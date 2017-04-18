Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-April 18 Nagpur, April 18 (Reuters) – About five dollar fall in last five sessions in overseas edible oil started showing its effects on edible and non-edible oils here. Major edible and non-edible oils today moved down in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on lack of demand from local traders amid release of stock from stockists. Easy condition in Madhya Pradesh oils also affected sentiment, according to sources. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, sunflowr oil edible section and linseed, rapeseed & castor oil in non- edible section today declined here in absence of buyers amid good supply from producing regions. * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined and coconut KP oil today ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect downward trend in non-edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today ruled steady here on subdued demand from local traders. Weak trend in overseas soymeal prices also affected sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices recovered in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) on good demand from local crushing plants and weak supply from producing regions. Healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based millers also jacked up prices. About 600 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 25,500-28,600 25,000-28,500 -- (Available price) Market delivery 25,600-28,700 25,100-28,600 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 29,500-31,000 29,500-31,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 200 24,700-28,300 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., Akola -30,500, Washim – 30,300, Dhulia – 30,300, Hingoli – 31,100, Jalna – 30,500, Koosnoor – 30,500, Malkapur – 29,400, Latur – 31,100, Nanded – 31,100, Solapur – 31,300, Sangli – 31,000. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton (100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,500-6,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,500 Dhan n.a. n.a. 2,200-2,250 Cotton n.a. n.a. 4,950-5,450 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Tuesday open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 655 658 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 615 618 Cottonseed refined 600 600 Cottonseed solvent 580 580 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,140 1,140 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,780 1,780 Sunflower oil refined 860 880 Linseed oil 860 870 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,160 1,170 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,610 1,630 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,400 2,400 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 649 654 Soyoil Solvent 609 620 Cottonseed refined 600 600 Cottonseed solvent 580 580 AKOLA Soyoil refined 648 654 Soyoil Solvent 607 612 Cottonseed refined oil 600 600 Cottonseed solvent 580 580 DHULIA Soyoil refined 662 665 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 662 664 JALNA Soyoil refined 662 664 NANDED Soyoil refined 664 669 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 664, Baramati – 665, Latur - 662, Nanded – 666, Parbhani – 663, Koosnoor – 665, Solapur – 663, Supa – 666, Sangli – 665. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Tuesday’s open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 25,200-25,600 25,200-25,600 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 25,000 Akola – 24,900, Washim – 24,900, Dhulia – 26,800, Hingoli – 25,700, Jalna – 26,700, Nandurbar – 26,500, Khamgaon – 24,900, Latur – 25,800, Nanded – 25,800, Parbhani – 25,500, Solapur – 26,600, Supa – n.a., Dharwad – 26,200, Sangli – 26,500 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 44.0 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 26.5 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 44 and 26 degree Celsius respectively Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. * * * * * *