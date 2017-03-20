Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-March 20 Nagpur, Mar 20 (Reuters) – Castor oil in non-edible section today touched to a record high in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on increased demand from oil paint and allied industries amid tight supply from producing regions. Weak production of castor in this season also activated stockists. Trading activity in major edible oils reported thin because of good recovery in Malaysian palm oil, according to sources. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed and rapeseed and coconut KP oil today ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further rise in castor oil here. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in weak trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices reported higher in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) on good buying support from local crushing plants amid tight supply from producing regions. Fresh hike in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based plants also jacked up prices. Nearly 1,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 24,000-28,000 24,000-27,400 -- (Available price) Market delivery 24,100-28,100 24,100-27,500 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 28,000-29,200 28,000-29,200 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 300 24,500-27,500 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., Akola -29,400, Washim – 28,500, Dhulia – 29,700, Hingoli – 29,500, Jalna – 27,500, Koosnoor – 30,300, Malkapur – 29,000, Latur – 29,200, Nanded – 28,600, Solapur – 29,400, Sangli – 29,800. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton (100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,500-6,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,300-1,500 Dhan n.a. n.a. 2,200-2,250 Cotton 50 5,000-5,420 5,000-5,560 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Monday open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 691 691 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 651 651 Cottonseed refined 725 725 Cottonseed solvent 705 705 Groundnut oil (loose) 980 980 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,640 1,640 Sunflower oil refined 880 880 Linseed oil 900 900 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,230 1,230 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,470 1,420 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,350 2,350 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 688 688 Soyoil Solvent 648 648 Cottonseed refined 730 730 Cottonseed solvent 710 710 AKOLA Soyoil refined 689 689 Soyoil Solvent 649 649 Cottonseed refined oil 730 730 Cottonseed solvent 710 710 DHULIA Soyoil refined 697 697 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 698 698 JALNA Soyoil refined 700 700 NANDED Soyoil refined 701 701 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 696, Baramati – 698, Latur - 697, Nanded – 700, Parbhani – 700, Koosnoor – 698, Solapur – 702, Supa – 701, Sangli – 702. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Monday’s open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 22,500-22,800 22,500-22,800 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 23,400 Akola – 23,400, Washim – 23,200, Dhulia – 24,000, Hingoli – 23,500, Jalna – 23,300, Nandurbar – 23,800, Khamgaon – 23,200, Latur – 23,600, Nanded – 23,500, Parbhani – 24,000, Solapur – 23,800, Supa – n.a., Dharwad – 23,600, Sangli – 24,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 37.5 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 19.0 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 37 and 19 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * * * * Nagpur Foodgrain Prices – APMC/Open Market-March 20 Nagpur, Mar 20 (Reuters) – Gram prices firmed up in Nagpur Agriculture Producing and Marketing Committee (APMC) on increased buying support from local millers amid weak supply from producing regions. Fresh rise in Madhya Pradesh and reported demand from South-based millers also pushed up prices, according to sources. FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram varieties ruled steady in open market here on subdued demand from local traders amid ample stock in ready position. TUAR * Tuar varieties reported strong in open market on renewed demand from local traders amid tight supply from producing regions. * Udid varieties and Moong dal Chilka zoomed up in open market on increased buying support from local traders amid weak arrival from producing belts. * Major rice varieties recovered strongly in open market here on renewed festival season demand from local traders amid thin supply from producing regions like Chhattisgarh and Madhaya Pradesh. * In Akola, Tuar New – 4,500-4,600, Tuar dal (clean) – 6,800-7,200, Udid Mogar (clean) – 9,500-9,900, Moong Mogar (clean) 6,700-7,000, Gram – 5,200-5,400, Gram Super best bold – 7,500-7,700 for 100 kg. * Wheat and other commodities moved in a narrow range in scattered deals and settled at last levels. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 4,500-5,075 4,400-5,000 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction n.a. 4,000-5,050 Moong Auction n.a. 4,000-4,400 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 7,500-8,000 7,500-8,000 Gram Super Best n.a. n.a. Gram Medium Best 6,600-7,000 6,600-7,000 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a Gram Mill Quality 4,700-4,800 4,700-4,800 Desi gram Raw 5,100-5,200 5,100-5,200 Gram Yellow 7,700-8,200 7,700-8,200 Gram Kabuli 11,800-13,000 11,800-13,000 Tuar Fataka Best-New 7,000-7,500 6,800-7,300 Tuar Fataka Medium-New 6,500-6,800 6,400-6,600 Tuar Dal Best Phod-New 6,100-6,300 6,000-6,200 Tuar Dal Medium phod-New 5,600-6,000 5,500-5,800 Tuar Gavarani New 4,500-4,700 4,400-4,600 Tuar Karnataka 4,600-4,800 4,550-4,750 Masoor dal best 5,600-5,800 5,600-5,800 Masoor dal medium 5,300-5,500 5,300-5,500 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold (New) 6,900-7,200 6,900-7,200 Moong Mogar Medium 6,300-6,500 6,300-6,500 Moong dal Chilka 5,600-6,400 5,500-6,200 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 6,500-7,000 6,500-7,000 Udid Mogar best (100 INR/KG) (New) 9,500-10,500 9,200-10,200 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,800-8,700 7,500-8,300 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,500-5,900 5,300-5,600 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 5,200-5,600 5,200-5,600 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,800-4,000 3,800-4,000 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,100 3,000-3,100 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,400 3,200-3,400 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,300 3,800-4,300 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,100 2,000-2,100 Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,100 2,000-2,100 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,300 2,100-2,300 Wheat Lokwan new (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,400 2,000-2,350 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,350-2,550 2,350-2,550 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 2,150-2,350 2,150-2,350 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,600-4,200 3,600-4,200 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,700-3,200 2,700-3,200 Rice BPT new (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,200 2,800-3,200 Rice BPT best (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,600 3,200-3,600 Rice BPT medium (100 INR/KG) 2,700-3,000 2,700-3,000 Rice Luchai (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,500 2,200-2,500 Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,400 2,100-2,300 Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,850 2,400-2,600 Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,500 2,300-2,400 Rice HMT New (100 INR/KG) 3,400-3,800 3,200-3,600 Rice HMT best (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,300 3,400-4,000 Rice HMT medium (100 INR/KG) 3,400-3,800 3,200-3,500 Rice Shriram New(100 INR/KG) 4,600-4,800 4,400-4,600 Rice Shriram best 100 INR/KG) 6,000-6,500 5,700-6,100 Rice Shriram med (100 INR/KG) 5,500-5,800 5,000-5,400 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 9,500-13,500 9,200-13,300 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,300-6,500 5,000-6,200 Rice Chinnor New(100 INR/KG) 4,600-5,000 4,600-4,800 Rice Chinnor best 100 INR/KG) 5,800-6,200 5,600-6,200 Rice Chinnor medium (100 INR/KG) 5,700-5,900 5,400-5,600 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,300 2,000-2,300 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,000 1,900-2,000 Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices)