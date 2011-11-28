Nagpur, Nov 28 Select edible oil prices dipped up at the Vidarbha region of
Western Maharashtra today on considerable fall in demand at prevailing levels, amid weak trends
in overseas markets. Sentiment turned weak as palm oil dropped in Malaysia amid forecasts for
higher production this season and on speculations that an improving supplies of vegetable oils
ease prices. Easy condition in American soya digam and fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil
prices also affected prices, according to sources.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean and Cottonseed oil today opened on weak note on lack of demand from local
traders amid increased supply from local crushing plants. Fresh fall in Madhya
Pradesh soyabean oil prices also affected sentiment.
* However, Linseed oil firmed up here on good buying support from overseas oil paint
industry amid tight supply from producing regions.
* Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Sunflower refined, Rapeseed, Castor and Coconut
KP oils ruled steady in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect upward trend in Linseed oil in Vidrbha.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in weak trading activity.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC)
moved down on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid good supply from
producing regions. Fresh fall in soyabean oil, no takers to soymeal and downward
trend Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also affected sentiment.
* High moisture content (about 18 per cent) soyabean was available at Rs 16,200 per
tonne in Nagpur.
* About one lac bags reported for auction in major soya mandi in Vidarbha,
according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 19,000-22,100 19,000-22,400 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 19,100-22,200 19,100-22,500 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 22,500-23,000 22,500-23,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 13,000 19,000-22,100
Hinganghat 8,000 18,700-21,800
Akola 10,000 18,400-21,500
Amravati 8,000 18,200-21,900
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 8,000 18,500-22,000
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur 8,000 18,000-21,700
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 21,800, Hingoli - 21,400, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 21,900, Latur - 22,100, Nanded - 21,600,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,450-2,550
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 2,900-3,000
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,800-3,900
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 5,000-6,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 628 631
Soyoil refined market delivery 626 629
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 588 591
Soyoil solvent market delivery 586 589
Cottonseed refined 625 630
Cottonseed solvent 605 610
Groundnut oil (loose) 840 840
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,590 1,590
Sunflower oil refined 750 750
Linseed oil 740 730
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,140 1,140
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,380 1,380
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,500 1,500
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 629 630
Soyoil Solvent 589 590
Cottonseed refined 630 635
Cottonseed solvent 610 615
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 628 632
Soyoil Solvent 588 592
Cottonseed refined oil 635 640
Cottonseed solvent oil 615 620
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 634 635
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 638 640
JALNA
Soyoil refined 635 639
LATUR
Soyoil refined 639 642
NANDED
Soyoil refined 637 639
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 643,
Baramati - 641, Chalisgaon - 645, Pachora - 642, Parbhani - 642,
Koosnoor - 644, Solapur - 641, Supa - 645, Sangli - 644.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Monday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 15,200-15,500 15,200-15,500
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 15,700
Akola - 16,000, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 16,000, Hingoli - 16,000,
Jalna - 16,200, Koosnoor - 15,800, Latur - 16,000, Nanded - 16,300,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 16,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 16,700.
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 31.6 degree Celsius (88.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
17.6 degree Celsius (63.7 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 92 per cent, lowest - 57 per cent.
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 30 and 16 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.