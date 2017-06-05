Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-June 5 Nagpur, June 5 (Reuters) – Barring a marginal rise in soyabean oil, major edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Notable rise in demand from millers and retailers against inadequate stocks mainly pushed soyabean oil prices up. Fresh rise in Malaysian palm oil also boosted sentiment, sources said Monday. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady here in weak trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible and non-edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today ruled steady here on subdued demand from local traders amid ample stock in ready position. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices reported weak in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) on lack of demand from local crushing plants. No takers to soymeal, easy condition in other soyabean mandis in the regions and high moisture content arrival also pulled down prices. Farmers strike in all over Maharashtra affected arrival. About 600 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 24,000-26,500 24,100-26,700 -- (Available price) Market delivery 24,100-26,600 24,200-26,800 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 27,500-28,200 27,500-28,200 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 500 24,000-26,300 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., Akola -28,000, Washim – 28,200, Dhulia – 27,700, Hingoli – 28,300, Jalna – 28,000, Koosnoor – 28,600, Malkapur – 28,200, Latur – 28,500, Nanded – 28,500, Solapur – 28,500, Sangli – 28,200. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton (100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,400-5,800 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,500 Dhan n.a. n.a. 2,200-2,250 Cotton n.a. n.a. 4,950-5,025 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Monday’s open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 658 657 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 619 618 Cottonseed refined 645 645 Cottonseed solvent 625 625 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,150 1,150 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,790 1,790 Sunflower oil refined 730 730 Linseed oil 740 740 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,120 1,120 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,550 1,550 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,380 2,380 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 658 656 Soyoil Solvent 618 616 Cottonseed refined 645 645 Cottonseed solvent 625 625 AKOLA Soyoil refined 659 657 Soyoil Solvent 619 617 Cottonseed refined oil 645 645 Cottonseed solvent 625 625 DHULIA Soyoil refined 664 663 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 664 661 JALNA Soyoil refined 666 665 NANDED Soyoil refined 665 662 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 665, Baramati – 665, Latur - 664, Nanded – 666, Parbhani – 663, Koosnoor – 663, Solapur – 664, Supa – 665, Sangli – 666. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Monday’s open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 23,500-24,000 23,500-24,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 24,200 Akola – 23,700, Washim – 24,100, Dhulia – 23,900, Hingoli – 24,200, Jalna – 24,000, Nandurbar – 24,000, Khamgaon – 23,800, Latur – 24,000, Nanded – 24,500, Parbhani – 24,100, Solapur – 24,200, Supa – n.a., Dharwad – 24,400, Sangli – 24,800 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 43.0 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 30.0 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 43 and 29 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. * * * * * *