Nagpur, Nov 22 There was negligible change in the edible oil pattern of trading in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on second day today as prices hovered around last levels in absence of any worthwhile moving factors. Restricted arrivals against sporadic demand mainly kept major oil prices unaltered. No trader was in mood for any commitment because of weak trend in Malaysian palm oil and American soya digarm prices. Easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil also affected sentiment, according to sources.

VIDARBHA MARKETS

OILS * Soyabean, Cottonseed, Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Sunflower refined, Linseed,

Rapeseed, Castor and Coconut KP oils ruled steady in thin trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils in Vidarbha.

SOYMEAL

* Prices today remained steady but demand was poor. Downward trend in international

soymeal prices also affected sentiment and traders adopted `wait and watch' policy.

SOYABEAN

* Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC)

reported strong on increased demand from local crushing plants. Healthy hike in

Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and enquiries from South-based millers also pushed

up prices.

* High moisture content (about 18 per cent) Soyabean was available at Rs 16,400 per

tonne in Nagpur.

* Nearly one lac bags reported for auction in major soya mandi in Vidarbha,

according to sources.

Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:

-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black

Available Previous

Auction price (Auction price)

Market delivery 19,000-22,150 18,500-21,950 --

(Available price)

Market delivery 19,100-22,250 18,600-22,050 --

(Traders price)

Plant delivery 22,800-23,300 22,600-23,100 --

Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources:

Deliveries Available prices

Hinganghat 12,000 18,500-22,000

Akola 10,000 18,000-22,100

Amravati 7,000 17,800-21,600

Khamgaon n.a. n.a.

Wardha 5,000 18,100-21,900

Arvi n.a. n.a.

Umred n.a. n.a.

Chandrapur 7,000 17,900-21,900

Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,

Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 21,800, Hingoli - 21,500, Jalna - n.a.,

Koosnoor - 21,900, Latur - 22,200, Nanded - 21,400,

Sangli - n.a.

Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:

Deliveries Available prices Previous close

Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,450-2,550

Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900

Linseed n.a. n.a. 2,900-3,000

Castor n.a. n.a. 3,800-3,900

Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625

Til n.a. n.a. 5,000-6,000

Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200

Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.

Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:

NAGPUR

Tuesday's open Previous close

Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 631 631

Soyoil refined market delivery 629 629

Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 591 591

Soyoil solvent market delivery 589 589

Cottonseed refined 630 630

Cottonseed solvent 610 610

Groundnut oil (loose) 840 840

Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,590 1,590

Sunflower oil refined 740 740

Linseed oil 725 725

Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,140 1,130

Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,380 1,380

Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,450 1,450

AMRAVATI

Soyoil refined 631 631

Soyoil Solvent 591 591

Cottonseed refined 635 635

Cottonseed solvent 615 615

AKOLA

Soyoil refined 630 630

Soyoil Solvent 590 590

Cottonseed refined oil 640 640

Cottonseed solvent oil 620 620

DHULIA

Soyoil refined 637 637

AURANGABAD

Soyoil refined 642 642

JALNA

Soyoil refined 639 639

LATUR

Soyoil refined 643 643

NANDED

Soyoil refined 640 640

Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 645,

Baramati - 643, Chalisgaon - 648, Pachora - 644, Parbhani - 643,

Koosnoor - 647, Solapur - 644, Supa - 648, Sangli - 648. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne

Tuesday's open Previous Close

Soymeal (Nagpur) 15,200-15,500 15,200-15,500

Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 15,800

Akola - 16,000, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 16,000, Hingoli - 16,100,

Jalna - 16,200, Koosnoor - 15,900, Latur - 16,000, Nanded - 16,300,

Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 16,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 16,800. WEATHER (NAGPUR) WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 31.4 degree Celsius (88.5 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 15.1 degree Celsius (59.2 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 87 per cent, lowest - 44 per cent. FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 31 and 15 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.