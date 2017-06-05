Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-June 5
Nagpur, June 5 (Reuters) – Barring a marginal rise in soyabean oil, major edible oil prices
today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any
worthwhile trading activity. Notable rise in demand from millers and retailers against
inadequate stocks mainly pushed soyabean oil prices up. Fresh rise in Malaysian palm oil also
boosted sentiment, sources said Monday.
*****
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed,
rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady here in weak trading activity.
* Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible and non-edible oils here.
SOYMEAL
* Soymeal prices today ruled steady here on subdued demand from local traders amid
ample stock in ready position.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices reported weak in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing
Committee (APMC) on lack of demand from local crushing plants. No takers to
soymeal, easy condition in other soyabean mandis in the regions and high
moisture content arrival also pulled down prices. Farmers strike in all over
Maharashtra affected arrival.
About 600 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to
sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 24,000-26,500 24,100-26,700 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 24,100-26,600 24,200-26,800 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 27,500-28,200 27,500-28,200 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources.
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 500 24,000-26,300
Amravati n.a. n.a.
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha n.a. n.a.
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a
Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a.,
Akola -28,000, Washim – 28,200, Dhulia – 27,700, Hingoli – 28,300,
Jalna – 28,000, Koosnoor – 28,600, Malkapur – 28,200, Latur – 28,500,
Nanded – 28,500, Solapur – 28,500, Sangli – 28,200.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton
(100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,600
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,400-5,800
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,500
Dhan n.a. n.a. 2,200-2,250
Cotton n.a. n.a. 4,950-5,025
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Monday’s open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 658 657
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 619 618
Cottonseed refined 645 645
Cottonseed solvent 625 625
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,150 1,150
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,790 1,790
Sunflower oil refined 730 730
Linseed oil 740 740
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,120 1,120
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,550 1,550
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,380 2,380
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 658 656
Soyoil Solvent 618 616
Cottonseed refined 645 645
Cottonseed solvent 625 625
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 659 657
Soyoil Solvent 619 617
Cottonseed refined oil 645 645
Cottonseed solvent 625 625
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 664 663
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
664 661
JALNA
Soyoil refined
666 665
NANDED
Soyoil refined 665 662
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 665,
Baramati – 665, Latur - 664, Nanded – 666, Parbhani – 663,
Koosnoor – 663, Solapur – 664, Supa – 665, Sangli – 666.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Monday’s open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 23,500-24,000 23,500-24,000
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 24,200
Akola – 23,700, Washim – 24,100, Dhulia – 23,900, Hingoli – 24,200,
Jalna – 24,000, Nandurbar – 24,000, Khamgaon – 23,800, Latur – 24,000,
Nanded – 24,500, Parbhani – 24,100, Solapur – 24,200, Supa – n.a.,
Dharwad – 24,400, Sangli – 24,800
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 43.0 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 30.0 degree Celsius
Rainfall : Nil
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 43 and 29
degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
* * * * * *