Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- JUN 30, 2017

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-June 30 Nagpur, June 30 (Reuters) – In range-bound trade, major edible oil prices remained unchanged at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today in the absence of worthwhile activity. Arrivals and offtake too remained at a low ebb and volume of business poor. Absence of demand from millers mainly kept major oil prices unchanged. No trader was in mood for any commitment, adopting `wait and watch’ move because of GST implementation, according to sources. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect very little movement in edible and non-edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today quoted steady here but demand was poor. Easy condition in overseas soymeal prices also affected sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices firmed up again in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) on increased demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions because of rains in parts of Vidarbha. Fresh hike in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based plants also helped to push up prices. About 400 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 25,000-28,700 25,000-28,200 -- (Available price) Market delivery 25,100-28,800 25,100-28,300 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 28,500-29,300 28,000-29,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 300 25,000-28,500 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., Akola -29,400, Washim – 29,500, Dhulia – 29,200, Hingoli – 29,600, Jalna – 29,400, Koosnoor – 29,300, Malkapur – 29,300, Latur – 29,500, Nanded – 29,700, Solapur – 29,800, Sangli – 29,400. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton (100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,400-5,800 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,500 Dhan n.a. n.a. 2,200-2,250 Cotton n.a. n.a. 4,950-5,025 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Friday’s open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 660 660 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 620 620 Cottonseed refined 650 650 Cottonseed solvent 630 630 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,090 1,090 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,690 1,690 Sunflower oil refined 710 710 Linseed oil 760 760 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,110 1,110 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,520 1,520 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,400 2,400 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 661 661 Soyoil Solvent 621 621 Cottonseed refined 650 650 Cottonseed solvent 630 630 AKOLA Soyoil refined 661 661 Soyoil Solvent 621 621 Cottonseed refined oil 650 650 Cottonseed solvent 630 630 DHULIA Soyoil refined 667 667 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 669 669 JALNA Soyoil refined 667 667 NANDED Soyoil refined 669 669 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 669, Baramati – 666, Latur - 668, Nanded – 668, Parbhani – 670, Koosnoor – 667, Solapur – 668, Supa – 668, Sangli – 670. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Friday open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 23,600-24,000 23,600-24,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 24,400 Akola – 23,500, Washim – 24,300, Dhulia – 24,400, Hingoli – 24,400, Jalna – 24,200, Nandurbar – 24,200, Khamgaon – 24,000, Latur – 24,200, Nanded – 24,700, Parbhani – 24,000, Solapur – 24,800, Supa – n.a., Dharwad – 24,600, Sangli – 25,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 31.8 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 24.2 degree Celsius Rainfall : 8.4 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky with One or two spells of rains or thunder-showers likely. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 35 and 25 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.