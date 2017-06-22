Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-June 22 Nagpur, June 22 (Reuters) – The slide in soyabean oil prices continued unabated in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra for third day today on persistent selling by stockists amid good supply from producing regions and weak trends in overseas markets. Sentiment turned bearish as Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam reported down. Fresh fall on NCDEX and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh edible oil prices also affected sentiment, according to sources. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, Castor, rapeseed and coconut KP oil ruled steady here in weak trading activity. * Traders expect downward trend in soyabean oil here. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today quoted static here in absence of buyers. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices reported higher in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) on increased seasonal demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Fresh hike in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based plants also helped to push up prices. About 500 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 25,000-28,300 25,000-28,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 25,100-28,400 25,100-28,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 28,600-29,000 28,600-29,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 300 25,500-27,500 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., Akola -29,200, Washim – 29,200, Dhulia – 29,200, Hingoli – 29,500, Jalna – 29,000, Koosnoor – 29,000, Malkapur – 28,800, Latur – 29,300, Nanded – 29,600, Solapur – 29,200, Sangli – 29,500. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton (100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,400-5,800 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,500 Dhan n.a. n.a. 2,200-2,250 Cotton n.a. n.a. 4,950-5,025 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Thursday’s open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 662 664 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 622 625 Cottonseed refined 650 650 Cottonseed solvent 630 630 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,120 1,120 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,730 1,730 Sunflower oil refined 720 720 Linseed oil 760 760 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,120 1,120 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,520 1,520 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,400 2,400 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 661 663 Soyoil Solvent 621 625 Cottonseed refined 650 650 Cottonseed solvent 630 630 AKOLA Soyoil refined 661 663 Soyoil Solvent 621 624 Cottonseed refined oil 650 650 Cottonseed solvent 630 630 DHULIA Soyoil refined 667 670 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 669 671 JALNA Soyoil refined 667 670 NANDED Soyoil refined 669 672 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 669, Baramati – 666, Latur - 668, Nanded – 668, Parbhani – 670, Koosnoor – 667, Solapur – 668, Supa – 669, Sangli – 670. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Thursday’s open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 23,600-24,000 23,600-24,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 24,400 Akola – 23,900, Washim – 24,300, Dhulia – 24,100, Hingoli – 24,400, Jalna – 24,200, Nandurbar – 24,200, Khamgaon – 24,000, Latur – 24,200, Nanded – 24,700, Parbhani – 24,300, Solapur – 24,400, Supa – n.a., Dharwad – 24,600, Sangli – 24,900 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 40.3 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 24.7 degree Celsius Rainfall : 1.4 mm FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Possibility of rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 39 and 25 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.