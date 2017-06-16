Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-June 16 Nagpur, June 16 (Reuters) – In range-bound trade, major edible oil prices remained unchanged at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today in the absence of worthwhile activity. Arrivals and offtake too remained at a low ebb and volume of business poor. Absence of demand from millers mainly kept major oil prices unchanged. No trader was in mood for any commitment because of good rise in overseas edible oil prices, adopting `wait and watch’ move, according to sources. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady here in limited deals. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today ruled steady here on subdued demand from local traders amid ample stock in ready position. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices firmed up again in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) on good buying support from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Good recovery on NCDEX and upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also boosted this oilseed prices. About 600 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 25,000-28,100 25,000-27,500 -- (Available price) Market delivery 25,100-28,100 25,100-27,600 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 28,600-29,000 28,400-28,900 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 300 24,800-27,700 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., Akola -29,000, Washim – 29,000, Dhulia – 29,200, Hingoli – 29,300, Jalna – 29,000, Koosnoor – 28,900, Malkapur – 28,800, Latur – 29,300, Nanded – 29,500, Solapur – 29,500, Sangli – 29,300. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton (100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,400-5,800 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,500 Dhan n.a. n.a. 2,200-2,250 Cotton n.a. n.a. 4,950-5,025 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Friday’s open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 668 668 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 625 625 Cottonseed refined 655 655 Cottonseed solvent 635 635 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,120 1,120 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,730 1,730 Sunflower oil refined 720 720 Linseed oil 760 760 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,120 1,120 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,530 1,530 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,350 2,350 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 666 666 Soyoil Solvent 626 626 Cottonseed refined 655 655 Cottonseed solvent 635 635 AKOLA Soyoil refined 666 666 Soyoil Solvent 626 626 Cottonseed refined oil 655 655 Cottonseed solvent 635 635 DHULIA Soyoil refined 670 670 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 669 669 JALNA Soyoil refined 671 671 NANDED Soyoil refined 670 670 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 671, Baramati – 670, Latur - 669, Nanded – 671, Parbhani – 666, Koosnoor – 669, Solapur – 667, Supa – 670, Sangli – 670. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Friday’s open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 23,400-23,800 23,400-23,800 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 24,200 Akola – 23,700, Washim – 24,100, Dhulia – 23,900, Hingoli – 24,200, Jalna – 24,000, Nandurbar – 24,000, Khamgaon – 23,800, Latur – 24,000, Nanded – 24,500, Parbhani – 24,100, Solapur – 24,200, Supa – n.a., Dharwad – 24,400, Sangli – 24,800 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 39.4 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 23.9 degree Celsius Rainfall : 1.4 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky with rains or thunder-showers likely. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 39 and 24 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.