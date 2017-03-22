Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-March 22 Nagpur, Mar 22 (Reuters) – Groundnut oil prices today strengthened in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on increased offtake by vanaspati millers amid a firming trend in producing regions Like Gujarath, Tamilnadu and Marathwada. Healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh groundnut oil and weak supply from producing belt also fuelled prices, according to sources, sources said Wednesday. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil today ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further rise in groundnut oil prices here. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today zoomed up here on increased demand from South-based traders amid thin supply from local crushing plants. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices reported higher in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) on good buying support from local crushing plants amid thin supply from producing regions. Notable rise in soymeal, good recovery in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based plants also pushed up prices. Nearly 800 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 25,000-27,200 25,000-27,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 25,100-27,300 25,100-27,200 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 28,300-29,400 28,000-29,200 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 500 24,800-27,000 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., Akola -29,400, Washim – 28,500, Dhulia – 29,700, Hingoli – 29,900, Jalna – 28,900, Koosnoor – 29,700, Malkapur – 29,000, Latur – 29,500, Nanded – 29,500, Solapur – 29,900, Sangli – 30,200. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton (100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,500-6,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn 25 1,350-1,500 1,300-1,500 Dhan n.a. n.a. 2,200-2,250 Cotton 70 4,851-5,350 4,900-5,430 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Wednesday open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 689 689 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 649 651 Cottonseed refined 725 725 Cottonseed solvent 705 705 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,000 990 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,670 1,650 Sunflower oil refined 880 880 Linseed oil 900 900 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,220 1,220 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,520 1,520 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,350 2,350 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 687 687 Soyoil Solvent 647 647 Cottonseed refined 730 730 Cottonseed solvent 710 710 AKOLA Soyoil refined 687 687 Soyoil Solvent 647 647 Cottonseed refined oil 730 730 Cottonseed solvent 710 710 DHULIA Soyoil refined 695 695 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 695 695 JALNA Soyoil refined 698 698 NANDED Soyoil refined 698 698 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 695, Baramati – 698, Latur - 697, Nanded – 700, Parbhani – 700, Koosnoor – 697, Solapur – 702, Supa – 701, Sangli – 701. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday’s open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 23,000-23,500 22,700-23,100 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 23,900 Akola – 23,900, Washim – 23,800, Dhulia – 24,400, Hingoli – 24,200, Jalna – 23,800, Nandurbar – 24,300, Khamgaon – 24,100, Latur – 24,300, Nanded – 23,800, Parbhani – 24,000, Solapur – 23,800, Supa – n.a., Dharwad – 24,200, Sangli – 24,500 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 35.4 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 16.9 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 36 and 17 degree Celsius respectively. Nagpur, Mar 22 (Reuters) – Gram and tuar prices shot up in Nagpur Agriculture Producing and Marketing Committee (APMC) on good seasonal demand from local millers amid thin supply from producing belts. Notable rise in Madhya Pradesh and repeated enquiries from South-based millers also helped to push up prices. About 5,000 bags of gram and 5,500 bags of tuar reported for auctions here, according to sources. FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram varieties ruled steady in open market here on subdued demand from local traders amid ample stock in ready position. TUAR * Tuar varieties quoted static in open market here but demand was poor. * Udid varieties firmed up in open market on good festival season demand from local traders amid tight supply from producing regions. * In Akola, Tuar New – 4,550-4,650, Tuar dal (clean) – 6,800-7,200, Udid Mogar (clean) – 9,500-9,900, Moong Mogar (clean) 6,700-7,000, Gram – 5,300-5,500, Gram Super best bold – 7,500-7,700 for 100 kg. * Wheat, rice and other commodities moved in a narrow range in scattered deals and settled at last levels. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 5,200-5,615 4,900-5,400 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 3,900-5,000 3,800-5,000 Moong Auction n.a. 4,000-4,400 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 7,500-8,000 7,500-8,000 Gram Super Best n.a. n.a. Gram Medium Best 6,600-7,000 6,600-7,000 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a Gram Mill Quality 4,700-4,800 4,700-4,800 Desi gram Raw 5,200-5,300 5,100-5,200 Gram Yellow 7,700-8,200 7,700-8,200 Gram Kabuli 11,800-13,000 11,800-13,000 Tuar Fataka Best-New 7,000-7,500 7,000-7,500 Tuar Fataka Medium-New 6,500-6,800 6,500-6,800 Tuar Dal Best Phod-New 6,100-6,300 6,100-6,300 Tuar Dal Medium phod-New 5,600-6,000 5,600-6,000 Tuar Gavarani New 4,400-4,600 4,400-4,600 Tuar Karnataka 4,500-4,700 4,500-4,700 Masoor dal best 5,600-5,800 5,600-5,800 Masoor dal medium 5,300-5,500 5,300-5,500 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold (New) 6,900-7,200 6,900-7,200 Moong Mogar Medium 6,300-6,500 6,300-6,500 Moong dal Chilka 5,600-6,400 5,600-6,400 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 6,600-7,100 6,600-7,100 Udid Mogar best (100 INR/KG) (New) 9,700-10,500 9,500-10,500 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,900-8,800 7,800-8,700 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,700-6,000 5,500-5,900 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 5,200-5,600 5,200-5,600 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,800-4,000 3,800-4,000 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,100 3,000-3,100 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,400 3,200-3,400 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,300 3,800-4,300 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,100 2,000-2,100 Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,100 2,000-2,100 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,300 2,100-2,300 Wheat Lokwan new (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,400 2,000-2,400 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,350-2,550 2,350-2,550 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 2,150-2,350 2,150-2,350 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,600-4,200 3,600-4,200 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,700-3,200 2,700-3,200 Rice BPT new (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,200 2,800-3,200 Rice BPT best (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,600 3,200-3,600 Rice BPT medium (100 INR/KG) 2,700-3,000 2,700-3,000 Rice Luchai (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,500 2,200-2,500 Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,400 2,100-2,400 Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,850 2,600-2,850 Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,500 2,400-2,500 Rice HMT New (100 INR/KG) 3,400-3,800 3,400-3,800 Rice HMT best (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,300 3,800-4,300 Rice HMT medium (100 INR/KG) 3,400-3,800 3,400-3,800 Rice Shriram New(100 INR/KG) 4,600-4,800 4,600-4,800 Rice Shriram best 100 INR/KG) 6,000-6,500 6,000-6,500 Rice Shriram med (100 INR/KG) 5,500-5,800 5,500-5,800 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 9,500-13,500 9,500-13,500 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,300-6,500 5,300-6,500 Rice Chinnor New(100 INR/KG) 4,600-5,000 4,600-5,000 Rice Chinnor best 100 INR/KG) 5,800-6,200 5,800-6,200 Rice Chinnor medium (100 INR/KG) 5,700-5,900 5,700-5,900 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,300 2,000-2,300 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,000 1,900-2,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 35.4 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 16.9 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. 