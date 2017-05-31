Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-May 31 Nagpur, May 31 (Reuters) – Barring a rise in sunflower oil in edible section, major edible and non-edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Notable rise in demand from millers and retailers against inadequate stocks mainly pushed sunflower oil prices up. Weak trend in Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam prices affected sentiment in thin trading activity, according to sources. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible and non-edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today quoted static here but demand was poor. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices reported weak in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) on poor demand from local crushing plants. No takers to soyabean oil & soymeal, easy condition in Madhya soyabean prices and high moisture content arrival also pushed down prices in thin deals. About 900 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 24,000-26,500 24,000-26,800 -- (Available price) Market delivery 24,100-26,600 24,100-26,900 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 27,500-28,200 27,500-28,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 700 24,000-26,100 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., Akola -28,200, Washim – 28,200, Dhulia – 27,700, Hingoli – 28,300, Jalna – 28,300, Koosnoor – 28,600, Malkapur – 28,600, Latur – 28,400, Nanded – 28,000, Solapur – 28,700, Sangli – 28,500. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton (100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,400-5,800 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,500 Dhan n.a. n.a. 2,200-2,250 Cotton n.a. n.a. 4,950-5,025 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Wednesday’s open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 655 655 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 615 615 Cottonseed refined 645 645 Cottonseed solvent 625 625 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,150 1,150 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,790 1,790 Sunflower oil refined 730 720 Linseed oil 740 740 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,140 1,140 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,550 1,550 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,380 2,380 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 662 662 Soyoil Solvent 622 622 Cottonseed refined 645 645 Cottonseed solvent 625 625 AKOLA Soyoil refined 662 662 Soyoil Solvent 622 622 Cottonseed refined oil 645 645 Cottonseed solvent 625 625 DHULIA Soyoil refined 661 661 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 660 660 JALNA Soyoil refined 661 661 NANDED Soyoil refined 662 662 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 661, Baramati – 665, Latur - 663, Nanded – 662, Parbhani – 662, Koosnoor – 660, Solapur – 660, Supa – 663, Sangli – 664. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday’s open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 24,000-24,500 24,000-24,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 24,700 Akola – 24,200, Washim – 24,600, Dhulia – 24,200, Hingoli – 24,700, Jalna – 24,5200, Nandurbar – 24,000, Khamgaon – 24,100, Latur – 24,000, Nanded – 24,500, Parbhani – 24,300, Solapur – 24,700, Supa – n.a., Dharwad – 24,900, Sangli – 25,200 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 41.1 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 24.8 degree Celsius Rainfall : 0.2 mm FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 41 and 25 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. * * * * * *