Nagpur, April 20 (Reuters) – Soyabean oil today declined further in Vidarbha region of Western
Maharashtra on stockists selling looking towards month ending, driven by higher imports amid
weak trend in producing regions. Trading activity was reported thin here because of good
recovery in American soya digam and Malaysian palm oil prices and traders adopted wait and watch
move, sources said Thursday.
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, rapeseed, linseed,
castor and coconut KP oil today ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect weak trend in soyabean oil here.
SOYMEAL
* Soymeal prices today recovered further on increased demand from South-based traders
Amid thin supply from local crushing plants.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices reported higher in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing
Committee (APMC) on good buying support from local crushing plants amid thin supply
from producing regions. Notable rise in soymeal last three trading sessions and
upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean also helped to push up prices.
About 500 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 25,000-28,600 25,000-28,300 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 25,100-28,700 25,100-28,400 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 29,500-31,000 29,500-31,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources.
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 300 24,900-28,300
Amravati n.a. n.a.
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha n.a. n.a.
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a
Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a.,
Akola -30,600, Washim – 30,600, Dhulia – 30,300, Hingoli – 31,100,
Jalna – 30,500, Koosnoor – 30,500, Malkapur – 29,400, Latur – 31,000,
Nanded – 31,200, Solapur – 31,300, Sangli – 31,100.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton
(100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,500-6,000
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,500
Dhan n.a. n.a. 2,200-2,250
Cotton 20 4,950-5,025 4,950-5,450
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Thursday open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 647 650
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 607 612
Cottonseed refined 600 600
Cottonseed solvent 580 580
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,140 1,140
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,780 1,780
Sunflower oil refined 840 840
Linseed oil 840 840
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,160 1,160
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,600 1,600
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,400 2,400
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 645 650
Soyoil Solvent 605 610
Cottonseed refined 600 600
Cottonseed solvent 580 580
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 644 648
Soyoil Solvent 604 610
Cottonseed refined oil 600 600
Cottonseed solvent 580 580
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 654 657
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
656 662
JALNA
Soyoil refined
655 658
NANDED
Soyoil refined 656 668
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 657,
Baramati – 656, Latur - 654, Nanded – 657, Parbhani – 657,
Koosnoor – 654, Solapur – 655, Supa – 656, Sangli – 658.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Thursday’s open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 25,600-26,000 25,400-25,700
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 25,500
Akola – 25,800, Washim – 25,900, Dhulia – 26,800, Hingoli – 26,000,
Jalna – 26,300, Nandurbar – 26,600, Khamgaon – 25,900, Latur – 25,800,
Nanded – 25,800, Parbhani – 25,500, Solapur – 26,600, Supa – n.a.,
Dharwad – 26,400, Sangli – 26,700
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 45.5 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 25.0 degree Celsius
Rainfall : Nil
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 44 and 26 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
