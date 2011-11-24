Nagpur, Nov 24 Quiet conditions developed in the major oil in the Vidarbha
region of Western Maharastra following ample supply against scattered deals. Buying activity
declined at existing historic high levels as no trader was in mood for any commitment. Fresh
fall in international edible oils and weak trading activity on Madhya Pradesh oil market also
affected sentiment, according to sources.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, Cottonseed, Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Sunflower refined, Linseed,
Rapeseed, Castor and Coconut KP oils ruled steady in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils in Vidrbha.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC)
reported higher on increased demand from local crushing plants. Notable rise in
Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based crushing plants
also helped to push up prices.
* High moisture content (about 18 per cent) Soyabean was available at Rs 16,500 per
tonne in Nagpur.
* Between 50,000 and 75,000 bags reported for auction in major soya mandi in Vidarbha,
according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 19,000-22,400 19,000-22,150 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 19,100-22,500 19,100-22,250 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 22,800-23,300 22,800-23,300 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 9,000 19,000-22,400
Hinganghat 5,000 18,700-22,100
Akola 7,000 18,200-22,000
Amravati 5,000 17,900-21,700
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 3,000 18,200-22,000
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur 3,000 18,000-22,100
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 21,900, Hingoli - 21,500, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 21,900, Latur - 22,300, Nanded - 21,700,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,450-2,550
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 2,900-3,000
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,800-3,900
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 5,000-6,000
Dhaniya 5 4,100-4,200 4,100-4,200
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 631 631
Soyoil refined market delivery 629 629
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 591 591
Soyoil solvent market delivery 589 589
Cottonseed refined 630 630
Cottonseed solvent 610 610
Groundnut oil (loose) 840 840
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,590 1,590
Sunflower oil refined 750 750
Linseed oil 730 730
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,140 1,140
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,380 1,380
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,500 1,500
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 631 631
Soyoil Solvent 591 591
Cottonseed refined 635 635
Cottonseed solvent 615 615
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 630 630
Soyoil Solvent 590 590
Cottonseed refined oil 640 640
Cottonseed solvent oil 620 620
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 637 637
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 642 642
JALNA
Soyoil refined 639 639
LATUR
Soyoil refined 643 643
NANDED
Soyoil refined 640 640
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 645,
Baramati - 643, Chalisgaon - 648, Pachora - 644, Parbhani - 643,
Koosnoor - 647, Solapur - 644, Supa - 648, Sangli - 648.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Thursday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 15,200-15,500 15,200-15,500
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 15,800
Akola - 16,000, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 16,000, Hingoli - 16,100,
Jalna - 16,200, Koosnoor - 15,900, Latur - 16,000, Nanded - 16,300,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 16,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 16,800.
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 29.1 degree Celsius (84.4 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
14.5 degree Celsius (58.1 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 93 per cent, lowest - 54 per cent.
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 29 and 15 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.