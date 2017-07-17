Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- JUL 17, 2017

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-July 17 Nagpur, July 17 (Reuters) – Quiet conditions developed in the major oil in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharastra following ample supply against scattered deals. Buying activity declined at existing high levels as no trader was in mood for any commitment. Fresh fall on NCDEX, easy condition in Malaysian palm oil downward trend in Madhya Pradesh edible oils also affected sentiment, sources said Monday. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible and non-edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices moved down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) on poor buying support from local crushing plants. No takers to soyabean oil & soymeal, downward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices, easy condition on NCDEX and high moisture content arrival also affected sentiment. About 300 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 25,000-28,600 25,000-28,900 -- (Available price) Market delivery 25,100-28,700 25,100-29,000 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 28,800-30,250 28,800-30,250 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 400 25,100-28,300 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., Akola -29,100, Washim – 29,500, Dhulia – 30,300, Hingoli – 30,200, Jalna – 29,600, Koosnoor – 30,300, Malkapur – 30,000, Latur – 30,200, Nanded – 30,100, Solapur – 30,400, Sangli – 30,500. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton (100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,400-5,800 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,500 Dhan n.a. n.a. 2,200-2,250 Cotton n.a. n.a. 4,950-5,025 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Monday’s open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 681 681 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 641 641 Cottonseed refined 660 660 Cottonseed solvent 640 640 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,090 1,090 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,690 1,690 Sunflower oil refined 720 720 Linseed oil 780 800 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,130 1,130 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,500 1,500 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,400 2,400 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 678 678 Soyoil Solvent 638 638 Cottonseed refined 660 660 Cottonseed solvent 640 640 AKOLA Soyoil refined 679 679 Soyoil Solvent 639 639 Cottonseed refined oil 660 660 Cottonseed solvent 640 640 DHULIA Soyoil refined 687 687 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 688 688 JALNA Soyoil refined 687 687 NANDED Soyoil refined 688 688 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 690, Baramati – 688, Latur - 690, Nanded – 688, Parbhani – 690, Koosnoor – 690, Solapur – 692, Supa – 692, Sangli – 692. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Monday’s open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 24,500-25,000 24,500-25,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 25,400 Akola – 24,800, Washim – 25,000, Dhulia – 26,300, Hingoli – 26,000, Jalna – 26,000, Nandurbar – 25,900, Khamgaon – 25,200, Latur – 26,000, Nanded – 26,200, Parbhani – 26,500, Solapur – 27,000, Supa – n.a., Dharwad – 25,600, Sangli – 26,600 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 31.9 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 24.4 degree Celsius Rainfall : 0.1 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rains or thunder-showers. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 31 and 24 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.