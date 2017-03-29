Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-March 29 Nagpur, Mar 29 (Reuters) – Soyabean oil today suffered heavily in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on stockists selling looking towards March ending, driven by higher imports amid trend in soyabean producing regions. Fall in demand from millers and retailers also put pressure on soyabean oil. Besides, sufficient stocks, sharp fall on NCDEX and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil also affected prices. Trading activity was reported weak as no trader was in mood for any commitment because of notable hike in American soya digam and Malaysian palm oil prices, sources said Wednesday. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil today ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further fall in soyabean oil prices. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today ruled steady here on subdued demand from local traders amid ample stock in ready position. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices moved down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) on lack of demand from local crushing plants. Fresh fall in soyabean oil, no takers to soymeal, downward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean mandi and high moisture content arrival also pulled down prices. About 500 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 25,000-27,250 25,000-27,600 -- (Available price) Market delivery 25,100-27,350 25,100-27,700 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 28,300-29,000 28,000-29,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 500 25,000-27,000 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., Akola -29,000, Washim – 28,500, Dhulia – 29,700, Hingoli – 30,100, Jalna – 29,200, Koosnoor – 29,600, Malkapur – 29,400, Latur – 29,800, Nanded – 29,800, Solapur – 30,100, Sangli – 30,400. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton (100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,500-6,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,500 Dhan n.a. n.a. 2,200-2,250 Cotton 70 4,700-4,800 4,300-5,325 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Wednesday open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 677 681 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 637 641 Cottonseed refined 725 725 Cottonseed solvent 705 705 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,100 1,100 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,750 1,750 Sunflower oil refined 880 880 Linseed oil 900 900 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,190 1,190 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,560 1,560 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,350 2,350 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 672 677 Soyoil Solvent 632 636 Cottonseed refined 730 730 Cottonseed solvent 710 710 AKOLA Soyoil refined 671 676 Soyoil Solvent 631 635 Cottonseed refined oil 730 730 Cottonseed solvent 710 710 DHULIA Soyoil refined 682 687 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 684 688 JALNA Soyoil refined 681 685 NANDED Soyoil refined 683 686 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 684, Baramati – 684, Latur - 683, Nanded – 685, Parbhani – 686, Koosnoor – 683, Solapur – 687, Supa – 687, Sangli – 687. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday’s open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 23,500-24,000 23,500-24,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 24,400 Akola – 24,400, Washim – 24,200, Dhulia – 24,900, Hingoli – 24,700, Jalna – 24,300, Nandurbar – 24,700, Khamgaon – 24,600, Latur – 24,800, Nanded – 24,300, Parbhani – 24,500, Solapur – 24,300, Supa – n.a., Dharwad – 24,700, Sangli – 24,900 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 42.6 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 22.1 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 43 and 23 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * * * * Nagpur Foodgrain Prices – APMC/Open Market-March 29 Nagpur, Mar 29 (Reuters) – Gram and tuar prices firmed up again in Nagpur Agriculture Producing and Marketing Committee (APMC) on increased buying support from local millers amid weak supply from producing belts. Government decision to impose 10 per cent import duty on wheat and tuar prices, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh tuar prices and reported demand from South-based millers said to be the reasons for upward trend. About 2,500 bags of gram and 4,800 bags of tuar reported for auctions here, according to sources. FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram varieties ruled steady in open market here but demand was poor. TUAR * Tuar gavarani recovered further in open market on good seasonal demand from local traders amid tight supply from producing regions. * Rice varieties showed upward tendency in open market on increased festival season demand from local traders amid tight supply from producing regions like Chattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. * In Akola, Tuar New – 4,550-4,650, Tuar dal (clean) – 6,900-7,200, Udid Mogar (clean) – 9,500-9,900, Moong Mogar (clean) 6,700-7,000, Gram – 5,900-6,200, Gram Super best bold – 8,000-8,200 for 100 kg. * Wheat and other commodities moved in a narrow range in scattered deals and settled at last levels. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 5,450-5,890 5,400-5,800 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 4,000-4,360 3,900-4,300 Moong Auction n.a. 4,000-4,400 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 8,500-9,000 8,500-9,000 Gram Super Best n.a. n.a. Gram Medium Best 7,600-8,000 7,600-8,000 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a Gram Mill Quality 5,700-5,800 5,700-5,800 Desi gram Raw 6,000-6,200 6,000-6,200 Gram Yellow 8,400-8,200 8,400-8,200 Gram Kabuli 12,200-13,300 12,200-13,300 Tuar Fataka Best-New 7,200-7,500 7,200-7,500 Tuar Fataka Medium-New 6,700-6,900 6,700-6,900 Tuar Dal Best Phod-New 6,500-6,700 6,500-6,700 Tuar Dal Medium phod-New 6,000-6,200 6,000-6,200 Tuar Gavarani New 4,550-4,750 4,500-4,700 Tuar Karnataka 4,700-4,800 4,700-4,800 Masoor dal best 5,800-6,000 5,800-6,000 Masoor dal medium 5,500-5,700 5,500-5,700 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold (New) 8,000-8,500 8,000-8,500 Moong Mogar Medium 7,400-7,700 7,400-7,700 Moong dal Chilka 6,200-6,800 6,200-6,800 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 7,000-7,500 7,000-7,500 Udid Mogar best (100 INR/KG) (New) 10,700-11,700 10,700-11,700 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 8,400-9,400 8,400-9,400 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 6,800-7,000 6,800-7,000 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 6,000-6,500 6,000-6,500 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,800-4,000 3,800-4,000 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,100 3,000-3,100 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,400 3,200-3,400 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,300 3,800-4,300 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,100 2,000-2,100 Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,300 2,100-2,300 Wheat Lokwan new (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,300 2,000-2,400 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,300 2,350-2,550 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,200 2,150-2,350 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,600-4,200 3,600-4,200 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,200 2,800-3,200 Rice BPT new (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,400 2,700-3,300 Rice BPT best (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,600 3,000-3,400 Rice BPT medium (100 INR/KG) 2,700-3,000 2,500-2,800 Rice Luchai (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,700 2,200-2,500 Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,500 2,200-2,400 Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,800 2,400-2,600 Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,400 2,100-2,300 Rice HMT New (100 INR/KG) 3,600-4,000 3,500-3,800 Rice HMT best (100 INR/KG) 4,000-4,500 3,800-4,400 Rice HMT medium (100 INR/KG) 3,600-3,900 3,400-3,700 Rice Shriram New(100 INR/KG) 4,600-4,800 4,400-4,600 Rice Shriram best 100 INR/KG) 6,500-6,800 6,300-6,600 Rice Shriram med (100 INR/KG) 5,500-6,000 5,300-5,800 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 9,500-13,500 9,500-13,500 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,800-7,000 5,800-7,000 Rice Chinnor New(100 INR/KG) 4,800-5,000 4,700-4,900 Rice Chinnor best 100 INR/KG) 5,800-6,200 5,600-6,000 Rice Chinnor medium (100 INR/KG) 5,600-5,800 5,400-5,600 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,300 2,000-2,300 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,000 1,900-2,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 42.6 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 22.1 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. 