Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-April 3 Nagpur, April 3 (Reuters) – Soyabean oil in edible section and castor oil in non-edible section, moved down in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today on poor demand from stockists amid increased arrival from producing regions and weak trends in Madhya Pradesh oils. Trading activity in major other edible and non-edible oils reported thin as no trader was in mood for any commitment because of easy condition in oilseed producing regions, according to sources. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed and coconut KP oil today ruled steady here in limited deals. * Traders expect downward trend in castor oil here. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today zoomed up here on increased demand from South-based traders amid healthy rise in overseas soymeal prices. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices showed weak tendency in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) on lack of demand from local crushing plants and good supply from producing regions. Further fall in soyabean oil, easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and release of stock from stockists also pulled down prices. About 500 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 25,000-26,750 25,000-27,200 -- (Available price) Market delivery 25,100-26,850 25,100-27,300 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 28,500-29,000 28,500-29,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 300 24,900-26,800 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., Akola -29,000, Washim – 28,500, Dhulia – 29,700, Hingoli – 30,100, Jalna – 29,200, Koosnoor – 29,600, Malkapur – 29,400, Latur – 29,700, Nanded – 29,700, Solapur – 30,100, Sangli – 30,000. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton (100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,500-6,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,500 Dhan n.a. n.a. 2,200-2,250 Cotton 40 5,000-5,350 4,800-5,425 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Monday open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 668 670 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 628 631 Cottonseed refined 600 600 Cottonseed solvent 580 580 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,100 1,100 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,750 1,750 Sunflower oil refined 880 880 Linseed oil 900 900 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,170 1,170 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,550 1,570 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,350 2,350 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 660 662 Soyoil Solvent 620 6273 Cottonseed refined 600 600 Cottonseed solvent 580 580 AKOLA Soyoil refined 661 664 Soyoil Solvent 621 623 Cottonseed refined oil 600 600 Cottonseed solvent 580 580 DHULIA Soyoil refined 672 675 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 672 673 JALNA Soyoil refined 674 677 NANDED Soyoil refined 675 677 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 676, Baramati – 674, Latur - 672, Nanded – 674, Parbhani – 678, Koosnoor – 678, Solapur – 679, Supa – 681, Sangli – 680. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Monday’s open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 23,900-24,500 23,500-24,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 24,900 Akola – 24,4900, Washim – 24,700, Dhulia – 25,2700, Hingoli – 25,200, Jalna – 24,3800, Nandurbar – 25,500, Khamgaon – 24,800, Latur – 25,300, Nanded – 24,700, Parbhani – 25,5000, Solapur – 25,900, Supa – n.a., Dharwad – 25,200, Sangli – 25,400 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 42.5 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 24.7 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 43 and 25 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) ATTN: Soyabean mandi, wholesale foodgrain market of Nagpur APMC and oil market in Vidarbha will be closed tomorrow, Tuesday, on the occasion of Ram Navmi. * * * * * * Nagpur Foodgrain Prices – APMC/Open Market-April 3 Nagpur, April 3 (Reuters) – Gram and tuar prices suffered heavily in Nagpur Agriculture Producing and Marketing Committee (APMC) on poor buying support from local millers amid good supply from producing belts. Government move to impose import duty, downward trend on NCDEX and release of stock from stockists also pulled down prices. About 1,700 bags of gram and 2,700 bags of tuar reported for auctions here, according to sources. FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram varieties firmed up in open market here on good festival season demand from local traders amid weak supply from millers. TUAR * Tuar varieties showed upward tendency here on increased buying support from local traders. * Batri dal moved down in open market here on poor buying support from local Traders amid profit-taking selling by stockists at higher level. * In Akola, Tuar New – 4,650-4,750, Tuar dal (clean) – 6,900-7,200, Udid Mogar (clean) – 9,500-9,900, Moong Mogar (clean) 6,700-7,000, Gram – 6,050-6,200, Gram Super best bold – 8,000-8,200 for 100 kg. * Wheat, rice and other commodities moved in a narrow range in scattered deals and settled at last levels. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 5,500-5,940 5,700-6,070 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 3,900-4,300 4,000-4,450 Moong Auction n.a. 4,000-4,400 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 8,600-9,000 8,500-9,000 Gram Super Best n.a. n.a. Gram Medium Best 7,700-8,000 7,600-8,000 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a Gram Mill Quality 5,800-6,000 5,700-5,800 Desi gram Raw 6,100-6,350 6,050-6,250 Gram Yellow 8,400-8,200 8,400-8,200 Gram Kabuli 12,200-13,300 12,200-13,300 Tuar Fataka Best-New 7,300-7,600 7,200-7,500 Tuar Fataka Medium-New 6,800-7,000 6,700-6,900 Tuar Dal Best Phod-New 6,500-6,800 6,500-6,700 Tuar Dal Medium phod-New 6,000-6,300 6,000-6,200 Tuar Gavarani New 4,650-4,850 4,600-4,800 Tuar Karnataka 4,800-4,900 4,750-4,850 Masoor dal best 5,800-6,000 5,800-6,000 Masoor dal medium 5,500-5,700 5,500-5,700 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold (New) 7,500-7,800 7,500-7,800 Moong Mogar Medium 7,000-7,200 7,000-7,200 Moong dal Chilka 6,200-6,800 6,200-6,800 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 6,900-7,400 6,900-7,400 Udid Mogar best (100 INR/KG) (New) 10,500-11,000 10,500-11,000 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 8,500-9,400 8,500-9,400 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 6,800-7,000 6,800-7,000 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 5,600-6,200 6,000-6,500 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,900-4,100 3,900-4,100 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,100 3,000-3,100 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,400 3,200-3,400 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,300 3,800-4,300 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,100 2,000-2,100 Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,300 2,100-2,300 Wheat Lokwan new (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,300 2,000-2,400 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,300 2,350-2,550 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,200 2,150-2,350 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,600-4,200 3,600-4,200 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,200 2,800-3,200 Rice BPT new (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,400 2,800-3,400 Rice BPT best (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,600 3,200-3,600 Rice BPT medium (100 INR/KG) 2,700-3,000 2,700-3,000 Rice Luchai (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,700 2,400-2,700 Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,500 2,300-2,500 Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,800 2,600-2,800 Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,400 2,300-2,400 Rice HMT New (100 INR/KG) 3,600-4,000 3,600-4,000 Rice HMT best (100 INR/KG) 4,000-4,500 4,000-4,500 Rice HMT medium (100 INR/KG) 3,600-3,900 3,600-3,900 Rice Shriram New(100 INR/KG) 4,600-4,800 4,600-4,800 Rice Shriram best 100 INR/KG) 6,500-6,800 6,500-6,800 Rice Shriram med (100 INR/KG) 5,500-6,000 5,500-6,000 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 9,500-13,500 9,500-13,500 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,800-7,000 5,800-7,000 Rice Chinnor New(100 INR/KG) 4,800-5,000 4,800-5,000 Rice Chinnor best 100 INR/KG) 5,800-6,200 5,800-6,200 Rice Chinnor medium (100 INR/KG) 5,600-5,800 5,600-5,800 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,300 2,000-2,300 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,000 1,900-2,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 42.5 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 24.7 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 43 and 25 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices) ATTN: Soyabean mandi, wholesale foodgrain market of Nagpur APMC and oil market in Vidarbha will be closed tomorrow, Tuesday, on the occasion of Ram Navmi.