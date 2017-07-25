Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- July 25, 2017

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-July 25 Nagpur, July 25 (Reuters) – Soyabean oil in edible section and Linseed & Castor oil in non-edible section today strengthened in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on increased offtake by vanaspati millers amid a firming global trend. Buying activity in edible oils picked up as Malaysian palm oil climbed in overseas markets. Healthy rise on NCDEX in soyabean oil, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh edible oil prices and reported demand from South-based traders also boosted prices, sources said Tuesday. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Sunflower refined, Rapeseed and coconut KP oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further rise in Linseed and Castor oil in non-edible section. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices firmed up in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) on increased demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing region. Fresh hike in soyabean oil, upward trend on NCDEX and good recovery in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also helped to push up prices here. About 700 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 25,500-28,750 25,000-29,600 -- (Available price) Market delivery 25,600-28,850 25,100-29,700 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 30,000-30,400 30,000-30,400 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 200 25,200-28,600 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., Akola -30,000, Washim – 29,900, Dhulia – 30,200, Hingoli – 29,900, Jalna – 29,600, Koosnoor – 29,800, Malkapur – 29,900, Latur – 29,700, Nanded – 29,800, Solapur – 29,900, Sangli – 30,500. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton (100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,400-5,800 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,500 Dhan n.a. n.a. 2,200-2,250 Cotton n.a. n.a. 4,950-5,025 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Tuesday’s open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 681 678 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 641 638 Cottonseed refined 660 660 Cottonseed solvent 640 640 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,090 1,090 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,690 1,690 Sunflower oil refined 720 720 Linseed oil 780 770 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,120 1,120 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,560 1,540 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,500 2,500 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 677 675 Soyoil Solvent 637 633 Cottonseed refined 660 660 Cottonseed solvent 640 640 AKOLA Soyoil refined 677 673 Soyoil Solvent 637 633 Cottonseed refined oil 660 660 Cottonseed solvent 640 640 DHULIA Soyoil refined 684 682 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 686 684 JALNA Soyoil refined 685 684 NANDED Soyoil refined 685 683 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 687, Baramati – 685, Latur - 687, Nanded – 685, Parbhani – 687, Koosnoor – 687, Solapur – 688, Sangli – 690. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Tuesday’s open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 24,600-25,000 24,600-25,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 25,400 Akola – 24,800, Washim – 25,000, Dhulia – 26,000, Hingoli – 26,000, Jalna – 26,000, Nandurbar – 25,900, Khamgaon – 25,200, Latur – 26,200, Nanded – 26,200, Parbhani – 26,000, Solapur – 27,000, Supa – n.a., Dharwad – 25,600, Sangli – 26,600 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 32.0 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 23.4 degree Celsius Rainfall : 1.9 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rains or thunder-showers. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 32 and 23 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. * * * * * *