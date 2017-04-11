Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-April 11 Nagpur, April 11 (Reuters) – Groundnut oil in edible section and castor oil in non-edible section today strengthened in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on increased offtake by vanaspati millers amid a firming global trend. Buying activity in edible oils picked up notable rise in producing regions. Reported demand from South-based traders also boosted prices, sources said Tuesday. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Meanwhile, soyabean and linseed oil moved down here on poor demand from local traders amid release of stock from stockists. Fresh fall in American soya digam prices and weak trend on NCDEX also pulled down prices. * Cottonseed, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, rapeseed and coconut KP oil today ruled steady here in weak trading activity * Traders expect further rise in groundnut oil. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today quoted static here but demand was poor. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Tuesday open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 668 670 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 628 630 Cottonseed refined 600 600 Cottonseed solvent 580 580 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,130 1,120 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,750 1,750 Sunflower oil refined 880 880 Linseed oil 880 890 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,170 1,170 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,630 1,610 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,350 2,350 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 667 668 Soyoil Solvent 627 628 Cottonseed refined 600 600 Cottonseed solvent 580 580 AKOLA Soyoil refined 666 667 Soyoil Solvent 626 627 Cottonseed refined oil 600 600 Cottonseed solvent 580 580 DHULIA Soyoil refined 674 677 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 676 677 JALNA Soyoil refined 675 676 NANDED Soyoil refined 676 678 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 677, Baramati – 674, Latur - 672, Nanded – 676, Parbhani – 677, Koosnoor – 678, Solapur – 679, Supa – 680, Sangli – 680. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Tuesday’s open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 24,600-25,000 24,600-25,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 25,000 Akola – 24,700, Washim – 24,700, Dhulia – 25,700, Hingoli – 25,200, Jalna – 26,000, Nandurbar – 25,500, Khamgaon – 24,900, Latur – 25,400, Nanded – 24,700, Parbhani – 25,500, Solapur – 25,800, Supa – n.a., Dharwad – 25,500, Sangli – 25,500 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 40.0 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 18.2 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 40 and 20 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) ATTN : Soyabean mandi and wholesale foodgrain market of Nagpur APMC remained closed today on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.