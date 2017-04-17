Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-April 17 Nagpur, April 17 (Reuters) – In range-bound trade, soyabean oil in edible section and linseed oil in non-edible section moved down at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today largely on reduced offtake amid trend in producing region. Trading activity was reported weak because of good recovery in Malyaian palm oil. Downward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil prices also affected sentiment, according to sources. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * On the other hand, coconut KP recovered strongly here on good marriage season demand from local traders amid thin supply from producing regions. * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, rapeseed and castor today ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further fall in soyabean oil here. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today reported strong here on renewed demand from South-based traders amid thin supply from local crushing plants. Notable hike in overseas soymeal prices also boosted sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices suffered heavily in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) on poor demand from local crushing plants. Weak condition in soyabean oil, sharp fall in soyabean prices in other mandi in the regions, downward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and high poor quality arrival also pushed down prices. About 700 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 23,000-28,500 23,600-28,200 -- (Available price) Market delivery 23,100-28,600 23,700-28,300 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 29,500-31,000 29,500-31,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 300 24,500-28,200 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., Akola -29,000, Washim – 29,000, Dhulia – 29,900, Hingoli – 30,500, Jalna – 29,500, Koosnoor – 30,500, Malkapur – 29,400, Latur – 30,800, Nanded – 30,400, Solapur – 31,000, Sangli – 30,700. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton (100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,500-6,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,500 Dhan n.a. n.a. 2,200-2,250 Cotton n.a. n.a. 4,950-5,450 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Monday open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 658 663 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 618 622 Cottonseed refined 600 600 Cottonseed solvent 580 580 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,140 1,140 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,780 1,780 Sunflower oil refined 880 880 Linseed oil 870 880 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,170 1,170 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,630 1,630 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,400 2,380 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 655 660 Soyoil Solvent 615 620 Cottonseed refined 600 600 Cottonseed solvent 580 580 AKOLA Soyoil refined 656 661 Soyoil Solvent 616 621 Cottonseed refined oil 600 600 Cottonseed solvent 580 580 DHULIA Soyoil refined 665 670 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 666 671 JALNA Soyoil refined 665 668 NANDED Soyoil refined 668 672 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 667, Baramati – 668, Latur - 665, Nanded – 669, Parbhani – 666, Koosnoor – 668, Solapur – 666, Supa – 668, Sangli – 670. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Monday’s open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 25,200-25,600 24,600-25,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 25,000 Akola – 24,900, Washim – 24,900, Dhulia – 26,000, Hingoli – 25,700, Jalna – 26,700, Nandurbar – 25,800, Khamgaon – 24,900, Latur – 25,800, Nanded – 25,800, Parbhani – 25,500, Solapur – 26,500, Supa – n.a., Dharwad – 26,200, Sangli – 26,500 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 45.0 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 25.5 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 45 and 26 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. * * * * * *