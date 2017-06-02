Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-June 2 Nagpur, June 2 (Reuters) – In range-bound trade, rapeseed oil in non-edible section moved down at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today largely on reduced offtake amid trend in producing region. Release of stock from stockists and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh rapeseed oil also affected prices. Sentiment turned bearish in major edible oil after American soya digam reported downward trend, according to sources. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady here in limited deals. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible and non-edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor. Fresh fall in overseas soymeal prices also affected sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices recovered in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) on increased demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing region. Fresh hike in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and enquiries from South-based plants also jacked up prices. Farmers strike in over Maharashtra affected arrival. About 500 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 24,000-27,300 24,000-27,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 24,100-27,400 24,100-27,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 27,500-28,200 27,500-28,200 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 500 24,000-27,000 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., Akola -28,200, Washim – 28,200, Dhulia – 27,700, Hingoli – 28,000, Jalna – 28,300, Koosnoor – 28,600, Malkapur – 28,600, Latur – 28,500, Nanded – 27,800, Solapur – 28,500, Sangli – 28,600. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton (100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,400-5,800 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,500 Dhan n.a. n.a. 2,200-2,250 Cotton n.a. n.a. 4,950-5,025 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Friday’s open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 657 657 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 618 618 Cottonseed refined 645 645 Cottonseed solvent 625 625 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,150 1,150 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,790 1,790 Sunflower oil refined 730 730 Linseed oil 740 740 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,120 1,140 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,550 1,550 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,380 2,380 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 662 662 Soyoil Solvent 622 622 Cottonseed refined 645 645 Cottonseed solvent 625 625 AKOLA Soyoil refined 661 661 Soyoil Solvent 621 621 Cottonseed refined oil 645 645 Cottonseed solvent 625 625 DHULIA Soyoil refined 663 663 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 663 663 JALNA Soyoil refined 665 665 NANDED Soyoil refined 664 664 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 664, Baramati – 664, Latur - 663, Nanded – 665, Parbhani – 663, Koosnoor – 662, Solapur – 663, Supa – 665, Sangli – 665. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Friday’s open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 23,500-24,000 23,500-24,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 24,200 Akola – 23,700, Washim – 24,100, Dhulia – 23,900, Hingoli – 24,200, Jalna – 24,000, Nandurbar – 24,000, Khamgaon – 23,800, Latur – 24,000, Nanded – 24,500, Parbhani – 24,100, Solapur – 24,200, Supa – n.a., Dharwad – 24,400, Sangli – 24,800 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 40.8 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 28.2 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 41 and 27 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. * * * * * *