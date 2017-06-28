Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-June 28
Nagpur, June 28 (Reuters) – Groundnut oil suffered heavily today in Vidarbha region of Western
Maharashtra on stockists selling, driven by good arrival from producing region like Gujarath,
Tamilnadu and Marathwada and weak trend there. Besides, sufficient stocks and easy condition in
Madhya Pradesh groundnut oil also affected sentiment in thin trading activity. No trader was in
mood for any commitment because of good recovery in overseas edible oils, sources said
Wednesday.
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil
ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here.
SOYMEAL
* Soymeal prices today quoted static here on poor demand from South-based traders.
Easy condition in overseas soymeal prices also affected sentiment..
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices firmed up again in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing
Committee (APMC) on increased demand from local crushing plants amid thin arrival
from producing regions. Fresh enquiries from South-based plats also pushed up prices.
Heavy rains yesterday affected trading activity and arrival too.
About 300 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to
sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 25,000-27,500 25,000-27,200 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 25,100-27,600 25,100-27,300 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 28,000-29,000 28,000-29,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources.
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 300 25,500-27,100
Amravati n.a. n.a.
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha n.a. n.a.
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a
Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a.,
Akola -29,200, Washim – 29,200, Dhulia – 29,200, Hingoli – 29,200,
Jalna – 29,000, Koosnoor – 29,000, Malkapur – 28,800, Latur – 29,300,
Nanded – 29,200, Solapur – 29,400, Sangli – 29,000.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton
(100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,600
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,400-5,800
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,500
Dhan n.a. n.a. 2,200-2,250
Cotton n.a. n.a. 4,950-5,025
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Tuesday’s open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 660 660
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 620 620
Cottonseed refined 650 650
Cottonseed solvent 630 630
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,100 1,110
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,700 1,710
Sunflower oil refined 710 710
Linseed oil 760 760
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,110 1,110
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,520 1,520
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,400 2,400
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 661 661
Soyoil Solvent 621 621
Cottonseed refined 650 650
Cottonseed solvent 630 630
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 661 661
Soyoil Solvent 621 621
Cottonseed refined oil 650 650
Cottonseed solvent 630 630
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 667 667
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
669 669
JALNA
Soyoil refined
667 667
NANDED
Soyoil refined 669 669
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 669,
Baramati – 666, Latur - 668, Nanded – 668, Parbhani – 670,
Koosnoor – 667, Solapur – 668, Supa – 668, Sangli – 670.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Tuesday’s open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 23,600-24,000 23,600-24,000
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 24,400
Akola – 23,500, Washim – 24,300, Dhulia – 24,400, Hingoli – 24,400,
Jalna – 24,200, Nandurbar – 24,200, Khamgaon – 24,000, Latur – 24,200,
Nanded – 24,700, Parbhani – 24,000, Solapur – 24,800, Supa – n.a.,
Dharwad – 24,600, Sangli – 25,000
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 29.3 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 24.4 degree Celsius
Rainfall : 113 mm
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky with One or two spells of rains or thunder-showers likely.
Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 32 and 24 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.