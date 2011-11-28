Nagpur, Nov 28 Select edible oil prices dipped up at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today on considerable fall in demand at prevailing levels, amid weak trends in overseas markets. Sentiment turned weak as palm oil dropped in Malaysia amid forecasts for higher production this season and on speculations that an improving supplies of vegetable oils ease prices. Easy condition in American soya digam and fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil prices also affected prices, according to sources.

* * * *

VIDARBHA MARKETS

OILS * Soyabean and Cottonseed oil today opened on weak note on lack of demand from local

traders amid increased supply from local crushing plants. Fresh fall in Madhya

Pradesh soyabean oil prices also affected sentiment. * However, Linseed oil firmed up here on good buying support from overseas oil paint

industry amid tight supply from producing regions. * Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Sunflower refined, Rapeseed, Castor and Coconut

KP oils ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect upward trend in Linseed oil in Vidrbha.

SOYMEAL

* Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in weak trading activity.

SOYABEAN

* Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC)

moved down on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid good supply from

producing regions. Fresh fall in soyabean oil, no takers to soymeal and downward

trend Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also affected sentiment.

* High moisture content (about 18 per cent) soyabean was available at Rs 16,200 per

tonne in Nagpur.

* About one lac bags reported for auction in major soya mandi in Vidarbha,

according to sources.

Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:

-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black

Available Previous

Auction price (Auction price)

Market delivery 19,000-22,100 19,000-22,400 --

(Available price)

Market delivery 19,100-22,200 19,100-22,500 --

(Traders price)

Plant delivery 22,500-23,000 22,500-23,000 --

Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources:

Deliveries Available prices

Nagpur 13,000 19,000-22,100

Hinganghat 8,000 18,700-21,800

Akola 10,000 18,400-21,500

Amravati 8,000 18,200-21,900

Khamgaon n.a. n.a.

Wardha 8,000 18,500-22,000

Arvi n.a. n.a.

Umred n.a. n.a.

Chandrapur 8,000 18,000-21,700

Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,

Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 21,800, Hingoli - 21,400, Jalna - n.a.,

Koosnoor - 21,900, Latur - 22,100, Nanded - 21,600,

Sangli - n.a.

Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:

Deliveries Available prices Previous close

Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,450-2,550

Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900

Linseed n.a. n.a. 2,900-3,000

Castor n.a. n.a. 3,800-3,900

Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625

Til n.a. n.a. 5,000-6,000

Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200

Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.

Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:

NAGPUR

Monday's open Previous close

Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 628 631

Soyoil refined market delivery 626 629

Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 588 591

Soyoil solvent market delivery 586 589

Cottonseed refined 625 630

Cottonseed solvent 605 610

Groundnut oil (loose) 840 840

Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,590 1,590

Sunflower oil refined 750 750

Linseed oil 740 730

Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,140 1,140

Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,380 1,380

Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,500 1,500

AMRAVATI

Soyoil refined 629 630

Soyoil Solvent 589 590

Cottonseed refined 630 635

Cottonseed solvent 610 615

AKOLA

Soyoil refined 628 632

Soyoil Solvent 588 592

Cottonseed refined oil 635 640

Cottonseed solvent oil 615 620

DHULIA

Soyoil refined 634 635

AURANGABAD

Soyoil refined 638 640

JALNA

Soyoil refined 635 639

LATUR

Soyoil refined 639 642

NANDED

Soyoil refined 637 639

Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 643,

Baramati - 641, Chalisgaon - 645, Pachora - 642, Parbhani - 642,

Koosnoor - 644, Solapur - 641, Supa - 645, Sangli - 644. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne

Monday's open Previous Close

Soymeal (Nagpur) 15,200-15,500 15,200-15,500

Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 15,700

Akola - 16,000, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 16,000, Hingoli - 16,000,

Jalna - 16,200, Koosnoor - 15,800, Latur - 16,000, Nanded - 16,300,

Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 16,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 16,700. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 31.6 degree Celsius (88.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 17.6 degree Celsius (63.7 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 92 per cent, lowest - 57 per cent. FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 30 and 16 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.