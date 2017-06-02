Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-June 2
Nagpur, June 2 (Reuters) – In range-bound trade, rapeseed oil in non-edible section moved down
at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today largely on reduced offtake amid trend in
producing region. Release of stock from stockists and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh rapeseed
oil also affected prices. Sentiment turned bearish in major edible oil after American soya digam
reported downward trend, according to sources.
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed,
castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady here in limited deals.
* Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible and non-edible oils here.
SOYMEAL
* Soymeal prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor. Fresh fall in overseas
soymeal prices also affected sentiment.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices recovered in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing
Committee (APMC) on increased demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply
from producing region. Fresh hike in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and enquiries
from South-based plants also jacked up prices. Farmers strike in over Maharashtra
affected arrival.
About 500 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to
sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 24,000-27,300 24,000-27,000 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 24,100-27,400 24,100-27,100 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 27,500-28,200 27,500-28,200 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources.
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 500 24,000-27,000
Amravati n.a. n.a.
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha n.a. n.a.
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a
Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a.,
Akola -28,200, Washim – 28,200, Dhulia – 27,700, Hingoli – 28,000,
Jalna – 28,300, Koosnoor – 28,600, Malkapur – 28,600, Latur – 28,500,
Nanded – 27,800, Solapur – 28,500, Sangli – 28,600.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton
(100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,600
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,400-5,800
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,500
Dhan n.a. n.a. 2,200-2,250
Cotton n.a. n.a. 4,950-5,025
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Friday’s open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 657 657
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 618 618
Cottonseed refined 645 645
Cottonseed solvent 625 625
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,150 1,150
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,790 1,790
Sunflower oil refined 730 730
Linseed oil 740 740
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,120 1,140
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,550 1,550
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,380 2,380
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 662 662
Soyoil Solvent 622 622
Cottonseed refined 645 645
Cottonseed solvent 625 625
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 661 661
Soyoil Solvent 621 621
Cottonseed refined oil 645 645
Cottonseed solvent 625 625
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 663 663
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
663 663
JALNA
Soyoil refined
665 665
NANDED
Soyoil refined 664 664
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 664,
Baramati – 664, Latur - 663, Nanded – 665, Parbhani – 663,
Koosnoor – 662, Solapur – 663, Supa – 665, Sangli – 665.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Friday’s open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 23,500-24,000 23,500-24,000
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 24,200
Akola – 23,700, Washim – 24,100, Dhulia – 23,900, Hingoli – 24,200,
Jalna – 24,000, Nandurbar – 24,000, Khamgaon – 23,800, Latur – 24,000,
Nanded – 24,500, Parbhani – 24,100, Solapur – 24,200, Supa – n.a.,
Dharwad – 24,400, Sangli – 24,800
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 40.8 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 28.2 degree Celsius
Rainfall : Nil
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 41 and 27
degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
