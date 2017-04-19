Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-April 19 Nagpur, April 19 (Reuters) – The slide in select edible and non-edible oil prices continued unabated in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra for third day today on persistent selling by stockists amid good supply from producing regions and weak trends in overseas markets. Sentiment turned bearish as Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam reported down. Fresh fall on NCDEX in soyabean oil and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh edible oil prices also affected sentiment, according to sources. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, sunflower, linseed and castor oil today declined sharply here on poor demand from local traders amid profit-taking selling by stockists at higher level. * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, rapeseed and coconut KP oil today ruled steady here in limited deals. * Traders expect downward trend in edible and non-edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today firmed up here on good demand from South-based traders amid weak supply from local crushing plants. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices showed weak tendency in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) on lack of buying support from local crushing plants. Continuous fall soyabean oil, easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean mandi and high moisture content arrival also pulled down prices. About 600 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 25,500-28,300 25,500-28,600 -- (Available price) Market delivery 25,600-28,400 25,600-28,700 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 29,500-31,000 29,500-31,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 200 24,900-28,000 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., Akola -30,300, Washim – 30,300, Dhulia – 30,300, Hingoli – 31,100, Jalna – 30,500, Koosnoor – 30,500, Malkapur – 29,400, Latur – 31,000, Nanded – 31,100, Solapur – 31,300, Sangli – 31,000. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton (100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,500-6,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,500 Dhan n.a. n.a. 2,200-2,250 Cotton 20 4,950-5,025 4,950-5,450 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Wednesday open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 651 655 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 611 615 Cottonseed refined 600 600 Cottonseed solvent 580 580 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,140 1,140 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,780 1,780 Sunflower oil refined 840 860 Linseed oil 840 860 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,160 1,160 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,600 1,610 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,400 2,400 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 647 651 Soyoil Solvent 607 612 Cottonseed refined 600 600 Cottonseed solvent 580 580 AKOLA Soyoil refined 646 650 Soyoil Solvent 606 610 Cottonseed refined oil 600 600 Cottonseed solvent 580 580 DHULIA Soyoil refined 658 662 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 660 662 JALNA Soyoil refined 659 664 NANDED Soyoil refined 660 663 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 660, Baramati – 660, Latur - 658, Nanded – 661, Parbhani – 661, Koosnoor – 658, Solapur – 659, Supa – 660, Sangli – 661. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday’s open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 25,400-25,800 25,200-25,600 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 25,000 Akola – 25,500, Washim – 25,600, Dhulia – 26,800, Hingoli – 25,700, Jalna – 26,700, Nandurbar – 26,600, Khamgaon – 24,900, Latur – 25,800, Nanded – 25,800, Parbhani – 25,500, Solapur – 26,600, Supa – n.a., Dharwad – 26,200, Sangli – 26,500 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 45.5 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 29.7 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 45 and 29 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. * * * * * *