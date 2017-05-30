Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-May 30 Nagpur, May 30 (Reuters) – The slide in soyabean oil prices continued unabated in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra for second day today on persistent selling by stockists amid good supply from producing regions and weak trends in overseas markets. Sentiment turned bearish as Malaysian palm oil reported down. Fresh fall on NCDEX in soyabean oil and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh edible oil prices also affected sentiment, according to sources. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady here in limited deals. * Traders expect downward trend in soyabean oil prices. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today ruled steady here on subdued demand from local traders amid ample stock in ready position. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices declined sharply in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) on lack of demand from local crushing plants. Continuous fall in soyabean oil prices, no taker to soymeal since last four sessions and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also pulled down prices in limited deals. About 700 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 24,000-26,300 25,000-26,800 -- (Available price) Market delivery 24,100-26,400 25,100-26,900 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 27,500-28,500 27,500-29,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 700 24,000-26,000 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., Akola -29,100, Washim – 29,000, Dhulia – 27,900, Hingoli – 28,800, Jalna – 29,300, Koosnoor – 28,900, Malkapur – 28,600, Latur – 28,500, Nanded – 28,000, Solapur – 28,200, Sangli – 28,500. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton (100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,400-5,800 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,500 Dhan n.a. n.a. 2,200-2,250 Cotton n.a. n.a. 4,950-5,025 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Tuesday’s open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 655 660 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 615 620 Cottonseed refined 645 645 Cottonseed solvent 625 625 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,150 1,150 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,790 1,790 Sunflower oil refined 720 720 Linseed oil 740 740 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,140 1,140 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,550 1,550 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,380 2,380 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 662 665 Soyoil Solvent 622 626 Cottonseed refined 645 645 Cottonseed solvent 625 625 AKOLA Soyoil refined 662 668 Soyoil Solvent 622 625 Cottonseed refined oil 645 645 Cottonseed solvent 625 625 DHULIA Soyoil refined 661 667 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 660 663 JALNA Soyoil refined 661 665 NANDED Soyoil refined 662 665 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 661, Baramati – 665, Latur - 663, Nanded – 662, Parbhani – 662, Koosnoor – 660, Solapur – 660, Supa – 663, Sangli – 664. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Tuesday’s open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 24,000-24,500 24,000-24,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 24,700 Akola – 24,200, Washim – 24,600, Dhulia – 24,7200, Hingoli – 24,700, Jalna – 24,5200, Nandurbar – 24,000, Khamgaon – 24,100, Latur – 24,000, Nanded – 24,0500, Parbhani – 24,300, Solapur – 24,700, Supa – n.a., Dharwad – 25,000, Sangli – 25,500 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 41.6 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 23.7 degree Celsius Rainfall : 2.0 mm FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 42 and 25 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. * * * * * *