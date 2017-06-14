Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-June 14 Nagpur, June 14 (Reuters) – Soyabean oil prices strengthened in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on increased offtake by vanaspati millers amid a firming global trend. Buying activity in edible oils picked up as Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam climbed in overseas markets. Healthy rise on NCDEX and reported demand from South-based traders also boosted prices, sources said Wednesday. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect quiet condition in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today ruled steady here on subdued demand from local traders amid ample stock in ready position. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices moved down Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) on poor demand from local crushing plants amid high moisture content arrival. No takers to soymeal and release of stock from stockists also pulled down prices. About 900 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 25,000-27,100 25,000-27,400 -- (Available price) Market delivery 25,100-27,200 25,100-27,500 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 28,400-28,900 28,400-28,900 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 300 24,700-27,000 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., Akola -28,000, Washim – 28,000, Dhulia – 28,200, Hingoli – 29,100, Jalna – 28,200, Koosnoor – 28,400, Malkapur – 28,200, Latur – 29,100, Nanded – 29,200, Solapur – 29,200, Sangli – 29,300. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton (100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,400-5,800 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,500 Dhan n.a. n.a. 2,200-2,250 Cotton n.a. n.a. 4,950-5,025 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Wednesday’s open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 664 662 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 624 622 Cottonseed refined 650 650 Cottonseed solvent 630 630 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,120 1,120 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,730 1,730 Sunflower oil refined 730 730 Linseed oil 760 760 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,120 1,120 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,530 1,530 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,350 2,350 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 664 663 Soyoil Solvent 624 623 Cottonseed refined 650 650 Cottonseed solvent 630 630 AKOLA Soyoil refined 664 662 Soyoil Solvent 624 622 Cottonseed refined oil 650 650 Cottonseed solvent 630 630 DHULIA Soyoil refined 668 666 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 667 666 JALNA Soyoil refined 669 668 NANDED Soyoil refined 668 665 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 669, Baramati – 668, Latur - 667, Nanded – 669, Parbhani – 663, Koosnoor – 667, Solapur – 665, Supa – 668, Sangli – 669. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday’s open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 23,400-23,800 23,400-23,800 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 24,200 Akola – 23,700, Washim – 24,100, Dhulia – 23,900, Hingoli – 24,200, Jalna – 24,000, Nandurbar – 24,000, Khamgaon – 23,800, Latur – 24,000, Nanded – 24,500, Parbhani – 24,100, Solapur – 24,200, Supa – n.a., Dharwad – 24,400, Sangli – 24,800 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 35.8 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 25.5 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky with rains or thunder-showers likely. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 36 and 24 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.