Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- July 26, 2017

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-July 26 Nagpur, July 26 (Reuters) – Barring a rise in Rapeseed oil in non-edible section, major edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Notable rise in demand from millers and retailers against inadequate stocks mainly pushed rapeseed oil prices up. Trading activity in other edible oils reported weak as no trader was in mood for any commitment because of easy condition in American soya digam and Malaysian palm oil prices, sources said Wednesday. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, Cottonseed, Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Sunflower refined, Linseed, Castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady here in thin trading activity. * Traders expect upward trend in Rapeseed oil in non-edible section. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today ruled steady here on subdued demand from local traders amid ample stock in ready position. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices reported down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) on poor demand from local crushing plants amid good supply from producing region. No takers to soyabean oil & soymeal, easy condition on NCDEX and fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also affected sentiment here. About 600 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 25,000-28,300 25,500-28,700 -- (Available price) Market delivery 25,100-28,400 25,600-28,800 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 29,900-30,200 30,000-30,400 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 300 25,000-28,300 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., Akola -30,000, Washim – 29,900, Dhulia – 29,900, Hingoli – 29,900, Jalna – 29,600, Koosnoor – 29,800, Malkapur – 29,900, Latur – 29,700, Nanded – 29,800, Solapur – 29,900, Sangli – 30,500. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton (100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,400-5,800 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,500 Dhan n.a. n.a. 2,200-2,250 Cotton n.a. n.a. 4,950-5,025 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Wednesday’s open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 681 681 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 641 641 Cottonseed refined 660 660 Cottonseed solvent 640 640 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,090 1,090 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,690 1,690 Sunflower oil refined 720 720 Linseed oil 780 780 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,140 1,120 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,560 1,560 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,500 2,500 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 677 677 Soyoil Solvent 637 637 Cottonseed refined 660 660 Cottonseed solvent 640 640 AKOLA Soyoil refined 677 677 Soyoil Solvent 637 637 Cottonseed refined oil 660 660 Cottonseed solvent 640 640 DHULIA Soyoil refined 684 684 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 686 686 JALNA Soyoil refined 685 685 NANDED Soyoil refined 685 685 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 687, Baramati – 685, Latur - 687, Nanded – 685, Parbhani – 687, Koosnoor – 687, Solapur – 688, Sangli – 690. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday’s open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 24,600-25,000 24,600-25,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 25,400 Akola – 24,800, Washim – 25,000, Dhulia – 26,000, Hingoli – 26,000, Jalna – 26,000, Nandurbar – 25,900, Khamgaon – 25,200, Latur – 26,200, Nanded – 26,200, Parbhani – 26,000, Solapur – 27,000, Supa – n.a., Dharwad – 25,600, Sangli – 26,600 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 33.6 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 23.5 degree Celsius Rainfall : 11.6 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rains or thunder-showers. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 28 and 23 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. ATTN: Soyabean mandi, wholesale foodgrain market of Nagpur APMC and oil market in Vidarbha will be closed tomorrow, Thursday, on the occasion of Nag Panchami. * * * * * *