* Says approved redemption of 7,528 FCCBs as per redemption notices amounting to $10 million
Nagpur, Nov 22 There was negligible change in the edible oil pattern of trading in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on second day today as prices hovered around last levels in absence of any worthwhile moving factors. Restricted arrivals against sporadic demand mainly kept major oil prices unaltered. No trader was in mood for any commitment because of weak trend in Malaysian palm oil and American soya digarm prices. Easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil also affected sentiment, according to sources.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS * Soyabean, Cottonseed, Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Sunflower refined, Linseed,
Rapeseed, Castor and Coconut KP oils ruled steady in thin trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils in Vidarbha.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today remained steady but demand was poor. Downward trend in international
soymeal prices also affected sentiment and traders adopted `wait and watch' policy.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC)
reported strong on increased demand from local crushing plants. Healthy hike in
Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and enquiries from South-based millers also pushed
up prices.
* High moisture content (about 18 per cent) Soyabean was available at Rs 16,400 per
tonne in Nagpur.
* Nearly one lac bags reported for auction in major soya mandi in Vidarbha,
according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 19,000-22,150 18,500-21,950 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 19,100-22,250 18,600-22,050 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 22,800-23,300 22,600-23,100 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat 12,000 18,500-22,000
Akola 10,000 18,000-22,100
Amravati 7,000 17,800-21,600
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 5,000 18,100-21,900
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur 7,000 17,900-21,900
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 21,800, Hingoli - 21,500, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 21,900, Latur - 22,200, Nanded - 21,400,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,450-2,550
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 2,900-3,000
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,800-3,900
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 5,000-6,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 631 631
Soyoil refined market delivery 629 629
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 591 591
Soyoil solvent market delivery 589 589
Cottonseed refined 630 630
Cottonseed solvent 610 610
Groundnut oil (loose) 840 840
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,590 1,590
Sunflower oil refined 740 740
Linseed oil 725 725
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,140 1,130
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,380 1,380
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,450 1,450
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 631 631
Soyoil Solvent 591 591
Cottonseed refined 635 635
Cottonseed solvent 615 615
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 630 630
Soyoil Solvent 590 590
Cottonseed refined oil 640 640
Cottonseed solvent oil 620 620
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 637 637
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 642 642
JALNA
Soyoil refined 639 639
LATUR
Soyoil refined 643 643
NANDED
Soyoil refined 640 640
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 645,
Baramati - 643, Chalisgaon - 648, Pachora - 644, Parbhani - 643,
Koosnoor - 647, Solapur - 644, Supa - 648, Sangli - 648. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Tuesday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 15,200-15,500 15,200-15,500
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 15,800
Akola - 16,000, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 16,000, Hingoli - 16,100,
Jalna - 16,200, Koosnoor - 15,900, Latur - 16,000, Nanded - 16,300,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 16,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 16,800. WEATHER (NAGPUR) WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 31.4 degree Celsius (88.5 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 15.1 degree Celsius (59.2 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 87 per cent, lowest - 44 per cent. FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 31 and 15 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.
