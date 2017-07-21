FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 days ago
Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- JUL 21, 2017
#Domestic News
July 21, 2017 / 8:26 AM / 2 days ago

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-July 21

Nagpur, July 21 (Reuters) – Barring a sharp rise in coconut KP oil, major edible and non-edible
oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the
absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Notable rise in demand from millers and retailers
against inadequate stocks mainly pushed coconut oil prices up. Trading activity in other major
edible oils reported weak because of notable hike in Americasn soya digam and Malaysian palm oil
prices, sources said Friday.

                       *****
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS

  * Soyabean, cottonseed, Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Sunflower refined, Linseed 
    Rapeseed and Castor oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. 
  * Traders expect further rise in coconut oil here.
    
   SOYMEAL

   * Soymeal prices today ruled steady here on subdued demand from South-based traders 
     amid ample stock in ready position.         
                                                                           
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:

    NAGPUR
                                Friday’s open   Previous close   
   
    Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery         679            679
    Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery         639            639    
    Cottonseed refined                             660            660
    Cottonseed solvent                             640            640
    Groundnut oil (loose)                          1,090          1,090
    Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre)               1,690          1,690
    Sunflower oil refined                          720            720
    Linseed oil                                    770            770
    Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg)                       1,130          1,130
    Castor oil (for 15 kg)                         1,500          1,500
    Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg)                     2,450          2,430

    AMRAVATI
    Soyoil refined                                 676            676
    Soyoil Solvent                                 636            636
    Cottonseed refined                             660            660
    Cottonseed solvent                             640            640

    AKOLA
    Soyoil refined                                 677            677
    Soyoil Solvent                                 637            637        
    Cottonseed refined oil                         660          660 
    Cottonseed solvent                             640            640

    DHULIA
    Soyoil refined                                 685            685
  
    AURANGABAD
    Soyoil refined 
                                                686            685
    JALNA
    Soyoil refined 
                                                   685            685
    NANDED
    Soyoil refined                                 686            686
   
    Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 688, 
    Baramati – 686, Latur - 688, Nanded – 686, Parbhani – 688,
    Koosnoor – 688, Solapur – 690, Supa – 690, Sangli – 692.
                                     
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne

                  Friday’s open     Previous Close
    Soymeal (Nagpur)                  24,700-25,100      24,700-25,100
      
    Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 25,400 
    Akola – 24,800, Washim – 25,000, Dhulia – 26,300, Hingoli – 26,000, 
    Jalna – 26,000, Nandurbar – 25,900, Khamgaon – 25,200, Latur – 26,000, 
    Nanded – 26,200, Parbhani – 26,500, Solapur – 27,000, Supa – n.a., 
    Dharwad – 25,600, Sangli – 26,600

WEATHER (NAGPUR)  
Maximum temp. 31.0 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 24.2 degree Celsius 
Rainfall : 8.0 mm
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rains or thunder-showers. Maximum and
minimum temperature would be around and 31 and 24 degree Celsius respectively.

Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.

ATTN : Soyabean mandi and wholesale foodgrain market of Nagpur APMC remained closed today,
Friday, in respect of death of soyabean & foodgrain broker.

            *    *     *    *    *    *

