Nagpur, April 20 (Reuters) – Soyabean oil today declined further in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on stockists selling looking towards month ending, driven by higher imports amid weak trend in producing regions. Trading activity was reported thin here because of good recovery in American soya digam and Malaysian palm oil prices and traders adopted wait and watch move, sources said Thursday. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, rapeseed, linseed, castor and coconut KP oil today ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect weak trend in soyabean oil here. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today recovered further on increased demand from South-based traders Amid thin supply from local crushing plants. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices reported higher in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) on good buying support from local crushing plants amid thin supply from producing regions. Notable rise in soymeal last three trading sessions and upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean also helped to push up prices. About 500 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 25,000-28,600 25,000-28,300 -- (Available price) Market delivery 25,100-28,700 25,100-28,400 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 29,500-31,000 29,500-31,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 300 24,900-28,300 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., Akola -30,600, Washim – 30,600, Dhulia – 30,300, Hingoli – 31,100, Jalna – 30,500, Koosnoor – 30,500, Malkapur – 29,400, Latur – 31,000, Nanded – 31,200, Solapur – 31,300, Sangli – 31,100. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton (100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,500-6,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,500 Dhan n.a. n.a. 2,200-2,250 Cotton 20 4,950-5,025 4,950-5,450 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Thursday open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 647 650 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 607 612 Cottonseed refined 600 600 Cottonseed solvent 580 580 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,140 1,140 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,780 1,780 Sunflower oil refined 840 840 Linseed oil 840 840 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,160 1,160 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,600 1,600 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,400 2,400 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 645 650 Soyoil Solvent 605 610 Cottonseed refined 600 600 Cottonseed solvent 580 580 AKOLA Soyoil refined 644 648 Soyoil Solvent 604 610 Cottonseed refined oil 600 600 Cottonseed solvent 580 580 DHULIA Soyoil refined 654 657 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 656 662 JALNA Soyoil refined 655 658 NANDED Soyoil refined 656 668 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 657, Baramati – 656, Latur - 654, Nanded – 657, Parbhani – 657, Koosnoor – 654, Solapur – 655, Supa – 656, Sangli – 658. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Thursday’s open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 25,600-26,000 25,400-25,700 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 25,500 Akola – 25,800, Washim – 25,900, Dhulia – 26,800, Hingoli – 26,000, Jalna – 26,300, Nandurbar – 26,600, Khamgaon – 25,900, Latur – 25,800, Nanded – 25,800, Parbhani – 25,500, Solapur – 26,600, Supa – n.a., Dharwad – 26,400, Sangli – 26,700 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 45.5 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 25.0 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 44 and 26 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. * * * * * *