Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-March 24 Nagpur, Mar 24 (Reuters) – Groundnut oil prices today zoomed up in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on increased offtake by vanaspati millers amid a firming trend in producing regions Like Gujarath, Tamilnadu and Marathwada. Weak supply from producing belt and local traders demand looking towards festival season also fuelled prices. Trading activity in major edible oils reported because of downward trend in Malaysian palm and American soya digam prices, according to sources, sources said Friday. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Meanwhile, rapeseed oil in non-section showed weak tendency in absence of buyers amid increased supply from producing regions. * Soyabean, cottonseed, sunflower refined, linseed, castor and coconut KP oil today ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further rise in groundnut oil here. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor. Downward trend in overseas soymeal prices also affected sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices firmed up again in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) on good buying support from local crushing plants amid thin supply from producing regions. Weak arrival in Madhya Pradesh soyabean mandi and reported demand from South-based plant also boosted prices. About 800 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 25,000-28,000 25,000-27,500 -- (Available price) Market delivery 25,100-28,100 25,100-27,600 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 28,300-29,000 28,000-29,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 400 24,800-27,600 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., Akola -29,500, Washim – 28,500, Dhulia – 29,700, Hingoli – 29,900, Jalna – 29,000, Koosnoor – 29,700, Malkapur – 29,200, Latur – 29,500, Nanded – 29,500, Solapur – 29,900, Sangli – 30,200. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton (100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,500-6,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,500 Dhan n.a. n.a. 2,200-2,250 Cotton n.a. n.a. 4,600-5,500 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Friday open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 689 689 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 649 651 Cottonseed refined 725 725 Cottonseed solvent 705 705 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,020 1,000 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,700 1,670 Sunflower oil refined 880 880 Linseed oil 910 910 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,200 1,220 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,520 1,520 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,350 2,350 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 687 687 Soyoil Solvent 647 647 Cottonseed refined 730 730 Cottonseed solvent 710 710 AKOLA Soyoil refined 687 687 Soyoil Solvent 647 647 Cottonseed refined oil 730 730 Cottonseed solvent 710 710 DHULIA Soyoil refined 695 695 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 695 695 JALNA Soyoil refined 698 698 NANDED Soyoil refined 698 698 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 695, Baramati – 698, Latur - 697, Nanded – 700, Parbhani – 700, Koosnoor – 697, Solapur – 702, Supa – 701, Sangli – 701. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Friday’s open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 23,000-23,500 23,000-23,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 23,900 Akola – 23,900, Washim – 23,800, Dhulia – 24,400, Hingoli – 24,200, Jalna – 23,800, Nandurbar – 24,300, Khamgaon – 24,100, Latur – 24,300, Nanded – 23,800, Parbhani – 24,000, Solapur – 23,800, Supa – n.a., Dharwad – 24,200, Sangli – 24,500 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 40.6 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 21.5 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 41 and 21 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * * * * Nagpur Foodgrain Prices – APMC/Open Market-March 24 Nagpur, Mar 24 (Reuters) – Gram prices zoomed up in Nagpur Agriculture Producing and Marketing Committee (APMC) on good seasonal demand from local millers amid thin supply from producing belts. Healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh gram prices and enquiries from South-based millers also boosted prices. About 5,200 bags of gram and 5,700 bags of tuar reported for auctions here, according to sources. FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Desi gram prices recovered further in open market on good demand from local traders amid weak supply from producing regions. TUAR * Tuar varieties ruled steady in open market here in absence of buyers amid ample stock in ready position. * Udid varieties firmed up in open market on increased buying support from traders amid thin supply from producing regions. * In Akola, Tuar New – 4,550-4,650, Tuar dal (clean) – 6,800-7,200, Udid Mogar (clean) – 9,500-9,900, Moong Mogar (clean) 6,700-7,000, Gram – 5,800-6,100, Gram Super best bold – 7,500-7,700 for 100 kg. * Wheat, rice and other commodities moved in a narrow range in scattered deals and settled at last levels. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 5,700-6,250 5,400-5,900 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 4,000-4,525 3,900-4,525 Moong Auction n.a. 4,000-4,400 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 7,500-8,000 7,500-8,000 Gram Super Best n.a. n.a. Gram Medium Best 6,600-7,000 6,600-7,000 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a Gram Mill Quality 4,700-4,800 4,700-4,800 Desi gram Raw 5,350-5,450 5,300-5,400 Gram Yellow 7,700-8,200 7,700-8,200 Gram Kabuli 11,800-13,000 11,800-13,000 Tuar Fataka Best-New 7,000-7,500 7,000-7,500 Tuar Fataka Medium-New 6,500-6,800 6,500-6,800 Tuar Dal Best Phod-New 6,100-6,300 6,100-6,300 Tuar Dal Medium phod-New 5,600-6,000 5,600-6,000 Tuar Gavarani New 4,450-4,650 4,450-4,650 Tuar Karnataka 4,600-4,700 4,500-4,700 Masoor dal best 5,600-5,800 5,600-5,800 Masoor dal medium 5,300-5,500 5,300-5,500 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold (New) 6,900-7,200 6,900-7,200 Moong Mogar Medium 6,300-6,500 6,300-6,500 Moong dal Chilka 5,600-6,400 5,600-6,400 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 6,600-7,100 6,600-7,100 Udid Mogar best (100 INR/KG) (New) 9,800-10,500 9,700-10,500 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 8,000-8,800 7,900-8,700 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,800-6,000 5,700-5,900 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 5,200-5,600 5,200-5,600 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,800-4,000 3,800-4,000 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,100 3,000-3,100 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,400 3,200-3,400 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,300 3,800-4,300 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,100 2,000-2,100 Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 2,050-2,150 2,050-2,150 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,300 2,100-2,300 Wheat Lokwan new (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,400 2,000-2,400 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,350-2,550 2,350-2,550 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 2,150-2,350 2,150-2,350 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,600-4,200 3,600-4,200 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,700-3,200 2,700-3,200 Rice BPT new (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,200 2,800-3,200 Rice BPT best (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,600 3,200-3,600 Rice BPT medium (100 INR/KG) 2,700-3,000 2,700-3,000 Rice Luchai (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,500 2,200-2,500 Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,400 2,100-2,400 Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,850 2,600-2,850 Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,500 2,400-2,500 Rice HMT New (100 INR/KG) 3,400-3,800 3,400-3,800 Rice HMT best (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,300 3,800-4,300 Rice HMT medium (100 INR/KG) 3,400-3,800 3,400-3,800 Rice Shriram New(100 INR/KG) 4,600-4,800 4,600-4,800 Rice Shriram best 100 INR/KG) 6,000-6,500 6,000-6,500 Rice Shriram med (100 INR/KG) 5,500-5,800 5,500-5,800 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 9,500-13,500 9,500-13,500 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,300-6,500 5,300-6,500 Rice Chinnor New(100 INR/KG) 4,600-5,000 4,600-5,000 Rice Chinnor best 100 INR/KG) 5,800-6,200 5,800-6,200 Rice Chinnor medium (100 INR/KG) 5,700-5,900 5,700-5,900 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,300 2,000-2,300 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,000 1,900-2,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 40.6 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 21.5 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 41 and 21 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices)