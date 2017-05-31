Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-May 31
Nagpur, May 31 (Reuters) – Barring a rise in sunflower oil in edible section, major edible and
non-edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra
in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Notable rise in demand from millers and
retailers against inadequate stocks mainly pushed sunflower oil prices up. Weak trend in
Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam prices affected sentiment in thin trading activity,
according to sources.
*****
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, linseed, rapeseed,
castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible and non-edible oils here.
SOYMEAL
* Soymeal prices today quoted static here but demand was poor.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices reported weak in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing
Committee (APMC) on poor demand from local crushing plants. No takers to soyabean
oil & soymeal, easy condition in Madhya soyabean prices and high moisture content
arrival also pushed down prices in thin deals.
About 900 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to
sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 24,000-26,500 24,000-26,800 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 24,100-26,600 24,100-26,900 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 27,500-28,200 27,500-28,500 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources.
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 700 24,000-26,100
Amravati n.a. n.a.
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha n.a. n.a.
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a
Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a.,
Akola -28,200, Washim – 28,200, Dhulia – 27,700, Hingoli – 28,300,
Jalna – 28,300, Koosnoor – 28,600, Malkapur – 28,600, Latur – 28,400,
Nanded – 28,000, Solapur – 28,700, Sangli – 28,500.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton
(100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,600
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,400-5,800
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,500
Dhan n.a. n.a. 2,200-2,250
Cotton n.a. n.a. 4,950-5,025
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Wednesday’s open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 655 655
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 615 615
Cottonseed refined 645 645
Cottonseed solvent 625 625
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,150 1,150
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,790 1,790
Sunflower oil refined 730 720
Linseed oil 740 740
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,140 1,140
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,550 1,550
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,380 2,380
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 662 662
Soyoil Solvent 622 622
Cottonseed refined 645 645
Cottonseed solvent 625 625
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 662 662
Soyoil Solvent 622 622
Cottonseed refined oil 645 645
Cottonseed solvent 625 625
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 661 661
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
660 660
JALNA
Soyoil refined
661 661
NANDED
Soyoil refined 662 662
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 661,
Baramati – 665, Latur - 663, Nanded – 662, Parbhani – 662,
Koosnoor – 660, Solapur – 660, Supa – 663, Sangli – 664.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Wednesday’s open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 24,000-24,500 24,000-24,500
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 24,700
Akola – 24,200, Washim – 24,600, Dhulia – 24,200, Hingoli – 24,700,
Jalna – 24,5200, Nandurbar – 24,000, Khamgaon – 24,100, Latur – 24,000,
Nanded – 24,500, Parbhani – 24,300, Solapur – 24,700, Supa – n.a.,
Dharwad – 24,900, Sangli – 25,200
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 41.1 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 24.8 degree Celsius
Rainfall : 0.2 mm
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum
and minimum temperature would be around and 41 and 25 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
* * * * * *