Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- JUL 03, 2017

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-July 3 Nagpur, July 3 (Reuters) – Soyabean, cottonseed oil in edible section and Linseed and rapeseed oil in non-edible section today shot up in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on increased offtake by vanaspati millers amid a firming global trend. Buying activity in edible oils picked up as Malaysian palm oil climbed in overseas markets. Healthy rise on NCDEX and reported demand from South-based traders also boosted prices, sources said Monday. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady here in thin trading activity. * Traders expect further rise in soyabean and cottonseed oil here. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today ruled steady here on subdued demand from local traders amid ample stock in ready position. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices reported higher in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) on good demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing because of heavy rains in parts of Vidarbha. Fresh hike on NCDEX and upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also boosted sentiment. About 400 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 25,500-27,500 25,000-27,500 -- (Available price) Market delivery 25,600-27,600 25,100-27,600 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 28,500-29,300 28,500-29,300 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 400 25,000-27,700 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., Akola -29,400, Washim – 29,700, Dhulia – 29,200, Hingoli – 30,200, Jalna – 29,700, Koosnoor – 30,300, Malkapur – 29,300, Latur – 30,200, Nanded – 30,500, Solapur – 30,400, Sangli – 30,400. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton (100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,400-5,800 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,500 Dhan n.a. n.a. 2,200-2,250 Cotton n.a. n.a. 4,950-5,025 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Monday’s open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 684 680 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 644 640 Cottonseed refined 660 650 Cottonseed solvent 640 630 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,090 1,090 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,690 1,690 Sunflower oil refined 710 710 Linseed oil 770 760 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,140 1,110 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,520 1,520 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,400 2,400 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 681 677 Soyoil Solvent 641 638 Cottonseed refined 660 650 Cottonseed solvent 640 630 AKOLA Soyoil refined 682 676 Soyoil Solvent 642 636 Cottonseed refined oil 660 650 Cottonseed solvent 640 630 DHULIA Soyoil refined 687 682 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 689 684 JALNA Soyoil refined 687 682 NANDED Soyoil refined 689 684 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 689, Baramati – 686, Latur - 688, Nanded – 688, Parbhani – 690, Koosnoor – 687, Solapur – 688, Supa – 688, Sangli – 690. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Monday open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 23,600-24,000 23,600-24,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 24,400 Akola – 23,500, Washim – 24,300, Dhulia – 24,400, Hingoli – 24,400, Jalna – 24,200, Nandurbar – 24,200, Khamgaon – 24,000, Latur – 24,200, Nanded – 24,700, Parbhani – 24,000, Solapur – 24,800, Supa – n.a., Dharwad – 24,600, Sangli – 25,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 31.0 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 24.1 degree Celsius Rainfall : 24.6 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky with One or two spells of rains or thunder-showers likely. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 32 and 24 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.