil refined 689 691 Soyoil Solvent 649 651 Cottonseed refined oil 730 730 Cottonseed solvent 710 710 DHULIA Soyoil refined 699 701 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 700 703 JALNA Soyoil refined 700 703 NANDED Soyoil refined 702 703 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 698, Baramati – 699, Latur - 698, Nanded – 700, Parbhani – 701, Koosnoor – 698, Solapur – 702, Supa – 701, Sangli – 702. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Thursday’s open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 22,700-23,000 22,700-23,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 23,400 Akola – 23,400, Washim – 23,200, Dhulia – 24,000, Hingoli – 23,500, Jalna – 23,300, Nandurbar – 23,800, Khamgaon – 23,000, Latur – 23,600, Nanded – 23,500, Parbhani – 24,000, Solapur – 23,800, Supa – n.a., Dharwad – 23,600, Sangli – 23,700 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 34.0 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 17.1 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 34 and 17 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * * * *