Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-March 31 Nagpur, Mar 31 (Reuters) – In range-bound trade, major edible oil prices remained unchanged at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today in the absence of worthwhile activity. Arrivals and offtake too remained at a low ebb and volume of business poor. Absence of demand from millers mainly kept major oil prices unchanged. No trader was in mood for any commitment, adopting `wait and watch’ move because of March end, according to sources. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil today ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today recovered here on increased buying support from South-based traders. Fresh hike in overseas soymeal prices also boosted sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices declined further in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) on lack of demand from local crushing plants. Further fall in soyabean oil, easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and increased arrival from producing belts also affected prices. About 400 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 25,000-27,000 25,000-27,200 -- (Available price) Market delivery 25,100-27,100 25,100-27,300 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 28,500-29,000 28,500-29,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 400 24,700-27,000 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., Akola -29,000, Washim – 28,500, Dhulia – 29,700, Hingoli – 30,000, Jalna – 29,200, Koosnoor – 29,600, Malkapur – 29,400, Latur – 29,600, Nanded – 29,400, Solapur – 29,800, Sangli – 30,000. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton (100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,500-6,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,500 Dhan n.a. n.a. 2,200-2,250 Cotton n.a. n.a. 4,700-5,300 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Friday open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 674 674 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 634 634 Cottonseed refined 600 600 Cottonseed solvent 580 580 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,100 1,100 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,750 1,750 Sunflower oil refined 880 880 Linseed oil 900 900 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,180 1,180 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,600 1,600 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,350 2,350 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 667 667 Soyoil Solvent 627 627 Cottonseed refined 600 600 Cottonseed solvent 580 580 AKOLA Soyoil refined 668 668 Soyoil Solvent 628 628 Cottonseed refined oil 600 600 Cottonseed solvent 580 580 DHULIA Soyoil refined 679 679 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 678 678 JALNA Soyoil refined 680 680 NANDED Soyoil refined 681 681 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 682, Baramati – 680, Latur - 681, Nanded – 683, Parbhani – 684, Koosnoor – 683, Solapur – 685, Supa – 685, Sangli – 684. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Friday’s open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 23,700-24,200 23,500-24,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 24,400 Akola – 24,400, Washim – 24,200, Dhulia – 25,200, Hingoli – 24,700, Jalna – 24,300, Nandurbar – 25,000, Khamgaon – 24,100, Latur – 24,800, Nanded – 24,300, Parbhani – 24,500, Solapur – 25,700, Supa – n.a., Dharwad – 24,700, Sangli – 24,900 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 43.3 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 22.9 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 44 and 23 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * * * * Nagpur Foodgrain Prices – APMC/Open Market-March 31 Nagpur, Mar 31 (Reuters) – Gram and tuar prices showed weak tendency in Nagpur Agriculture Producing and Marketing Committee (APMC) on poor buying support from local millers amid release of stock from stockists. Fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh pulses and high moisture content arrival also pulled down prices. About 2,400 bags of gram and 3,600 bags of tuar reported for auctions here, according to sources. FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram varieties ruled steady in open market here but demand was poor. TUAR * Tuar gavarani and tuar Karnataka firmed up in open market on renewed demand from local traders amid tight supply from producing regions. * Lakhodi dal reported higher in open market on good demand from local traders amid tight supply from producing belts. * In Akola, Tuar New – 4,650-4,750, Tuar dal (clean) – 6,900-7,200, Udid Mogar (clean) – 9,500-9,900, Moong Mogar (clean) 6,700-7,000, Gram – 6,050-6,200, Gram Super best bold – 8,000-8,200 for 100 kg. * Wheat, rice and other commodities moved in a narrow range in scattered deals and settled at last levels. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 5,450-5,945 5,600-6,035 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 3,950-4,360 4,200-4,590 Moong Auction n.a. 4,000-4,400 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 8,500-9,000 8,500-9,000 Gram Super Best n.a. n.a. Gram Medium Best 7,600-8,000 7,600-8,000 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a Gram Mill Quality 5,700-5,800 5,700-5,800 Desi gram Raw 6,100-6,300 6,100-6,300 Gram Yellow 8,400-8,200 8,400-8,200 Gram Kabuli 12,200-13,300 12,200-13,300 Tuar Fataka Best-New 7,200-7,500 7,200-7,500 Tuar Fataka Medium-New 6,700-6,900 6,700-6,900 Tuar Dal Best Phod-New 6,500-6,700 6,500-6,700 Tuar Dal Medium phod-New 6,000-6,200 6,000-6,200 Tuar Gavarani New 4,600-4,800 4,550-4,750 Tuar Karnataka 4,750-4,850 4,700-4,800 Masoor dal best 5,800-6,000 5,800-6,000 Masoor dal medium 5,500-5,700 5,500-5,700 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold (New) 8,000-8,500 8,000-8,500 Moong Mogar Medium 7,400-7,700 7,400-7,700 Moong dal Chilka 6,200-6,800 6,200-6,800 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 7,000-7,500 7,000-7,500 Udid Mogar best (100 INR/KG) (New) 10,800-11,700 10,800-11,700 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 8,600-9,400 8,600-9,400 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 6,800-7,000 6,800-7,000 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 6,000-6,500 6,000-6,500 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,900-4,100 3,800-4,000 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,100 3,000-3,100 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,400 3,200-3,400 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,300 3,800-4,300 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,100 2,000-2,100 Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,300 2,100-2,300 Wheat Lokwan new (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,300 2,000-2,400 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,300 2,350-2,550 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,200 2,150-2,350 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,600-4,200 3,600-4,200 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,200 2,800-3,200 Rice BPT new (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,400 2,800-3,400 Rice BPT best (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,600 3,200-3,600 Rice BPT medium (100 INR/KG) 2,700-3,000 2,700-3,000 Rice Luchai (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,700 2,400-2,700 Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,500 2,300-2,500 Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,800 2,600-2,800 Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,400 2,300-2,400 Rice HMT New (100 INR/KG) 3,600-4,000 3,600-4,000 Rice HMT best (100 INR/KG) 4,000-4,500 4,000-4,500 Rice HMT medium (100 INR/KG) 3,600-3,900 3,600-3,900 Rice Shriram New(100 INR/KG) 4,600-4,800 4,600-4,800 Rice Shriram best 100 INR/KG) 6,500-6,800 6,500-6,800 Rice Shriram med (100 INR/KG) 5,500-6,000 5,500-6,000 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 9,500-13,500 9,500-13,500 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,800-7,000 5,800-7,000 Rice Chinnor New(100 INR/KG) 4,800-5,000 4,800-5,000 Rice Chinnor best 100 INR/KG) 5,800-6,200 5,800-6,200 Rice Chinnor medium (100 INR/KG) 5,600-5,800 5,600-5,800 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,300 2,000-2,300 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,000 1,900-2,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 43.3 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 22.9 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 44 and 23 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices)