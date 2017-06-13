Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-June 13
Nagpur, June 13 (Reuters) – There was negligible change in the edible oil pattern of trading in
the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today as prices hovered around last levels in absence
of any worthwhile moving factors. Restricted arrivals against sporadic demand mainly kept major
oil prices unaltered. No trader was in mood for any commitment because of weak trend in American
soya digam prices and downward trend in soyabean oil on NCDEX, according to sources.
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed,
rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here.
SOYMEAL
* Soymeal prices today quoted static here but demand was poor.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices recovered in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing
Committee (APMC) on good buying support from local crushing plants amid weak supply
from producing regions because of rains in parts of Vidrbha. Fresh rise in other
soyabean mandis in the region and enquiries from South-based plants also jacked up
prices.
About 600 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to
sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 25,000-27,800 25,000-27,400 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 25,100-27,900 25,100-27,500 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 28,400-28,900 28,400-28,900 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources.
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 600 24,800-27,500
Amravati n.a. n.a.
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha n.a. n.a.
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a
Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a.,
Akola -28,000, Washim – 28,000, Dhulia – 28,200, Hingoli – 29,100,
Jalna – 28,200, Koosnoor – 28,400, Malkapur – 28,200, Latur – 29,100,
Nanded – 29,200, Solapur – 29,200, Sangli – 29,300.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton
(100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,600
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,400-5,800
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,500
Dhan n.a. n.a. 2,200-2,250
Cotton n.a. n.a. 4,950-5,025
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Tuesday’s open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 663 663
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 623 623
Cottonseed refined 650 650
Cottonseed solvent 630 630
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,120 1,120
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,730 1,730
Sunflower oil refined 730 730
Linseed oil 760 760
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,120 1,120
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,530 1,530
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,350 2,350
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 664 664
Soyoil Solvent 624 624
Cottonseed refined 650 650
Cottonseed solvent 630 630
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 664 664
Soyoil Solvent 624 624
Cottonseed refined oil 650 650
Cottonseed solvent 630 630
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 668 668
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
667 667
JALNA
Soyoil refined
668 668
NANDED
Soyoil refined 668 668
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 669,
Baramati – 668, Latur - 667, Nanded – 669, Parbhani – 663,
Koosnoor – 667, Solapur – 665, Supa – 668, Sangli – 669.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Tuesday’s open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 23,400-23,800 23,400-23,800
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 24,200
Akola – 23,700, Washim – 24,100, Dhulia – 23,900, Hingoli – 24,200,
Jalna – 24,000, Nandurbar – 24,000, Khamgaon – 23,800, Latur – 24,000,
Nanded – 24,500, Parbhani – 24,100, Solapur – 24,200, Supa – n.a.,
Dharwad – 24,400, Sangli – 24,800
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 35.8 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 25.5 degree Celsius
Rainfall : Nil
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky with one or two spells or rains or thunder-showers likely towards
evening or night. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 37 and 26 degree Celsius
respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.