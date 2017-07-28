FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- July 28, 2017
#Domestic News
July 28, 2017 / 8:40 AM / a day ago

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- July 28, 2017

7 Min Read

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-July 28

Nagpur, July 28 (Reuters) – Soyabean, castor and coconut KP oil prices rose up in Vidarbha
region of Western Maharashtra on fresh buying by Vansaspati millers for the festival season amid
a firming global trend. Sentiment also improved after as Malaysian palm oil and American soya
digam recovered smartly. Healthy rise on NCDEX and fresh hike in Madhya Pradesh oil prices also
fuelled prices, according to sources.


                       *****
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS

  * Cottonseed, Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Sunflower refined and Linseed, 
    oil ruled steady here in thin trading activity. 
  * Traders expect further rise in Castor and Coconut KP oil here.
    
   SOYMEAL

   * Soymeal prices today quoted static here but demand was poor in limited deals.
         
   SOYABEAN
   * Soyabean prices firmed up again in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing
     Committee (APMC) on good seasonal demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply 
     from producing region. Notable hike in other soyabean mandis in the region and 
     enquiries from South-based plants also jacked up prices. 
     About 200 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to 
     sources.  

 Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
                           -----Soybean yellow-----       Soybean black
               Available          Previous
                       Auction price    (Auction price)
    Market delivery    25,500-28,100       25,200-27,800         --
    (Available price)
    Market delivery    25,600-28,200       25,300-27,900          --
    (Traders price)
    Plant delivery     29,900-30,200       29,900-30,200          --

    Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) 
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources.
                         Deliveries          Available prices
    Hinganghat             n.a.                   n.a.
    Akola                  200               25,000-28,000
    Amravati               n.a.                n.a. 
    Khamgaon               n.a.                   n.a.
    Wardha                 n.a.            n.a. 
    Arvi                   n.a.                   n.a.
    Umred                  n.a.                   n.a.
    Chandrapur             n.a.            n.a 

    Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., 
    Akola - 29,800, Washim – 29,900, Dhulia – 29,900, Hingoli – 30,100, 
    Jalna – 29,600, Koosnoor – 29,800, Malkapur – 29,900, Latur – 29,700, 
    Nanded – 29,900, Solapur – 29,900, Sangli – 30,500.
        
    Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton
(100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:

                        Deliveries    Available prices    Previous close
    Sunflower              n.a.            n.a.                2,400-2,600
    Groundnut              n.a.            n.a.                700-900
    Linseed                n.a.            n.a.           4,300-4,600
    Castor                 n.a.            n.a.            2,850-3,000
    Rapeseed               n.a.            n.a.                1,520-1,625
    Til                    n.a.                n.a.                7,500-8,000
    Dhaniya                n.a.            n.a.           5,400-5,800 
    Bajra                  n.a.            n.a.               n.a.
    Gavarani Corn          n.a.           n.a.             1,350-1,500
    Dhan            n.a.                n.a.             2,200-2,250
    Cotton            n.a.              n.a.             4,950-5,025

                                                                        
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:

    NAGPUR
                                Friday’s open   Previous close   
   
    Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery         682            679
    Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery         642            639    
    Cottonseed refined                             660            660
    Cottonseed solvent                             640            640
    Groundnut oil (loose)                          1,090          1,090
    Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre)               1,690          1,690
    Sunflower oil refined                          720            720
    Linseed oil                                    780            780
    Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg)                       1,140          1,140
    Castor oil (for 15 kg)                         1,570          1,560
    Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg)                     2,520          2,500

    AMRAVATI
    Soyoil refined                                 678            676
    Soyoil Solvent                                 638            635
    Cottonseed refined                             660            660
    Cottonseed solvent                             640            640

    AKOLA
    Soyoil refined                                 678            675
    Soyoil Solvent                                 635            636        
    Cottonseed refined oil                         660          660 
    Cottonseed solvent                             640            640

    DHULIA
    Soyoil refined                                 685            684
  
    AURANGABAD
    Soyoil refined 
                                                687            684
    JALNA
    Soyoil refined 
                                                   687            685
    NANDED
    Soyoil refined                                 688            685
   
    Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 688, 
    Baramati – 686, Latur - 688, Nanded – 687, Parbhani – 688,
    Koosnoor – 689, Solapur – 690, Sangli – 691.
                                     
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne

                  Friday’s open     Previous Close
    Soymeal (Nagpur)                  24,600-25,000        24,600-25,000
      
    Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 25,400 
    Akola – 24,800, Washim – 25,000, Dhulia – 26,000, Hingoli – 26,000, 
    Jalna – 26,000, Nandurbar – 25,900, Khamgaon – 25,200, Latur – 26,200, 
    Nanded – 26,200, Parbhani – 26,000, Solapur – 27,000, Supa – n.a., 
    Dharwad – 25,600, Sangli – 26,600

WEATHER (NAGPUR)  
Maximum temp. 29.0 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 23.0 degree Celsius 
Rainfall : 6.0 mm
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky with few spells of rains or thunder-showers. Maximum and minimum
temperature would be around and 29 and 23 degree Celsius respectively.

Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.


            *    *     *    *    *    *

