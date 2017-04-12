Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-April 12 Nagpur, April 12 (Reuters) – In range-bound trade, soyabean oil moved down at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today largely on reduced offtake amid weak global trend. Sentiment turned bearish after Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam reported downward trend. Fresh fall on NCDEX in soyabean oil and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil also affected sentiment, according to sources. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil today ruled steady here in limited deals * Traders expect weak trend in soyabean oil here. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today ruled steady in open market here on subdued demand from local traders amid ample stock in ready position. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices reported higher in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) on good demand from local crushing plants and weak supply from producing belts. Fresh rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based plants also jacked up prices. About 800 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 25,000-27,500 25,000-27,300 -- (Available price) Market delivery 25,100-27,600 25,100-27,400 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 29,500-30,200 29,500-30,200 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 200 24,700-27,200 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., Akola -29,000, Washim – 28,500, Dhulia – 29,700, Hingoli – 30,500, Jalna – 29,200, Koosnoor – 29,500, Malkapur – 29,400, Latur – 30,200, Nanded – 30,400, Solapur – 30,600, Sangli – 30,100. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton (100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,500-6,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,500 Dhan n.a. n.a. 2,200-2,250 Cotton 30 5,000-5,300 4,800-5,000 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Wednesday open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 666 669 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 626 628 Cottonseed refined 600 600 Cottonseed solvent 580 580 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,130 1,130 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,750 1,750 Sunflower oil refined 880 880 Linseed oil 880 880 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,170 1,170 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,630 1,630 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,350 2,350 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 662 666 Soyoil Solvent 622 625 Cottonseed refined 600 600 Cottonseed solvent 580 580 AKOLA Soyoil refined 661 664 Soyoil Solvent 621 624 Cottonseed refined oil 600 600 Cottonseed solvent 580 580 DHULIA Soyoil refined 672 675 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 674 675 JALNA Soyoil refined 673 674 NANDED Soyoil refined 674 676 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 675, Baramati – 673, Latur - 670, Nanded – 674, Parbhani – 675, Koosnoor – 676, Solapur – 677, Supa – 678, Sangli – 678. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 24,600-25,000 24,600-25,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 25,000 Akola – 24,700, Washim – 24,700, Dhulia – 26,000, Hingoli – 25,200, Jalna – 26,000, Nandurbar – 25,800, Khamgaon – 24,900, Latur – 25,400, Nanded – 24,700, Parbhani – 25,500, Solapur – 25,500, Supa – n.a., Dharwad – 25,500, Sangli – 25,500 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 41.0 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 19.5 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 41 and 20 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. * * * * * * Nagpur Foodgrain Prices – APMC/Open Market-April 12 Nagpur, April 12 (Reuters) – Gram and tuar prices recovered in Nagpur Agriculture Producing and Marketing Committee (APMC) on good seasonal demand from local millers amid weak supply from producing belts. Notable rise in Madhya Pradesh pulses and repeated enquiries from South-based millers also boosted prices. About 2,400 bags of gram and 1,900 bags of tuar reported for auctions here, according to sources. FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram varieties ruled steady in open market here but demand was poor. TUAR * Tuar gavarani and tuar Karnataka moved down in open market here on poor demand from local traders amid good supply from producing regions. * Batri dal recovered on good demand while Lakhodi dal moved down in open market here poor buying support from local traders. * Major wheat varieties reported down in open market on lack of demand from local traders amid good supply from producing regions. * In Akola, Tuar New – 4,650-4,750, Tuar dal (clean) – 6,650-6,750, Udid Mogar (clean) – 8,200-8,500, Moong Mogar (clean) 7,500-7,850, Gram – 6,050-6,200, Gram Super best bold – 7,500-7,700 for 100 kg. * Rice and other commodities moved in a narrow range in scattered deals and settled at last levels. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 5,330-5,800 5,300-5,750 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 3,750-4,100 3,600-4,100 Moong Auction n.a. 4,000-4,400 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 8,700-9,000 8,700-9,000 Gram Super Best n.a. n.a. Gram Medium Best 7,800-8,000 7,800-8,000 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a Gram Mill Quality 5,500-5,800 5,500-5,800 Desi gram Raw 6,200-6,450 6,200-6,450 Gram Yellow 8,400-8,200 8,400-8,200 Gram Kabuli 12,200-13,300 12,200-13,300 Tuar Fataka Best-New 7,200-7,500 7,200-7,500 Tuar Fataka Medium-New 6,600-6,800 6,600-6,800 Tuar Dal Best Phod-New 6,000-6,400 6,000-6,400 Tuar Dal Medium phod-New 5,700-5,900 5,700-5,900 Tuar Gavarani New 3,950-4,150 4,000-4,200 Tuar Karnataka 4,100-4,300 4,150-4,350 Masoor dal best 5,700-5,900 5,700-5,900 Masoor dal medium 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold (New) 7,300-7,800 7,300-7,800 Moong Mogar Medium 6,800-7,200 6,800-7,200 Moong dal Chilka 6,000-7,200 6,000-7,200 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 7,000-7,500 7,000-7,500 Udid Mogar best (100 INR/KG) (New) 9,500-11,500 9,500-11,500 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 8,000-9,000 8,000-9,000 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 6,300-6,800 6,300-6,800 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 5,800-6,200 5,600-6,200 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,600-3,900 3,900-4,100 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,250 3,000-3,100 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,400 3,200-3,400 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,300 3,800-4,300 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,100 2,000-2,100 Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,800-1,900 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,300 2,100-2,300 Wheat Lokwan new (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,200 2,000-2,300 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,200 2,350-2,550 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,100 2,150-2,350 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,600-4,200 3,700-4,200 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,600-3,000 2,800-3,200 Rice BPT new (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,500 3,000-3,500 Rice BPT best (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,800 3,200-3,800 Rice BPT medium (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,000 2,800-3,000 Rice Luchai (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,700 2,400-2,700 Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,500 2,300-2,500 Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,800 2,600-2,800 Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,500 2,400-2,500 Rice HMT New (100 INR/KG) 3,600-4,000 3,600-4,000 Rice HMT best (100 INR/KG) 4,000-4,500 4,000-4,500 Rice HMT medium (100 INR/KG) 3,800-3,900 3,700-3,900 Rice Shriram New(100 INR/KG) 4,600-4,800 4,600-4,800 Rice Shriram best 100 INR/KG) 6,500-6,800 6,500-6,800 Rice Shriram med (100 INR/KG) 6,000-6,300 6,000-6,300 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 9,500-13,500 9,500-13,500 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 4,800-6,500 4,800-6,500 Rice Chinnor New(100 INR/KG) 4,600-4,800 4,600-4,800 Rice Chinnor best 100 INR/KG) 5,600-6,000 5,600-6,000 Rice Chinnor medium (100 INR/KG) 5,400-5,600 5,400-5,600 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,200 1,900-2,200 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,800-1,900 1,800-1,900 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 41.0 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 19.5 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 41 and 20 degree Celsius respectively.