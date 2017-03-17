Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-March 17 Nagpur, Mar 17 (Reuters) – Barring a fall in soyabean oil, major edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Slackness in demand from millers and retailers against adequate stocks mainly pulled soyabean oil prices down. Easy condition on international edible oil market also affected sentiment, sources said Friday. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed and coconut KP oil today ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today showed weak tendency here in absence of buyers amid increased supply from local crushing plants. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Friday open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 694 696 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 654 656 Cottonseed refined 725 725 Cottonseed solvent 705 705 Groundnut oil (loose) 980 980 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,640 1,640 Sunflower oil refined 880 880 Linseed oil 900 900 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,220 1,220 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,420 1,400 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,350 2,350 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 688 691 Soyoil Solvent 648 651 Cottonseed refined 730 730 Cottonseed solvent 710 710 AKOLA Soyoil refined 689 691 Soyoil Solvent 649 651 Cottonseed refined oil 730 730 Cottonseed solvent 710 710 DHULIA Soyoil refined 699 701 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 700 703 JALNA Soyoil refined 700 703 NANDED Soyoil refined 702 703 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 698, Baramati – 699, Latur - 698, Nanded – 700, Parbhani – 701, Koosnoor – 698, Solapur – 702, Supa – 701, Sangli – 702. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Friday’s open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 22,500-22,800 22,700-23,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 23,400 Akola – 23,400, Washim – 23,200, Dhulia – 24,000, Hingoli – 23,500, Jalna – 23,300, Nandurbar – 23,800, Khamgaon – 23,000, Latur – 23,600, Nanded – 23,500, Parbhani – 24,000, Solapur – 23,800, Supa – n.a., Dharwad – 23,600, Sangli – 23,700 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 35.0 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 17.6 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 35 and 17 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * * * *