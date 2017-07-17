FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- JUL 17, 2017
Nagpur, July 17 (Reuters) – Quiet conditions developed in the major oil in the Vidarbha region
of Western Maharastra following ample supply against scattered deals. Buying activity declined
at existing high levels as no trader was in mood for any commitment. Fresh fall on NCDEX, easy
condition in Malaysian palm oil downward trend in Madhya Pradesh edible oils also affected
sentiment, sources said Monday. 


                       *****
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS

  * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, castor 
    and coconut KP oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity 
  * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible and non-edible oils here.
    
   SOYMEAL

   * Soymeal prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor.
         
   SOYABEAN
   * Soyabean prices moved down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing
     Committee (APMC) on poor buying support from local crushing plants. No takers to 
     soyabean oil & soymeal, downward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices, easy 
     condition on NCDEX and high moisture content arrival also affected sentiment. 
     About 300 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to 
     sources.  

 Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
                           -----Soybean yellow-----       Soybean black
               Available          Previous
                       Auction price    (Auction price)
    Market delivery    25,000-28,600       25,000-28,900         --
    (Available price)
    Market delivery    25,100-28,700       25,100-29,000          --
    (Traders price)
    Plant delivery     28,800-30,250       28,800-30,250          --

    Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) 
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources.
                         Deliveries          Available prices
    Hinganghat             n.a.                   n.a.
    Akola                  400               25,100-28,300
    Amravati               n.a.                n.a. 
    Khamgaon               n.a.                   n.a.
    Wardha                 n.a.            n.a. 
    Arvi                   n.a.                   n.a.
    Umred                  n.a.                   n.a.
    Chandrapur             n.a.            n.a 

    Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., 
    Akola -29,100, Washim – 29,500, Dhulia – 30,300, Hingoli – 30,200, 
    Jalna – 29,600, Koosnoor – 30,300, Malkapur – 30,000, Latur – 30,200, 
    Nanded – 30,100, Solapur – 30,400, Sangli – 30,500.
        
    Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton
(100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:

                        Deliveries    Available prices    Previous close
    Sunflower              n.a.            n.a.                2,400-2,600
    Groundnut              n.a.            n.a.                700-900
    Linseed                n.a.            n.a.           4,300-4,600
    Castor                 n.a.            n.a.            2,850-3,000
    Rapeseed               n.a.            n.a.                1,520-1,625
    Til                    n.a.                n.a.                7,500-8,000
    Dhaniya                n.a.            n.a.           5,400-5,800 
    Bajra                  n.a.            n.a.               n.a.
    Gavarani Corn          n.a.           n.a.             1,350-1,500
    Dhan            n.a.                n.a.             2,200-2,250
    Cotton            n.a.              n.a.             4,950-5,025

                                                                        
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:

    NAGPUR
                                Monday’s open   Previous close   
   
    Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery         681            681
    Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery         641            641    
    Cottonseed refined                             660            660
    Cottonseed solvent                             640            640
    Groundnut oil (loose)                          1,090          1,090
    Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre)               1,690          1,690
    Sunflower oil refined                          720            720
    Linseed oil                                    780            800
    Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg)                       1,130          1,130
    Castor oil (for 15 kg)                         1,500          1,500
    Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg)                     2,400          2,400

    AMRAVATI
    Soyoil refined                                 678            678
    Soyoil Solvent                                 638            638
    Cottonseed refined                             660            660
    Cottonseed solvent                             640            640

    AKOLA
    Soyoil refined                                 679            679
    Soyoil Solvent                                 639            639        
    Cottonseed refined oil                         660          660 
    Cottonseed solvent                             640            640

    DHULIA
    Soyoil refined                                 687            687
  
    AURANGABAD
    Soyoil refined 
                                                688            688
    JALNA
    Soyoil refined 
                                                   687            687
    NANDED
    Soyoil refined                                 688            688
   
    Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 690, 
    Baramati – 688, Latur - 690, Nanded – 688, Parbhani – 690,
    Koosnoor – 690, Solapur – 692, Supa – 692, Sangli – 692.
                                     
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne

                  Monday’s open     Previous Close
    Soymeal (Nagpur)                  24,500-25,000      24,500-25,000
      
    Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 25,400 
    Akola – 24,800, Washim – 25,000, Dhulia – 26,300, Hingoli – 26,000, 
    Jalna – 26,000, Nandurbar – 25,900, Khamgaon – 25,200, Latur – 26,000, 
    Nanded – 26,200, Parbhani – 26,500, Solapur – 27,000, Supa – n.a., 
    Dharwad – 25,600, Sangli – 26,600

WEATHER (NAGPUR)  
Maximum temp. 31.9 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 24.4 degree Celsius 
Rainfall : 0.1 mm
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rains or thunder-showers. Maximum and
minimum temperature would be around and 31 and 24 degree Celsius respectively.

Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.

