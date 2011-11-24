Nagpur, Nov 24 Quiet conditions developed in the major oil in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharastra following ample supply against scattered deals. Buying activity declined at existing historic high levels as no trader was in mood for any commitment. Fresh fall in international edible oils and weak trading activity on Madhya Pradesh oil market also affected sentiment, according to sources.

* * * *

VIDARBHA MARKETS

OILS * Soyabean, Cottonseed, Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Sunflower refined, Linseed,

Rapeseed, Castor and Coconut KP oils ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils in Vidrbha.

SOYMEAL

* Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity.

SOYABEAN

* Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC)

reported higher on increased demand from local crushing plants. Notable rise in

Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based crushing plants

also helped to push up prices.

* High moisture content (about 18 per cent) Soyabean was available at Rs 16,500 per

tonne in Nagpur.

* Between 50,000 and 75,000 bags reported for auction in major soya mandi in Vidarbha,

according to sources.

Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:

-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black

Available Previous

Auction price (Auction price)

Market delivery 19,000-22,400 19,000-22,150 --

(Available price)

Market delivery 19,100-22,500 19,100-22,250 --

(Traders price)

Plant delivery 22,800-23,300 22,800-23,300 --

Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources:

Deliveries Available prices

Nagpur 9,000 19,000-22,400

Hinganghat 5,000 18,700-22,100

Akola 7,000 18,200-22,000

Amravati 5,000 17,900-21,700

Khamgaon n.a. n.a.

Wardha 3,000 18,200-22,000

Arvi n.a. n.a.

Umred n.a. n.a.

Chandrapur 3,000 18,000-22,100

Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,

Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 21,900, Hingoli - 21,500, Jalna - n.a.,

Koosnoor - 21,900, Latur - 22,300, Nanded - 21,700,

Sangli - n.a.

Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:

Deliveries Available prices Previous close

Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,450-2,550

Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900

Linseed n.a. n.a. 2,900-3,000

Castor n.a. n.a. 3,800-3,900

Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625

Til n.a. n.a. 5,000-6,000

Dhaniya 5 4,100-4,200 4,100-4,200

Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.

Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:

NAGPUR

Thursday's open Previous close

Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 631 631

Soyoil refined market delivery 629 629

Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 591 591

Soyoil solvent market delivery 589 589

Cottonseed refined 630 630

Cottonseed solvent 610 610

Groundnut oil (loose) 840 840

Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,590 1,590

Sunflower oil refined 750 750

Linseed oil 730 730

Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,140 1,140

Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,380 1,380

Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,500 1,500

AMRAVATI

Soyoil refined 631 631

Soyoil Solvent 591 591

Cottonseed refined 635 635

Cottonseed solvent 615 615

AKOLA

Soyoil refined 630 630

Soyoil Solvent 590 590

Cottonseed refined oil 640 640

Cottonseed solvent oil 620 620

DHULIA

Soyoil refined 637 637

AURANGABAD

Soyoil refined 642 642

JALNA

Soyoil refined 639 639

LATUR

Soyoil refined 643 643

NANDED

Soyoil refined 640 640

Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 645,

Baramati - 643, Chalisgaon - 648, Pachora - 644, Parbhani - 643,

Koosnoor - 647, Solapur - 644, Supa - 648, Sangli - 648. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne

Thursday's open Previous Close

Soymeal (Nagpur) 15,200-15,500 15,200-15,500

Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 15,800

Akola - 16,000, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 16,000, Hingoli - 16,100,

Jalna - 16,200, Koosnoor - 15,900, Latur - 16,000, Nanded - 16,300,

Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 16,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 16,800. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 29.1 degree Celsius (84.4 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 14.5 degree Celsius (58.1 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 93 per cent, lowest - 54 per cent. FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 29 and 15 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.