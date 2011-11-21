Nagpur, Nov 21 Major edible oils today remained unaltered in Vidarbha region of
Western Maharashtra on restricted buying activity against adequate stock positions and settled
at last level. Trading activity was minimal which reduced the volume of business as American
soya digam quoted weak, sources said Monday.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, Cottonseed, Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Sunflower refined, Linseed,
Rapeseed, Castor and Coconut KP oils ruled steady in thin trading activity.
* Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils in Vidarbha.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today quoted static here but demand was poor. Easy condition in international
soymeal prices also affected sentiment.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC)
Moved down on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid high moisture content
arrival. No takers to soyabean oil and soymeal and reports about healthy arrival in
Madhya Pradesh soyabean mandi also affected prices in thin trading activity.
* High moisture content (about 18 per cent) Soyabean was available at Rs 16,200 per
tonne in Nagpur.
* Nearly one lac bags reported for auction in major soya mandi in Vidarbha,
sources said Monday.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 18,500-21,950 18,500-22,200 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 18,600-22,050 18,600-22,300 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 22,600-23,100 22,600-23,100 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat 7,000 18,100-21,800
Akola 10,000 18,000-22,000
Amravati 8,000 17,800-21,500
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 5,000 18,000-21,800
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur 8,000 17,700-21,800
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 22,000, Hingoli - 22,200, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 22,400, Latur - 22,200, Nanded - 22,400,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,450-2,550
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 2,900-3,000
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,800-3,900
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 5,000-6,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 631 631
Soyoil refined market delivery 629 629
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 591 591
Soyoil solvent market delivery 589 589
Cottonseed refined 630 630
Cottonseed solvent 610 610
Groundnut oil (loose) 840 840
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,590 1,590
Sunflower oil refined 740 740
Linseed oil 725 725
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,130 1,130
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,380 1,380
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,450 1,450
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 631 631
Soyoil Solvent 591 591
Cottonseed refined 635 635
Cottonseed solvent 615 615
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 630 630
Soyoil Solvent 590 590
Cottonseed refined oil 640 640
Cottonseed solvent oil 620 620
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 637 637
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 642 642
JALNA
Soyoil refined 639 639
LATUR
Soyoil refined 643 643
NANDED
Soyoil refined 640 640
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 645,
Baramati - 643, Chalisgaon - 648, Pachora - 644, Parbhani - 643,
Koosnoor - 647, Solapur - 644, Supa - 648, Sangli - 648.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Monday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 15,200-15,500 15,200-15,500
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 15,800
Akola - 16,000, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 16,000, Hingoli - 16,100,
Jalna - 16,200, Koosnoor - 15,900, Latur - 16,000, Nanded - 16,300,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 16,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 16,800.
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 31.7 degree Celsius (89.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
14.5 degree Celsius (58.1 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 74 per cent, lowest - 39 per cent.
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 32 and 14 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.