Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-June 8 Nagpur, June 8 (Reuters) – Castor and coconut oil in today declined in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on poor offtake by vanaspati millers amid a weak trend in producing regions. Buying activity in these oils reported weak because of farmers strike and release of stock from stockists, sources said Thursday. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Meanwhile, linseed oil today reported higher here on renewed demand from traders amid tight supply from producing belts. * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined and rapeseed oil ruled steady here in thin trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today quoted static here in limited deals. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices reported higher in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) on increased demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Fresh rise in soyabean oil reported demand from South-based plants also jacked up prices. About 1,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 25,000-27,000 24,800-26,800 -- (Available price) Market delivery 25,100-27,100 24,900-26,900 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 28,000-28,500 27,500-28,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 400 24,800-26,500 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., Akola -28,000, Washim – 28,200, Dhulia – 28,200, Hingoli – 28,800, Jalna – 28,000, Koosnoor – 28,200, Malkapur – 28,200, Latur – 28,800, Nanded – 29,300, Solapur – 29,400, Sangli – 29,000. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton (100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,400-5,800 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,500 Dhan n.a. n.a. 2,200-2,250 Cotton n.a. n.a. 4,950-5,025 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Thursday’s open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 663 663 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 623 623 Cottonseed refined 650 650 Cottonseed solvent 630 630 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,150 1,150 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,790 1,790 Sunflower oil refined 730 730 Linseed oil 760 750 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,120 1,120 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,540 1,550 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,350 2,360 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 664 664 Soyoil Solvent 624 624 Cottonseed refined 650 650 Cottonseed solvent 630 630 AKOLA Soyoil refined 664 664 Soyoil Solvent 624 624 Cottonseed refined oil 650 650 Cottonseed solvent 630 630 DHULIA Soyoil refined 668 668 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 667 667 JALNA Soyoil refined 668 668 NANDED Soyoil refined 668 668 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 669, Baramati – 668, Latur - 667, Nanded – 669, Parbhani – 663, Koosnoor – 667, Solapur – 665, Supa – 668, Sangli – 669. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Thursday’s open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 23,500-24,000 23,500-24,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 24,200 Akola – 23,700, Washim – 24,100, Dhulia – 23,900, Hingoli – 24,200, Jalna – 24,000, Nandurbar – 24,000, Khamgaon – 23,800, Latur – 24,000, Nanded – 24,500, Parbhani – 24,100, Solapur – 24,200, Supa – n.a., Dharwad – 24,400, Sangli – 24,800 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 39.6 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 27.6 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky with one or two spells or rains or thunder-showers likely. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 41 and 27 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. * * * * * *