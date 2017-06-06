Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-June 6
Nagpur, June 6 (Reuters) – In range-bound trade, linseed oil in non-edible section moved down at
the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today largely on reduced offtake amid weak trend in
producing regions. Sentiment turned bearish after release of stock from stockists. Trading
activity in other edible oils reported weak as no traders was in mood for any commitment because
of fresh fall in international edible oils. Rumours about custom duty hike on edible oils also
affected sentiment, according to sources
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyaeban, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined,
rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible and non-edible oils here.
SOYMEAL
* Soymeal prices today quoted static here in absence of buyers amid good supply from
local crushing plants.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices showed weak tendency in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing
Committee (APMC) on poor buying support from local crushing plants. No takers to
soyabean oil & soymeal, weak trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean mandi and poor quality
arrival also affected prices. Farmers strike in all over Maharashtra affected
arrival.
About 200 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to
sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 23,000-26,700 23,400-26,700 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 23,100-26,800 23,500-26,800 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 27,300-28,000 27,500-28,200 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources.
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 200 23,500-26,300
Amravati n.a. n.a.
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha n.a. n.a.
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a
Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a.,
Akola -28,000, Washim – 28,200, Dhulia – 27,700, Hingoli – 28,300,
Jalna – 28,000, Koosnoor – 28,100, Malkapur – 28,200, Latur – 28,300,
Nanded – 28,500, Solapur – 28,500, Sangli – 28,200.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton
(100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,600
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,400-5,800
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,500
Dhan n.a. n.a. 2,200-2,250
Cotton n.a. n.a. 4,950-5,025
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Tuesday’s open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 658 658
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 619 619
Cottonseed refined 645 645
Cottonseed solvent 625 625
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,150 1,150
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,790 1,790
Sunflower oil refined 730 730
Linseed oil 750 740
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,120 1,120
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,550 1,550
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,380 2,380
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 658 658
Soyoil Solvent 618 618
Cottonseed refined 645 645
Cottonseed solvent 625 625
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 659 659
Soyoil Solvent 619 617
Cottonseed refined oil 645 645
Cottonseed solvent 625 625
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 664 664
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
664 664
JALNA
Soyoil refined
666 666
NANDED
Soyoil refined 665 665
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 665,
Baramati – 665, Latur - 664, Nanded – 666, Parbhani – 663,
Koosnoor – 663, Solapur – 664, Supa – 665, Sangli – 666.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Tuesday’s open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 23,500-24,000 23,500-24,000
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 24,200
Akola – 23,700, Washim – 24,100, Dhulia – 23,900, Hingoli – 24,200,
Jalna – 24,000, Nandurbar – 24,000, Khamgaon – 23,800, Latur – 24,000,
Nanded – 24,500, Parbhani – 24,100, Solapur – 24,200, Supa – n.a.,
Dharwad – 24,400, Sangli – 24,800
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 40.5 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 30.3 degree Celsius
Rainfall : Nil
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 40 and 30
degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
