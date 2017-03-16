Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-March 16
Nagpur, Mar 16 (Reuters) – Castor oil, non-edible oil prices recovered further in Vidarbha
region of Western Maharashtra on increased offtake by oil paint and allied industries amid a
firming trend in producing regions. Buying activity in this oil picked up because of poor crop
position reports in this season because of unseasonal rains. Trading activity other major edible
oils reported weak as no trader was in mood for any commitment because of downward trend in
American soya digam prices, sources said Thursday.
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* In edible section, soyabean oil today moved down on poor demand from local traders
amid good supply from local crushing plants.
* Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed
and coconut KP oil today ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect upward trend in castor oil here.
SOYMEAL
* Soymeal prices today quoted static here but demand was poor in limited deals.
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Thursday open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 694 696
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 654 656
Cottonseed refined 725 725
Cottonseed solvent 705 705
Groundnut oil (loose) 980 980
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,640 1,640
Sunflower oil refined 880 880
Linseed oil 900 900
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,220 1,220
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,420 1,400
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,350 2,350
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 688 691
Soyoil Solvent 648 651
Cottonseed refined 730 730
Cottonseed solvent 710 710
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 689 691
Soyoil Solvent 649 651
Cottonseed refined oil 730 730
Cottonseed solvent 710 710
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 699 701
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
700 703
JALNA
Soyoil refined
700 703
NANDED
Soyoil refined 702 703
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 698,
Baramati – 699, Latur - 698, Nanded – 700, Parbhani – 701,
Koosnoor – 698, Solapur – 702, Supa – 701, Sangli – 702.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Thursday’s open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 22,700-23,000 22,700-23,000
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 23,400
Akola – 23,400, Washim – 23,200, Dhulia – 24,000, Hingoli – 23,500,
Jalna – 23,300, Nandurbar – 23,800, Khamgaon – 23,000, Latur – 23,600,
Nanded – 23,500, Parbhani – 24,000, Solapur – 23,800, Supa – n.a.,
Dharwad – 23,600, Sangli – 23,700
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 34.0 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 17.1 degree Celsius
Rainfall : Nil
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 34 and 17 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
