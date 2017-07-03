FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 days ago
Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- JUL 03, 2017
July 3, 2017 / 8:22 AM / 2 days ago

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- JUL 03, 2017

7 Min Read

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-July 3 

Nagpur, July 3 (Reuters) – Soyabean, cottonseed oil in edible section and Linseed and rapeseed
oil in non-edible section today shot up in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on increased
offtake by vanaspati millers amid a firming global trend. Buying activity in edible oils picked
up as Malaysian palm oil climbed in overseas markets. Healthy rise on NCDEX and reported demand
from South-based traders also boosted prices, sources said Monday.

                       *****
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS

  * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, castor and coconut KP oil 
    ruled steady here in thin trading activity. 
  * Traders expect further rise in soyabean and cottonseed oil here.
    
   SOYMEAL

   * Soymeal prices today ruled steady here on subdued demand from local traders amid 
     ample stock in ready position. 
         
   SOYABEAN
   * Soyabean prices reported higher in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing
     Committee (APMC) on good demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply 
     from producing because of heavy rains in parts of Vidarbha. Fresh hike on NCDEX and 
     upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also boosted sentiment. 
     About 400 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to 
     sources.  

 Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
                           -----Soybean yellow-----       Soybean black
               Available          Previous
                       Auction price    (Auction price)
    Market delivery    25,500-27,500       25,000-27,500         --
    (Available price)
    Market delivery    25,600-27,600       25,100-27,600          --
    (Traders price)
    Plant delivery     28,500-29,300       28,500-29,300          --

    Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) 
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources.
                         Deliveries          Available prices
    Hinganghat             n.a.                   n.a.
    Akola                  400               25,000-27,700
    Amravati               n.a.                n.a. 
    Khamgaon               n.a.                   n.a.
    Wardha                 n.a.            n.a. 
    Arvi                   n.a.                   n.a.
    Umred                  n.a.                   n.a.
    Chandrapur             n.a.            n.a 

    Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., 
    Akola -29,400, Washim – 29,700, Dhulia – 29,200, Hingoli – 30,200, 
    Jalna – 29,700, Koosnoor – 30,300, Malkapur – 29,300, Latur – 30,200, 
    Nanded – 30,500, Solapur – 30,400, Sangli – 30,400.
        
    Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton
(100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:

                        Deliveries    Available prices    Previous close
    Sunflower              n.a.            n.a.                2,400-2,600
    Groundnut              n.a.            n.a.                700-900
    Linseed                n.a.            n.a.           4,300-4,600
    Castor                 n.a.            n.a.            2,850-3,000
    Rapeseed               n.a.            n.a.                1,520-1,625
    Til                    n.a.                n.a.                7,500-8,000
    Dhaniya                n.a.            n.a.           5,400-5,800 
    Bajra                  n.a.            n.a.               n.a.
    Gavarani Corn          n.a.           n.a.             1,350-1,500
    Dhan            n.a.                n.a.             2,200-2,250
    Cotton            n.a.              n.a.             4,950-5,025

                                                                        
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:

    NAGPUR
                                Monday’s open   Previous close   
   
    Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery         684            680
    Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery         644            640    
    Cottonseed refined                             660            650
    Cottonseed solvent                             640            630
    Groundnut oil (loose)                          1,090          1,090
    Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre)               1,690          1,690
    Sunflower oil refined                          710            710
    Linseed oil                                    770            760
    Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg)                       1,140          1,110
    Castor oil (for 15 kg)                         1,520          1,520
    Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg)                     2,400          2,400

    AMRAVATI
    Soyoil refined                                 681            677
    Soyoil Solvent                                 641            638
    Cottonseed refined                             660            650
    Cottonseed solvent                             640            630

    AKOLA
    Soyoil refined                                 682            676
    Soyoil Solvent                                 642            636        
    Cottonseed refined oil                         660          650 
    Cottonseed solvent                             640            630

    DHULIA
    Soyoil refined                                 687            682
  
    AURANGABAD
    Soyoil refined 
                                                689            684
    JALNA
    Soyoil refined 
                                                   687            682
    NANDED
    Soyoil refined                                 689            684
   
    Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 689, 
    Baramati – 686, Latur - 688, Nanded – 688, Parbhani – 690,
    Koosnoor – 687, Solapur – 688, Supa – 688, Sangli – 690.
                                     
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne

                  Monday open     Previous Close
    Soymeal (Nagpur)                  23,600-24,000      23,600-24,000
      
    Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 24,400 
    Akola – 23,500, Washim – 24,300, Dhulia – 24,400, Hingoli – 24,400, 
    Jalna – 24,200, Nandurbar – 24,200, Khamgaon – 24,000, Latur – 24,200, 
    Nanded – 24,700, Parbhani – 24,000, Solapur – 24,800, Supa – n.a., 
    Dharwad – 24,600, Sangli – 25,000

WEATHER (NAGPUR)  
Maximum temp. 31.0 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 24.1 degree Celsius 
Rainfall : 24.6 mm
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky with One or two spells of rains or thunder-showers likely. 
Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 32 and 24 degree Celsius respectively.

Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.

