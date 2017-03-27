Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-March 27 Nagpur, Mar 27 (Reuters) – Groundnut oil in edible section and castor oil in non-edible section today touched to a record high in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on increased offtake by vanaspati millers amid a firming trend in producing region. Buying activity in edible oils picked up because of thin arrival also festival season demand. Fresh rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also boosted sentiment, sources said Monday. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * On the other hand, soyabean, cottonseed, linseed and rapeseed moved down sharply here on lack of demand from local traders amid release of stock from stockists. Easy condition in international edible oils also affected sentiment. * Sunflower refined and coconut KP oil today ruled steady here in weak trading activity. * Traders expect easy condition in soyabean and cottonseed oils here. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today zoomed up here on increased demand from South-based traders amid good recovery in overseas soymeal prices. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices showed weak tendency in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) on poor buying support from local crushing plants amid high moisture content arrival. Fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh soyabean mandi also affected sentiment in weak trading activity. About 700 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 25,000-27,800 25,400-28,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 25,100-27,900 25,500-28,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 28,300-29,000 28,000-29,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 400 25,000-27,700 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., Akola -29,300, Washim – 28,400, Dhulia – 29,700, Hingoli – 29,800, Jalna – 29,000, Koosnoor – 29,700, Malkapur – 29,400, Latur – 29,400, Nanded – 29,500, Solapur – 29,900, Sangli – 30,200. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton (100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,500-6,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,500 Dhan n.a. n.a. 2,200-2,250 Cotton 60 4,300-5,325 4,700-5,100 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Monday open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 681 687 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 641 646 Cottonseed refined 720 725 Cottonseed solvent 700 705 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,100 1,030 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,750 1,710 Sunflower oil refined 880 880 Linseed oil 900 910 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,190 1,200 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,560 1,520 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,350 2,350 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 676 682 Soyoil Solvent 636 642 Cottonseed refined 720 730 Cottonseed solvent 700 710 AKOLA Soyoil refined 677 684 Soyoil Solvent 637 644 Cottonseed refined oil 720 730 Cottonseed solvent 710 710 DHULIA Soyoil refined 688 691 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 688 692 JALNA Soyoil refined 685 688 NANDED Soyoil refined 687 692 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 688, Baramati – 688, Latur - 687, Nanded – 687, Parbhani – 690, Koosnoor – 687, Solapur – 691, Supa – 690, Sangli – 690. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Monday’s open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 23,500-24,000 23,000-23,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 24,400 Akola – 24,400, Washim – 24,200, Dhulia – 24,900, Hingoli – 24,700, Jalna – 24,300, Nandurbar – 24,700, Khamgaon – 24,600, Latur – 24,800, Nanded – 24,300, Parbhani – 24,500, Solapur – 24,300, Supa – n.a., Dharwad – 24,700, Sangli – 24,900 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 40.9 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 22.5 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 41 and 23 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) ATTN : Soyabean mandi, wholesale foodgrain market of Nagpur APMC and oil market in Vidarbha will be closed tomorrow, Tuesday, on the occasion of Gudhi Padwa festival. * * * * * * Nagpur Foodgrain Prices – APMC/Open Market-March 27 Nagpur, Mar 27 (Reuters) – Gram and tuar prices jacked up in Nagpur Agriculture Producing and Marketing Committee (APMC) on good demand from local millers amid weak supply from producing belts. Healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh pulses and reported demand from South-based millers also pushed up prices. About 3,300 bags of gram and 5,000 bags of tuar reported for auctions here, according to sources. FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram varieties zoomed up again in open market here on renewed festival season demand from local traders amid weak supply from producing regions. TUAR * Tuar varieties shot up in open market on increased seasonal buying support from local traders amid tight supply from millers. * Moong varieties recovered strongly in open market on good demand from traders. * In Akola, Tuar New – 4,550-4,650, Tuar dal (clean) – 6,900-7,200, Udid Mogar (clean) – 9,500-9,900, Moong Mogar (clean) 6,700-7,000, Gram – 5,900-6,200, Gram Super best bold – 8,000-8,200 for 100 kg. * Wheat, rice and other commodities moved in a narrow range in scattered deals and settled at last levels. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 5,750-6,155 5,400-5,950 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 4,000-4,445 3,900-4,400 Moong Auction n.a. 4,000-4,400 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 8,500-9,000 8,200-8,700 Gram Super Best n.a. n.a. Gram Medium Best 7,600-8,000 7,200-7,800 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a Gram Mill Quality 5,700-5,800 5,400-5,700 Desi gram Raw 6,000-6,200 5,700-5,900 Gram Yellow 8,400-8,200 8,100-7,900 Gram Kabuli 12,200-13,300 11,800-13,000 Tuar Fataka Best-New 7,200-7,500 7,000-7,500 Tuar Fataka Medium-New 6,700-6,900 6,500-6,800 Tuar Dal Best Phod-New 6,500-6,700 6,300-6,500 Tuar Dal Medium phod-New 6,000-6,200 5,800-6,000 Tuar Gavarani New 4,500-4,700 4,400-4,600 Tuar Karnataka 4,700-4,800 4,500-4,700 Masoor dal best 5,800-6,000 5,800-6,000 Masoor dal medium 5,500-5,700 5,500-5,700 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold (New) 8,000-8,500 7,700-8,200 Moong Mogar Medium 7,400-7,700 7,200-7,500 Moong dal Chilka 6,200-6,800 5,900-6,500 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 7,000-7,500 6,800-7,300 Udid Mogar best (100 INR/KG) (New) 10,700-11,700 10,700-11,700 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 8,400-9,400 8,400-9,400 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 6,800-7,000 6,500-7,000 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 6,000-6,500 6,000-6,500 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,800-4,000 3,800-4,000 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,100 3,000-3,100 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,400 3,200-3,400 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,300 3,800-4,300 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,100 2,000-2,100 Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 2,050-2,150 2,050-2,150 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,300 2,100-2,300 Wheat Lokwan new (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,400 2,000-2,400 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,350-2,550 2,350-2,550 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 2,150-2,350 2,150-2,350 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,600-4,200 3,600-4,200 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,700-3,200 2,700-3,200 Rice BPT new (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,200 2,800-3,200 Rice BPT best (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,600 3,200-3,600 Rice BPT medium (100 INR/KG) 2,700-3,000 2,700-3,000 Rice Luchai (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,500 2,200-2,500 Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,400 2,100-2,400 Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,850 2,600-2,850 Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,500 2,400-2,500 Rice HMT New (100 INR/KG) 3,400-3,800 3,400-3,800 Rice HMT best (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,300 3,800-4,300 Rice HMT medium (100 INR/KG) 3,400-3,800 3,400-3,800 Rice Shriram New(100 INR/KG) 4,600-4,800 4,600-4,800 Rice Shriram best 100 INR/KG) 6,000-6,500 6,000-6,500 Rice Shriram med (100 INR/KG) 5,500-5,800 5,500-5,800 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 9,500-13,500 9,500-13,500 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,300-6,500 5,300-6,500 Rice Chinnor New(100 INR/KG) 4,600-5,000 4,600-5,000 Rice Chinnor best 100 INR/KG) 5,800-6,200 5,800-6,200 Rice Chinnor medium (100 INR/KG) 5,700-5,900 5,700-5,900 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,300 2,000-2,300 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,000 1,900-2,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 40.9 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 22.5 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. 