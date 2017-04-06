Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-April 6 Nagpur, April 6 (Reuters) – Soyabean, groundnut loose oil in edible section and castor oil non-edible section today strengthened in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on increased offtake by vanaspati millers amid a firming global trend. Buying activity in these oils picked up as Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam climbed in overseas markets. Healthy rise on NCDEX and reported demand from South-based traders also boosted prices, sources said Thursday. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed and coconut KP oil today ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further rise in soyabean oil here. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today recovered here on good demand from South-based traders amid notable hike in overseas soymeal prices. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices firmed up again in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) on increased buying support from local crushing plants and weak supply from producing belts. Fresh hike in soyabean oil & soymeal, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based plants also jacked up prices. About 600 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 25,000-27,700 25,000-27,400 -- (Available price) Market delivery 25,100-27,800 25,100-27,6500 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 29,5800-30,300 29,500-30,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 200 24,800-27,400 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., Akola -29,000, Washim – 28,500, Dhulia – 29,700, Hingoli – 29,700, Jalna – 29,200, Koosnoor – 29,600, Malkapur – 29,400, Latur – 29,900, Nanded – 29,300, Solapur – 30,100, Sangli – 30,200. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton (100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,500-6,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,500 Dhan n.a. n.a. 2,200-2,250 Cotton n.a. n.a. 4,800-5,000 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Thursday open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 669 666 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 630 627 Cottonseed refined 600 600 Cottonseed solvent 580 580 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,120 1,100 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,750 1,750 Sunflower oil refined 880 880 Linseed oil 890 890 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,170 1,170 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,600 1,540 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,350 2,350 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 666 662 Soyoil Solvent 626 622 Cottonseed refined 600 600 Cottonseed solvent 580 580 AKOLA Soyoil refined 665 661 Soyoil Solvent 625 621 Cottonseed refined oil 600 600 Cottonseed solvent 580 580 DHULIA Soyoil refined 674 672 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 675 672 JALNA Soyoil refined 676 674 NANDED Soyoil refined 676 675 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 678, Baramati – 676, Latur - 674, Nanded – 676, Parbhani – 679, Koosnoor – 680, Solapur – 681, Supa – 682, Sangli – 682. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Thursday’s open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 24,100-24,500 23,900-24,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 25,000 Akola – 24,4900, Washim – 24,700, Dhulia – 25,000, Hingoli – 25,200, Jalna – 24,3800, Nandurbar – 25,500, Khamgaon – 24,200, Latur – 25,600, Nanded – 24,700, Parbhani – 25,500, Solapur – 25,900, Supa – n.a., Dharwad – 25,200, Sangli – 25,200 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 43.0 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 23.2 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 43 and 24 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * * * * Nagpur Foodgrain Prices – APMC/Open Market-April 6 Nagpur, April 6 (Reuters) – Gram and tuar prices reported higher in Nagpur Agriculture Producing and Marketing Committee (APMC) on good demand from local millers amid thin supply from producing regions. Fresh rise in Madhya Pradesh gram prices and enquiries from South-based millers also pushed up prices. About 2,000 bags of gram and 2,300 bags of tuar reported for auctions here, according to sources. FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Desi gram prices recovered in open market on renewed seasonal demand from local traders amid thin arrival from producing regions. TUAR * Tuar varieties ruled steady in open market here on subdued demand from local traders amid ample stock in ready position. * Wheat mill quality firmed up in open market here on good seasonal demand from local traders amid thin supply from producing regions. * In Akola, Tuar New – 4,650-4,750, Tuar dal (clean) – 6,650-6,750, Udid Mogar (clean) – 8,200-8,500, Moong Mogar (clean) 7,500-7,850, Gram – 6,050-6,200, Gram Super best bold – 7,500-7,700 for 100 kg. * Other varieties of wheat, rice and other commodities moved in a narrow range in scattered deals and settled at last levels. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 5,400-5,950 5,400-5,800 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 3,800-4,165 3,800-4,100 Moong Auction n.a. 4,000-4,400 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 8,600-9,000 8,600-9,000 Gram Super Best n.a. n.a. Gram Medium Best 7,700-8,000 7,700-8,000 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a Gram Mill Quality 5,800-6,000 5,800-6,000 Desi gram Raw 6,150-6,400 6,100-6,350 Gram Yellow 8,400-8,200 8,400-8,200 Gram Kabuli 12,200-13,300 12,200-13,300 Tuar Fataka Best-New 7,300-7,600 7,300-7,600 Tuar Fataka Medium-New 6,800-7,000 6,800-7,000 Tuar Dal Best Phod-New 6,500-6,800 6,500-6,800 Tuar Dal Medium phod-New 6,000-6,300 6,000-6,300 Tuar Gavarani New 4,700-4,900 4,700-4,900 Tuar Karnataka 4,850-4,950 4,850-4,950 Masoor dal best 5,800-6,000 5,800-6,000 Masoor dal medium 5,500-5,700 5,500-5,700 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold (New) 7,500-7,800 7,500-7,800 Moong Mogar Medium 7,000-7,200 7,000-7,200 Moong dal Chilka 6,200-6,800 6,200-6,800 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 6,700-7,000 6,700-7,000 Udid Mogar best (100 INR/KG) (New) 10,500-11,000 10,500-11,000 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 8,500-9,400 8,500-9,400 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 6,800-7,000 6,800-7,000 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 5,600-6,200 5,600-6,200 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,900-4,100 3,900-4,100 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,250 3,000-3,100 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,400 3,200-3,400 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,300 3,800-4,300 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,100 2,000-2,100 Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,800-1,900 1,750-1,850 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,300 2,100-2,300 Wheat Lokwan new (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,300 2,000-2,400 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,300 2,350-2,550 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,200 2,150-2,350 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,600-4,200 3,600-4,200 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,200 2,800-3,200 Rice BPT new (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,500 2,800-3,500 Rice BPT best (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,600 3,200-3,600 Rice BPT medium (100 INR/KG) 2,700-3,000 2,700-3,000 Rice Luchai (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,700 2,400-2,700 Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,500 2,300-2,500 Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,800 2,600-2,800 Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,400 2,300-2,400 Rice HMT New (100 INR/KG) 3,600-4,000 3,600-4,000 Rice HMT best (100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,500 4,200-4,500 Rice HMT medium (100 INR/KG) 3,700-3,900 3,700-3,900 Rice Shriram New(100 INR/KG) 4,600-4,800 4,600-4,800 Rice Shriram best 100 INR/KG) 6,500-7,000 6,500-7,000 Rice Shriram med (100 INR/KG) 5,800-6,200 5,800-6,200 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 9,000-13,500 9,000-13,500 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,000-6,500 5,000-6,500 Rice Chinnor New(100 INR/KG) 4,800-5,000 4,800-5,000 Rice Chinnor best 100 INR/KG) 5,800-6,200 5,800-6,200 Rice Chinnor medium (100 INR/KG) 5,600-5,800 5,600-5,800 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,300 2,000-2,300 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,000 1,900-2,000 