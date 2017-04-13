Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-April 13 Nagpur, April 13 (Reuters) – Groundnut and coconut KP oil prices today strengthened in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on increased offtake by vanaspati millers amid a firming trend in producing regions like Gujarath, Tamilnadu and Marathwada. Thin supply from producing belt and festival season demand also fuelled prices, according to sources, sources said Thursday. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed and castor oil today ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further rise in coconut KP oil here. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today recovered here on renewed demand from South-based traders. Fresh hike in overseas soymeal prices also boosted sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices firmed up again in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) on increased buying support from local crushing plants and weak supply from producing belts. Notable hike in soymeal, healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and enquiries from South-based plants also jacked up prices. About 900 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 25,500-28,300 25,100-28,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 25,500-28,400 25,200-28,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 29,600-30,300 29,500-30,200 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 300 25,200-27,700 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., Akola -29,000, Washim – 28,500, Dhulia – 29,700, Hingoli – 30,500, Jalna – 29,200, Koosnoor – 30,500, Malkapur – 29,400, Latur – 30,800, Nanded – 30,400, Solapur – 31,000, Sangli – 30,700. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton (100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,500-6,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,500 Dhan n.a. n.a. 2,200-2,250 Cotton 40 4,950-5,450 5,000-5,300 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Thursday open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 666 666 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 626 626 Cottonseed refined 600 600 Cottonseed solvent 580 580 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,140 1,130 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,780 1,750 Sunflower oil refined 880 880 Linseed oil 880 880 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,170 1,170 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,630 1,630 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,380 2,350 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 662 662 Soyoil Solvent 622 622 Cottonseed refined 600 600 Cottonseed solvent 580 580 AKOLA Soyoil refined 661 661 Soyoil Solvent 621 621 Cottonseed refined oil 600 600 Cottonseed solvent 580 580 DHULIA Soyoil refined 672 672 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 674 674 JALNA Soyoil refined 673 673 NANDED Soyoil refined 674 674 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 675, Baramati – 673, Latur - 670, Nanded – 674, Parbhani – 675, Koosnoor – 676, Solapur – 677, Supa – 678, Sangli – 678. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Thursday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 24,800-25,200 24,600-25,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 25,000 Akola – 24,900, Washim – 24,900, Dhulia – 26,000, Hingoli – 25,700, Jalna – 26,000, Nandurbar – 25,800, Khamgaon – 24,900, Latur – 25,500, Nanded – 25,500, Parbhani – 25,500, Solapur – 25,500, Supa – n.a., Dharwad – 25,700, Sangli – 26,500 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 42.2 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 22.5 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 42 and 23 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. Attn : Soyabean mandi, wholesale foodgrain market of Nagpur APMC and oil market in Vidarbha will be closed tomorrow, Friday, on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti. * * * * * * Nagpur Foodgrain Prices – APMC/Open Market-April 13 Nagpur, April 13 (Reuters) – Gram and tuar prices reported strong in Nagpur Agriculture Producing and Marketing Committee (APMC) on increased buying support from local millers amid thin arrival from producing belts. Healthy rise in pulses prices in other foodgrain mandis and reported demand from South-based millers also jacked up prices. About 2,600 bags of gram and 4,900 bags of tuar reported for auctions here, according to sources. FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Desi gram raw and gram yellow firmed up in open market on good festival season demand from local trader. TUAR * Tuar varieties ruled steady in open market here but demand was poor. * Batri dal recovered on good demand while Lakhodi dal moved down in open market here poor buying support from local traders. * Moong Chamki moved down in open market here in absence of buyers amid release of stock from stockists. * In Akola, Tuar New – 4,350-4,450, Tuar dal (clean) – 6,650-6,750, Udid Mogar (clean) – 9,000-11,000, Moong Mogar (clean) 7,400-7,600, Gram – 6,100-6,300, Gram Super best bold – 8,100-8,500 for 100 kg. * Wheat, rice and other commodities moved in a narrow range in scattered deals and settled at last levels. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 5,500-6,130 5,300-5,900 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 3,800-4,190 3,750-4,100 Moong Auction n.a. 4,000-4,400 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 8,700-9,000 8,700-9,000 Gram Super Best n.a. n.a. Gram Medium Best 7,800-8,000 7,800-8,000 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a Gram Mill Quality 5,500-5,800 5,500-5,800 Desi gram Raw 6,250-6,500 6,200-6,450 Gram Yellow 8,450-8,250 8,400-8,200 Gram Kabuli 12,200-13,300 12,200-13,300 Tuar Fataka Best-New 7,200-7,500 7,200-7,500 Tuar Fataka Medium-New 6,600-6,800 6,600-6,800 Tuar Dal Best Phod-New 6,000-6,400 6,000-6,400 Tuar Dal Medium phod-New 5,700-5,900 5,700-5,900 Tuar Gavarani New 3,950-4,150 3,950-4,150 Tuar Karnataka 4,100-4,300 4,100-4,300 Masoor dal best 5,700-5,900 5,700-5,900 Masoor dal medium 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold (New) 7,300-7,800 7,300-7,800 Moong Mogar Medium 6,800-7,200 6,800-7,200 Moong dal Chilka 6,000-7,200 6,000-7,200 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 7,000-7,400 7,000-7,500 Udid Mogar best (100 INR/KG) (New) 9,500-11,500 9,500-11,500 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 8,000-9,000 8,000-9,000 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 6,300-6,800 6,300-6,800 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 5,800-6,200 5,800-6,200 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,600-3,900 3,600-3,900 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,250 3,000-3,100 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,400 3,200-3,400 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,300 3,800-4,300 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,100 2,000-2,100 Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,300 2,100-2,300 Wheat Lokwan new (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,200 1,900-2,200 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,200 2,100-2,200 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,100 2,000-2,100 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,600-4,200 3,600-4,200 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,600-3,000 2,600-3,200 Rice BPT new (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,500 3,000-3,500 Rice BPT best (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,800 3,200-3,800 Rice BPT medium (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,000 2,800-3,000 Rice Luchai (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,700 2,400-2,700 Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,500 2,300-2,500 Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,800 2,600-2,800 Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,500 2,400-2,500 Rice HMT New (100 INR/KG) 3,600-4,000 3,600-4,000 Rice HMT best (100 INR/KG) 4,000-4,500 4,000-4,500 Rice HMT medium (100 INR/KG) 3,800-3,900 3,700-3,900 Rice Shriram New(100 INR/KG) 4,600-4,800 4,600-4,800 Rice Shriram best 100 INR/KG) 6,500-6,800 6,500-6,800 Rice Shriram med (100 INR/KG) 6,000-6,300 6,000-6,300 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 9,500-13,500 9,500-13,500 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 4,800-6,500 4,800-6,500 Rice Chinnor New(100 INR/KG) 4,600-4,800 4,600-4,800 Rice Chinnor best 100 INR/KG) 5,600-6,000 5,600-6,000 Rice Chinnor medium (100 INR/KG) 5,400-5,600 5,400-5,600 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,200 1,900-2,200 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,800-1,900 1,800-1,900 Attn : Soyabean mandi, wholesale foodgrain market of Nagpur APMC and oil market in Vidarbha will be closed tomorrow, Friday, on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti.