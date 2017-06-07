Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-June 7
Nagpur, June 7 (Reuters) – Soyabean and cottonseed oil prices rose up in Vidarbha region of
Western Maharashtra on fresh buying by Vansaspati millers for the marriage season amid a firming
global trend. Sentiment also improved after as American soya digam recovered smartly. Healthy
rise on NCDEX and fresh hike in Madhya Pradesh soyabeal oil prices also fuelled prices,
according to sources.
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, rapeseed, castor and coconut
KP oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect further rise in soyabean oil here.
SOYMEAL
* Soymeal prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices reported strong in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing
Committee (APMC) on increased demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply
from producing regions. Fresh rise in soyabean oil reported demand from South-based
plants also jacked up prices.
About 1,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to
sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 24,800-26,900 24,400-26,700 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 24,900-27,000 24,500-26,800 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 27,300-28,000 27,300-28,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources.
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 600 24,500-26,500
Amravati n.a. n.a.
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha n.a. n.a.
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a
Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a.,
Akola -28,000, Washim – 28,200, Dhulia – 28,200, Hingoli – 28,800,
Jalna – 28,000, Koosnoor – 28,200, Malkapur – 28,200, Latur – 28,800,
Nanded – 29,300, Solapur – 29,400, Sangli – 29,000.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton
(100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,600
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,400-5,800
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,500
Dhan n.a. n.a. 2,200-2,250
Cotton n.a. n.a. 4,950-5,025
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Wednesday’s open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 662 658
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 622 619
Cottonseed refined 650 645
Cottonseed solvent 630 625
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,150 1,150
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,790 1,790
Sunflower oil refined 730 730
Linseed oil 750 750
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,120 1,120
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,550 1,550
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,360 2,360
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 662 658
Soyoil Solvent 621 618
Cottonseed refined 650 645
Cottonseed solvent 630 625
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 663 659
Soyoil Solvent 622 617
Cottonseed refined oil 650 645
Cottonseed solvent 630 625
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 668 663
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
667 662
JALNA
Soyoil refined
668 665
NANDED
Soyoil refined 668 665
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 669,
Baramati – 668, Latur - 667, Nanded – 669, Parbhani – 663,
Koosnoor – 667, Solapur – 665, Supa – 668, Sangli – 669.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Wednesday’s open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 23,500-24,000 23,500-24,000
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 24,200
Akola – 23,700, Washim – 24,100, Dhulia – 23,900, Hingoli – 24,200,
Jalna – 24,000, Nandurbar – 24,000, Khamgaon – 23,800, Latur – 24,000,
Nanded – 24,500, Parbhani – 24,100, Solapur – 24,200, Supa – n.a.,
Dharwad – 24,400, Sangli – 24,800
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 40.8 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 28.1 degree Celsius
Rainfall : 0.4 mm
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky with one or two spells or rains or thunder-showers likely.
Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 40 and 27 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.