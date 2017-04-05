Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-April 5 Nagpur, April 5 (Reuters) – Barring a fall in castor oil in non-edible section, major edible and non-edible oils prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Slackness in demand from millers and retailers against adequate stocks mainly pulled castor oil prices down. Edible oil traders adopted wait and watch move because of good recovery in Malaysian palm oil, sources said Wednesday. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed and coconut KP oil today ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices recovered strongly in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) on good demand from local crushing plants and thin supply from producing regions. Fresh hike in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and enquiries from South-based plants also helped to push up prices. About 800 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 25,000-28,150 25,000-27,500 -- (Available price) Market delivery 25,100-28,250 25,100-27,600 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 29,500-30,000 29,500-30,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 400 24,900-27,500 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., Akola -29,000, Washim – 28,500, Dhulia – 29,700, Hingoli – 29,700, Jalna – 29,200, Koosnoor – 29,600, Malkapur – 29,400, Latur – 29,900, Nanded – 29,400, Solapur – 30,100, Sangli – 30,300. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton (100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,500-6,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,500 Dhan n.a. n.a. 2,200-2,250 Cotton 25 4,800-5,000 5,000-5,350 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Wednesday open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 668 668 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 628 628 Cottonseed refined 600 600 Cottonseed solvent 580 580 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,100 1,100 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,750 1,750 Sunflower oil refined 880 880 Linseed oil 900 900 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,170 1,170 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,540 1,550 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,350 2,350 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 660 660 Soyoil Solvent 620 620 Cottonseed refined 600 600 Cottonseed solvent 580 580 AKOLA Soyoil refined 661 661 Soyoil Solvent 621 621 Cottonseed refined oil 600 600 Cottonseed solvent 580 580 DHULIA Soyoil refined 672 672 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 672 672 JALNA Soyoil refined 674 674 NANDED Soyoil refined 675 675 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 676, Baramati – 674, Latur - 672, Nanded – 674, Parbhani – 678, Koosnoor – 678, Solapur – 679, Supa – 681, Sangli – 680. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday’s open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 23,900-24,500 23,900-24,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 24,900 Akola – 24,4900, Washim – 24,700, Dhulia – 25,000, Hingoli – 25,200, Jalna – 24,3800, Nandurbar – 25,500, Khamgaon – 24,200, Latur – 25,300, Nanded – 24,700, Parbhani – 25,500, Solapur – 25,900, Supa – n.a., Dharwad – 25,200, Sangli – 25,200 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 42.5 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 23.7 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 42 and 24 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * * * * Nagpur Foodgrain Prices – APMC/Open Market-April 5 Nagpur, April 5 (Reuters) – Gram and tuar prices moved down again in Nagpur Agriculture Producing and Marketing Committee (APMC) on lack of demand from local millers amid high moisture content arrival. Easy condition in Madhya Pradesh pulses and release of stock from stockists also affected prices. About 2,200 bags of gram and 2,500 bags of tuar reported for auctions here, according to sources. FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram varieties ruled steady in open market here but demand was poor. TUAR * Tuar gavarani and tuar Karnataka recovered further on renewed demand from local traders amid tight supply from producing belts. * Major rice varieties reported strong in open market here on good festival season demand from local traders amid weak supply from producing regions like Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. * In Akola, Tuar New – 4,650-4,750, Tuar dal (clean) – 6,650-6,750, Udid Mogar (clean) – 8,200-8,500, Moong Mogar (clean) 7,500-7,850, Gram – 6,050-6,200, Gram Super best bold – 7,500-7,700 for 100 kg. * Wheat and other commodities moved in a narrow range in scattered deals and settled at last levels. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 5,400-5,800 5,500-5,960 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 3,800-4,150 3,900-4,300 Moong Auction n.a. 4,000-4,400 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 8,600-9,000 8,600-9,000 Gram Super Best n.a. n.a. Gram Medium Best 7,700-8,000 7,700-8,000 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a Gram Mill Quality 5,800-6,000 5,800-6,000 Desi gram Raw 6,100-6,350 6,100-6,350 Gram Yellow 8,400-8,200 8,400-8,200 Gram Kabuli 12,200-13,300 12,200-13,300 Tuar Fataka Best-New 7,300-7,600 7,300-7,600 Tuar Fataka Medium-New 6,800-7,000 6,800-7,000 Tuar Dal Best Phod-New 6,500-6,800 6,500-6,800 Tuar Dal Medium phod-New 6,000-6,300 6,000-6,300 Tuar Gavarani New 4,700-4,900 4,650-4,850 Tuar Karnataka 4,850-4,950 4,800-4,900 Masoor dal best 5,800-6,000 5,800-6,000 Masoor dal medium 5,500-5,700 5,500-5,700 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold (New) 7,500-7,800 7,500-7,800 Moong Mogar Medium 7,000-7,200 7,000-7,200 Moong dal Chilka 6,200-6,800 6,200-6,800 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 6,700-7,000 6,700-7,000 Udid Mogar best (100 INR/KG) (New) 10,500-11,000 10,500-11,000 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 8,500-9,400 8,500-9,400 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 6,800-7,000 6,800-7,000 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 5,600-6,200 5,600-6,200 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,900-4,100 3,900-4,100 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,250 3,000-3,100 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,400 3,200-3,400 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,300 3,800-4,300 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,100 2,000-2,100 Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,750-1,850 1,750-1,850 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,300 2,100-2,300 Wheat Lokwan new (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,300 2,000-2,400 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,300 2,350-2,550 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,200 2,150-2,350 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,600-4,200 3,600-4,200 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,200 2,800-3,200 Rice BPT new (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,500 2,800-3,400 Rice BPT best (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,600 3,200-3,600 Rice BPT medium (100 INR/KG) 2,700-3,000 2,700-3,000 Rice Luchai (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,700 2,400-2,700 Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,500 2,300-2,500 Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,800 2,600-2,800 Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,400 2,300-2,400 Rice HMT New (100 INR/KG) 3,600-4,000 3,500-4,000 Rice HMT best (100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,500 4,000-4,500 Rice HMT medium (100 INR/KG) 3,700-3,900 3,600-3,900 Rice Shriram New(100 INR/KG) 4,600-4,800 4,500-4,800 Rice Shriram best 100 INR/KG) 6,500-7,000 6,500-6,800 Rice Shriram med (100 INR/KG) 5,800-6,200 5,500-6,000 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 9,000-13,500 9,000-13,500 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,000-6,500 5,000-6,500 Rice Chinnor New(100 INR/KG) 4,800-5,000 4,700-5,000 Rice Chinnor best 100 INR/KG) 5,800-6,200 5,700-6,200 Rice Chinnor medium (100 INR/KG) 5,600-5,800 5,500-5,800 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,300 2,000-2,300 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,000 1,900-2,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 42.5 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 23.7 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 42 and 24 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices)