Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-June 12
Nagpur, June 12 (Reuters) – Groundndut oil in edible section and castor oil in non-edible
section, declined sharply in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today on persistent selling
by stockists amid good supply from producing regions and weak trends in Madhya Pradesh oils.
Sentiment turned bearish because of release of stock from stockists. Trading activity in other
edible reported weak as no trader was in mood for any commitment because of easy condition on
NCDEX in soyabean oil prices, according to sources.
*****
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed and coconut KP oil
ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect further fall in groundnut oil here.
SOYMEAL
* Soymeal prices today ruled steady here on subdued demand from local traders amid
ample stock in ready position.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices reported weak in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing
Committee (APMC) on poor buying support from local crushing plants. No takers to
soyabean oil & soymeal, downward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and high
moisture content arrival also pushed down prices here.
About 900 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to
sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 25,000-26,900 25,000-27,400 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 25,100-27,000 25,100-27,500 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 28,400-28,900 28,400-28,900 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources.
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 400 24,700-27,000
Amravati n.a. n.a.
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha n.a. n.a.
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a
Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a.,
Akola -28,000, Washim – 28,000, Dhulia – 28,200, Hingoli – 28,900,
Jalna – 28,000, Koosnoor – 28,200, Malkapur – 28,200, Latur – 28,900,
Nanded – 29,000, Solapur – 29,000, Sangli – 29,000.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton
(100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,600
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,400-5,800
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,500
Dhan n.a. n.a. 2,200-2,250
Cotton n.a. n.a. 4,950-5,025
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Monday’s open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 663 663
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 623 623
Cottonseed refined 650 650
Cottonseed solvent 630 630
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,120 1,130
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,730 1,750
Sunflower oil refined 730 730
Linseed oil 760 760
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,120 1,120
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,530 1,540
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,350 2,350
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 664 664
Soyoil Solvent 624 624
Cottonseed refined 650 650
Cottonseed solvent 630 630
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 664 664
Soyoil Solvent 624 624
Cottonseed refined oil 650 650
Cottonseed solvent 630 630
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 668 668
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
667 667
JALNA
Soyoil refined
668 668
NANDED
Soyoil refined 668 668
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 669,
Baramati – 668, Latur - 667, Nanded – 669, Parbhani – 663,
Koosnoor – 667, Solapur – 665, Supa – 668, Sangli – 669.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Monday’s open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 23,400-23,800 23,400-23,800
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 24,200
Akola – 23,700, Washim – 24,100, Dhulia – 23,900, Hingoli – 24,200,
Jalna – 24,000, Nandurbar – 24,000, Khamgaon – 23,800, Latur – 24,000,
Nanded – 24,500, Parbhani – 24,100, Solapur – 24,200, Supa – n.a.,
Dharwad – 24,400, Sangli – 24,800
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 34.5 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 25.4 degree Celsius
Rainfall : Nil
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky with one or two spells or rains or thunder-showers likely.
Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 37 and 24 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.