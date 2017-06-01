Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-June 1 Nagpur, June 1 (Reuters) – Soyabean oil prices rose up in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on fresh buying by Vansaspati millers for the marriage season amid a firming global trend. Sentiment also improved after as Malaysian palm oil recovered smartly. Healthy rise on NCDEX and fresh hike in Madhya Pradesh soyabeal oil prices also fuelled prices, according to sources. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady here in thin trading activity. * Traders expect upward trend in soyabean oil here. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today declined sharply here on lack of demand from South-based traders amid profit-taking selling by stockists at higher level. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices declined further in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) on lack of demand from local crushing plants. Sharp fall in soymeal, easy condition in Madhya soyabean prices and poor quality arrival also affected prices in thin trading activity. About 600 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 24,000-26,500 24,000-26,700 -- (Available price) Market delivery 24,100-26,600 24,100-26,800 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 27,500-28,200 27,500-28,200 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 500 24,000-26,000 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., Akola -28,200, Washim – 28,200, Dhulia – 27,700, Hingoli – 28,300, Jalna – 28,300, Koosnoor – 28,600, Malkapur – 28,600, Latur – 28,400, Nanded – 28,000, Solapur – 28,700, Sangli – 28,500. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton (100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,400-5,800 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,500 Dhan n.a. n.a. 2,200-2,250 Cotton n.a. n.a. 4,950-5,025 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Thursday’s open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 660 657 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 620 618 Cottonseed refined 645 645 Cottonseed solvent 625 625 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,150 1,150 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,790 1,790 Sunflower oil refined 730 730 Linseed oil 740 740 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,140 1,140 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,550 1,550 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,380 2,380 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 666 662 Soyoil Solvent 626 622 Cottonseed refined 645 645 Cottonseed solvent 625 625 AKOLA Soyoil refined 666 664 Soyoil Solvent 626 623 Cottonseed refined oil 645 645 Cottonseed solvent 625 625 DHULIA Soyoil refined 667 661 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 668 663 JALNA Soyoil refined 668 661 NANDED Soyoil refined 666 666 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 666, Baramati – 669, Latur - 668, Nanded – 670, Parbhani – 668, Koosnoor – 667, Solapur – 668, Supa – 670, Sangli – 670. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Thursday’s open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 23,500-24,000 24,000-24,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 24,200 Akola – 23,700, Washim – 24,100, Dhulia – 23,900, Hingoli – 24,200, Jalna – 24,000, Nandurbar – 24,000, Khamgaon – 23,800, Latur – 24,000, Nanded – 24,500, Parbhani – 24,100, Solapur – 24,200, Supa – n.a., Dharwad – 24,400, Sangli – 24,800 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 40.0 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 28.2 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 41 and 27 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. * * * * * *