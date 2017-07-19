Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- JUL 19, 2017

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-July 19 Nagpur, July 19 (Reuters) – Linseed oil in non-edible section today declined further in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on stockists selling, driven by good supply from producing regions. Release of stock from stockists also affected prices. Trading activity in other major edible and non-edible oils reported weak as no trader was in mood for any commitment because of good rise in American soya digam prices and adopted wait and watch move, sources said Wednesday. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Sunflower refined, Rapeseed, Castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible and non-edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today firmed up here on renewed demand from South-based traders. Fresh rise in overseas soymeal prices also affected sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices moved down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid good supply from producing regions. No takers to soyabean oil since past two trading sessions, easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and high moisture content arrival also pulled down prices. About 300 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 25,500-28,500 25,000-28,700 -- (Available price) Market delivery 25,600-28,600 25,100-28,800 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 28,800-30,200 28,800-30,250 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 200 25,200-28,200 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., Akola -29,100, Washim – 29,500, Dhulia – 30,300, Hingoli – 30,200, Jalna – 29,600, Koosnoor – 30,300, Malkapur – 30,000, Latur – 30,200, Nanded – 30,100, Solapur – 30,400, Sangli – 30,500. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton (100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,400-5,800 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,500 Dhan n.a. n.a. 2,200-2,250 Cotton n.a. n.a. 4,950-5,025 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Wednesday’s open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 679 679 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 639 639 Cottonseed refined 660 660 Cottonseed solvent 640 640 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,090 1,090 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,690 1,690 Sunflower oil refined 720 720 Linseed oil 760 770 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,130 1,130 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,520 1,520 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,400 2,400 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 676 676 Soyoil Solvent 636 636 Cottonseed refined 660 660 Cottonseed solvent 640 640 AKOLA Soyoil refined 677 677 Soyoil Solvent 637 637 Cottonseed refined oil 660 660 Cottonseed solvent 640 640 DHULIA Soyoil refined 685 685 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 686 685 JALNA Soyoil refined 685 685 NANDED Soyoil refined 686 686 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 688, Baramati – 686, Latur - 688, Nanded – 686, Parbhani – 688, Koosnoor – 688, Solapur – 690, Supa – 690, Sangli – 692. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday’s open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 24,700-25,100 24,500-25,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 25,400 Akola – 24,800, Washim – 25,000, Dhulia – 26,300, Hingoli – 26,000, Jalna – 26,000, Nandurbar – 25,900, Khamgaon – 25,200, Latur – 26,000, Nanded – 26,200, Parbhani – 26,500, Solapur – 27,000, Supa – n.a., Dharwad – 25,600, Sangli – 26,600 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 31.6 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 22.7 degree Celsius Rainfall : 24.7 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky with few spells of rains or thunder-showers. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 31 and 23 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.