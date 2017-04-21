Nagpur, April 21 (Reuters) – Groundnut oil prices today strengthened in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on increased offtake by vanaspati millers amid a firming trend in producing regions Like Gujarath, Tamilnadu and Marathwada. Reported demand from Madhya Pradesh traders looking towards marriage season and weak supply also fuelled prices, according to sources, sources said Friday. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * On the other hand, soyabean, sunflower, linseed and castor oil today declined in absence of buyers amid profit-taking selling by stockists at higher level. * Cottonseed, rapeseed and coconut KP oil today ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further rise in groundnut oil here. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices firmed up again in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) on good demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based plants also boosted prices. About 600 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 25,500-28,200 25,000-28,200 -- (Available price) Market delivery 25,600-28,300 25,100-28,300 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 29,500-31,000 29,500-31,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 200 25,000-28,000 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., Akola -30,600, Washim – 30,600, Dhulia – 30,300, Hingoli – 31,100, Jalna – 30,500, Koosnoor – 30,500, Malkapur – 29,400, Latur – 31,000, Nanded – 31,200, Solapur – 31,300, Sangli – 31,100. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton (100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,500-6,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,500 Dhan n.a. n.a. 2,200-2,250 Cotton n.a. n.a. 4,950-5,025 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Friday open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 643 647 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 603 600 Cottonseed refined 600 600 Cottonseed solvent 580 580 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,160 1,140 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,800 1,780 Sunflower oil refined 820 840 Linseed oil 820 840 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,160 1,160 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,620 1,600 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,400 2,400 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 640 633 Soyoil Solvent 600 603 Cottonseed refined 600 600 Cottonseed solvent 580 580 AKOLA Soyoil refined 639 644 Soyoil Solvent 599 602 Cottonseed refined oil 600 600 Cottonseed solvent 580 580 DHULIA Soyoil refined 648 650 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 646 650 JALNA Soyoil refined 645 650 NANDED Soyoil refined 646 648 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 647, Baramati – 646, Latur - 644, Nanded – 647, Parbhani – 647, Koosnoor – 644, Solapur – 645, Supa – 646, Sangli – 648. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Friday’s open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 25,600-26,000 25,600-26,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 25,500 Akola – 25,800, Washim – 25,900, Dhulia – 26,800, Hingoli – 26,000, Jalna – 26,300, Nandurbar – 26,600, Khamgaon – 25,900, Latur – 26,000, Nanded – 25,800, Parbhani – 25,500, Solapur – 26,600, Supa – n.a., Dharwad – 26,400, Sangli – 26,700 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 45.0 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 27.4 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 45 and 27 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. * * * * * *