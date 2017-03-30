Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-March 30 Nagpur, Mar 30 (Reuters) – In range-bound trade, soyabean oil in edible section and rapeseed oil in non-edible section moved down at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today largely on reduced offtake amid weak global trend. Sentiment turned bearish after Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam reported downward trend. Fresh fall on NCDEX in soyabean oil and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil also affected sentiment, according to sources. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Meanwhile, castor oil zoomed up here on renewed demand oil paint and allied industries amid weak supply from producing regions. * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed and coconut KP oil today ruled steady here in thin trading activity because of March ending. * Traders expect downward trend in soyabean oil here. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today quoted static here in limited deals. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices showed weak tendency in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) on poor buying support from local crushing plants. Downward trend in soyabean oil since past five session, no takers to soymeal and weak trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean mandi also pulled down prices here. About 500 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 25,000-27,150 25,000-27,300 -- (Available price) Market delivery 25,100-27,250 25,100-27,400 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 28,300-29,000 28,000-29,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., Akola -29,000, Washim – 28,500, Dhulia – 29,700, Hingoli – 30,100, Jalna – 29,200, Koosnoor – 29,600, Malkapur – 29,400, Latur – 29,800, Nanded – 29,800, Solapur – 30,100, Sangli – 30,400. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton (100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Thursday open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 674 677 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 634 637 Cottonseed refined 600 600 Cottonseed solvent 580 580 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,100 1,100 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,750 1,750 Sunflower oil refined 880 880 Linseed oil 900 900 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,180 1,190 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,600 1,560 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,350 2,350 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 42.8 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 23.0 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 43 and 23 degree Celsius respectively. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Thursday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 23,500-24,000 23,500-24,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 42.8 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 23.0 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 43 and 23 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * * * * Nagpur Foodgrain Prices – APMC/Open Market-March 30 Nagpur, Mar 30 (Reuters) – Gram and tuar prices shot up again in Nagpur Agriculture Producing and Marketing Committee (APMC) on good seasonal demand from local millers amid thin supply from producing regions. Healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh pulses and reported demand from South-based millers also boosted prices. About 2,300 bags of gram and 3,800 bags of tuar reported for auctions here, according to sources. FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Desi gram raw recovered strongly in open market on increased buying support from local traders amid weak arrival from producing belts. TUAR * Tuar varieties ruled steady in open market here but demand was poor. * Udid varieties firmed up in open market on good demand demand from local traders amid tight supply from producing belts. * In Akola, Tuar New – 4,650-4,750, Tuar dal (clean) – 6,900-7,200, Udid Mogar (clean) – 9,500-9,900, Moong Mogar (clean) 6,700-7,000, Gram – 6,050-6,200, Gram Super best bold – 8,000-8,200 for 100 kg. * Wheat, rice and other commodities moved in a narrow range in scattered deals and settled at last levels. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 5,600-6,035 5,450-5,890 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 4,200-4,590 4,000-4,380 Moong Auction n.a. 4,000-4,400 Gram Super Best Bold 8,500-9,000 8,500-9,000 Gram Medium Best 7,600-8,000 7,600-8,000 Gram Mill Quality 5,700-5,800 5,700-5,800 Desi gram Raw 6,100-6,300 6,000-6,200 Tuar Fataka Best-New 7,200-7,500 7,200-7,500 Tuar Dal Best Phod-New 6,500-6,700 6,500-6,700 Tuar Gavarani New 4,550-4,750 4,550-4,750 Moong Mogar bold (New) 8,000-8,500 8,000-8,500 Moong dal Chilka 6,200-6,800 6,200-6,800 Udid Mogar best (100 INR/KG) (New) 10,800-11,700 10,700-11,700 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,100 2,000-2,100 Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800 Rice BPT new (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,400 2,800-3,400 Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,500 2,300-2,500 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 9,500-13,500 9,500-13,500 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,300 2,000-2,300 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 42.8 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 23.0 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 43 and 23 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices)