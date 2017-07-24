Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- July 24, 2017 Nagpur, July 24 (Reuters) – In range-bound trade, soyabean oil in edible section moved down at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today largely on reduced offtake amid weak global trend. Sentiment turned bearish after Malaysian palm oil reported downward trend. Sharp fall on NCDEX in soyabean oil and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil also affected sentiment, according to sources. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Sunflower refined, Linseed, Rapeseed, Castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect downward trend in soyabean oil here. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices marginally declined today on lack of demand from South-based traders. Easy condition in international soymeal prices also affected sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices moved down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) on poor demand from local crushing plants amid high moisture content arrival. Depressed condition in soyabean oil & soymeaal, fresh fall on NCDEX, easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and good supply from producing regions also affected prices. About 400 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 25,200-28,900 25,500-29,200 -- (Available price) Market delivery 25,300-29,000 25,600-29,300 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 30,000-30,400 30,000-30,400 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 200 25,200-28,500 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., Akola -30,000, Washim – 29,900, Dhulia – 29,800, Hingoli – 29,700, Jalna – 29,600, Koosnoor – 29,700, Malkapur – 29,900, Latur – 29,700, Nanded – 29,700, Solapur – 29,700, Sangli – 30,500. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton (100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,400-5,800 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,500 Dhan n.a. n.a. 2,200-2,250 Cotton n.a. n.a. 4,950-5,025 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Monday’s open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 678 681 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 638 640 Cottonseed refined 660 660 Cottonseed solvent 640 640 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,090 1,090 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,690 1,690 Sunflower oil refined 720 720 Linseed oil 770 770 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,130 1,130 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,540 1,540 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,500 2,500 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 674 676 Soyoil Solvent 634 636 Cottonseed refined 660 660 Cottonseed solvent 640 640 AKOLA Soyoil refined 673 677 Soyoil Solvent 633 637 Cottonseed refined oil 660 660 Cottonseed solvent 640 640 DHULIA Soyoil refined 681 684 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 683 685 JALNA Soyoil refined 682 685 NANDED Soyoil refined 682 686 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 684, Baramati – 682, Latur - 684, Nanded – 682, Parbhani – 684, Koosnoor – 684, Solapur – 686, Supa – 686, Sangli – 688. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Monday’s open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 24,600-25,000 24,700-25,100 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 25,400 Akola – 24,800, Washim – 25,000, Dhulia – 26,300, Hingoli – 26,000, Jalna – 26,000, Nandurbar – 25,900, Khamgaon – 25,200, Latur – 26,000, Nanded – 26,200, Parbhani – 26,500, Solapur – 27,000, Supa – n.a., Dharwad – 25,600, Sangli – 26,600 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 30.5 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 23.8 degree Celsius Rainfall : 3.6 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rains or thunder-showers. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 31 and 24 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. * * * * * *