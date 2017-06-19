Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-June 19 Nagpur, June 19 (Reuters) – Soyabean and coconut KP oil prices today strengthened in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on increased offtake by vanaspati millers amid a firming global trend. Buying activity in edible oils picked up because of good hike in overseas markets. Fresh rise on NCDEX in soyabean oil and reported demand from South-based traders also boosted prices, sources said Monday. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, castor and rapeseed oil ruled steady here in thin trading activity. * Traders expect upward trend in coconut KP oil here. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today reported higher on good buying support from South-based traders. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices firmed up in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) on good demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Notable rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based plants also jacked up prices. About 500 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 25,000-27,900 25,000-27,500 -- (Available price) Market delivery 25,100-28,000 25,100-27,600 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 28,600-29,000 28,600-29,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 200 25,000-27,500 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., Akola -29,100, Washim – 29,200, Dhulia – 29,000, Hingoli – 29,500, Jalna – 29,000, Koosnoor – 29,000, Malkapur – 28,800, Latur – 29,300, Nanded – 29,500, Solapur – 29,200, Sangli – 29,300. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton (100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,400-5,800 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,500 Dhan n.a. n.a. 2,200-2,250 Cotton n.a. n.a. 4,950-5,025 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Monday’s open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 667 664 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 627 624 Cottonseed refined 650 650 Cottonseed solvent 630 630 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,120 1,120 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,730 1,730 Sunflower oil refined 720 720 Linseed oil 760 760 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,120 1,120 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,520 1,520 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,390 2,380 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 666 664 Soyoil Solvent 626 624 Cottonseed refined 650 650 Cottonseed solvent 630 630 AKOLA Soyoil refined 666 665 Soyoil Solvent 626 624 Cottonseed refined oil 650 650 Cottonseed solvent 630 630 DHULIA Soyoil refined 672 670 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 672 669 JALNA Soyoil refined 673 670 NANDED Soyoil refined 672 670 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 673, Baramati – 670, Latur - 671, Nanded – 672, Parbhani – 672, Koosnoor – 671, Solapur – 670, Supa – 674, Sangli – 674. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Monday’s open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 23,600-24,000 23,400-23,800 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 24,400 Akola – 23,900, Washim – 24,300, Dhulia – 24,100, Hingoli – 24,400, Jalna – 24,200, Nandurbar – 24,200, Khamgaon – 24,000, Latur – 24,200, Nanded – 24,700, Parbhani – 24,300, Solapur – 24,400, Supa – n.a., Dharwad – 24,600, Sangli – 24,900 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 40.4 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 27.6 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Possibility of rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 40 and 27 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.